Has your child ever run around the house to avoid having their scraped-up knee cleaned and bandaged? Does a dose of antibiotics require two adults, one to immobilize and one to administer the medication? And potentially a change of clothing for you and/or your child afterwards? If so, you might have a sensitive sick kid.

All kids are miserable when they are sick, but for children who are neurodivergent, have disabilities, and/or sensory sensitivities, symptoms can feel more intense and be more challenging to manage. And it always seems that the kids who struggle the most are the ones who will inevitably catch every bug. Unfortunately, my family is a regular fixture at our pediatrician’s office and our local CVS pharmacy as a result.

Choose your medication battles

Medication administration is not easy for a lot of parents. And during illnesses such as the flu, strep throat, or ear infections, a whole host of medications may be recommended for pain, fever reduction, or coughs. While some of these medications are available in “kid-friendly” flavors, it doesn’t mean that your sensitive kiddo is going to agree with that assessment. Board-certified pediatrician Dr. Lauren Hughes recommends that parents choose their battles, because many medications, while helpful in ideal circumstances, aren’t critical for recovery.

“There is no real good data for vapor rubs or OTC cough meds in kids under 6 years. Honestly, my favorite cough medicine [for] children is just a spoonful of honey,” says Hughes. “When it comes to things like ibuprofen and acetaminophen, these are helpful for controlling pain and discomfort, which can often help the child feel better so they will continue drinking and staying hydrated. However, a fever itself is not harmful in children over 60 days with normal immune systems.”

Lindsay McHugh, DNP, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and co-founder of Resting Roo, recommends that parents of children who have difficulty taking medications experiment with other ways to ease symptoms. “You [can] try heating packs to alleviate pain or ice packs, or if they have a stuffy, you could warm that up in the microwave, and they could hold it on a certain spot,” McHugh says, “[For fever] a warm bath or a lukewarm or even a cool bath, whatever feels right to your child at the time… to make them as comfortable as possible.”

Medication that isn’t optional

Both McHugh and Hughes say taking the full course of antibiotics if prescribed needs to be parents’ priority. “If we don’t take [all] the antibiotics, then they could potentially build a resistance,” says McHugh. “If they build a resistance, then we have even sicker kids for even longer.”

Unfortunately, antibiotics — which can taste disgusting and/or have gritty textures — can be the biggest medication battle. Hughes has the following recommendations:

For breastfeeding children, put the syringe into the corner of their mouth and release it in small amounts while they are already sucking and swallowing. The same technique can apply when bottle feeding. Don’t add the medication to bottles or drinks because of the possibility of incorrect dosage or because they might then refuse to drink because of the taste.

For children who are completely uncooperative (been there!), one adult can hold the child with their head tilted back, while another administers the medication. “If they are holding their lips together, you can slide the syringe along their cheek until you get to the back of their mouth,” says Hughes. “Do small amounts so you don’t make them choke. Blowing on their face quickly and forcefully often startles them enough to take a deep breath in and swallow.”

Older children can also be given a “chaser” to cut the nasty taste of the medication, such as ice cream or chocolate syrup. I have also used something with a strong flavor, such as Junior Mints, before and after taking the medication. “For medication that is extremely bitter, such as dexamethasone (a steroid used for croup), I will have parents crush the pill and mix it with a strong flavor such as chocolate syrup,” says Hughes.

An absolute game changer in our family has been my daughter learning to swallow pills. Now I wish we had tried it much sooner. McHugh says that while some 3-year-olds might be ready, parents usually can start trying with their children at age 4 or 5. “[You can start] practicing with certain foods that are somewhat pill-shaped, not too big, something soft… like a pea,” says McHugh, “[And say], ‘Let’s practice trying to not chew your pea. Let’s practice trying to swallow it.’ Practice outside of being sick. So then when they are sick, then it’s not so foreign.”

Once my daughter got the hang of it, it changed everything: When she needed antibiotics a couple months later, the pediatrician was able to prescribe pills she could swallow.

Sensitive skin and sensitive noses

Our entire family has a history of sensitive skin, allergies, and skin ailments like eczema. These seem to frequently coexist in individuals with other sensory sensitivities. Both my daughter and I, for example, can react to the adhesive in some Band-Aids. Now we use Band-Aids for Sensitive Skin for her or, alternatively, sensitive skin tape and non-stick gauze for protecting and healing cuts and injuries.

While it’s ideal to only use products that you know your child likes and doesn’t react to, sometimes you need to make a change or try something new for a symptom or illness you haven’t encountered before. For items with topical application, McHugh recommends checking out Environmental Working Group’s Skin Deep database to research products that may include ingredients you know your child is allergic or sensitive to or might cause a reaction.

McHugh recommends trying out new topical items on an area of the body where your child is the least sensitive (which will be different for every child), while they are healthy. “Pick a 1x1 or a 2x2 inch square, and try the product, a little bit at a time. I would…see how they [and] how their skin responds,” says McHugh, “So maybe on day two or three we do this whole leg [and] see if that’s not too overwhelming from skin sensitivity as well as the smell or feel.”

Since my daughter and I are both sensitive to smells, I also have her smell-test products in the store aisle before we buy.

Since I have a kiddo who is sensitive to touch and texture even when she is feeling 100%, standard oral thermometers have pretty much been a no-go since she was an infant, and temporal thermometers can be tricky on a sweaty kid who doesn’t like to be touched. A no-touch forehead thermometer gets a quick read without any contact, and one with a silent mode lets you take overnight temps without waking them.

Treating snot and coughs

Illness can be especially tricky for younger children who can’t (or won’t) blow their noses. But Hughes says it is especially critical for infants who are under six months who are still exclusively breast- or bottle-fed: When they’re congested, they can’t breathe while feeding and are likely to become dehydrated.

For using inhalers, nasal aspirators, and nasal saline, Hughes recommends the following hold: “The adult sits down with their legs spread in a V. They put the child’s head up between their legs and then place the child’s arms under their thighs. The parent then crosses their shins/ankles over the child’s legs to hold them in place. This allows the parent to have both hands free while the child is immobilized without harming them.”

Here are some other tips for treatment of congestion, drainage, and coughs:

Try a nasal aspirator with a playful design like Playhouse MD’s Noa the Narwhal to add some distraction to the experience. If standard nasal saline isn’t going to fly, a saline mist (like Vicks Sinex Kids Saline Easy Mist Kit) may go down easier.

Give your child a bath using a product like Oilogic Kids Stuffy Nose & Cough Vapor Bath Soak or Epsom soak, or turn on a hot shower and sit with them in the steamy bathroom.

If your child is having a hard time closing their mouth around an inhaler spacer, Hughes says, “Attach a mask, and when they cry or scream, they’re getting good lungfuls of that medication.”

My go-to since my daughter was an infant has been a cool mist humidifier. After going through several, we’ve landed on an ultrasonic one (the Vicks 3-in-1 SleepyTime Humidifier), which is quieter, has no filters to change, and has a tank opening big enough to actually clean.

All the feels

Illnesses and injuries can be exhausting for sensitive kids and their parents. And it can be easy to start feeling guilty for having to force your child to take medicine or do some other treatment that was uncomfortable, even if it was best for them and helped them feel better in the long term. This can be especially challenging if you are trying to teach your children about bodily autonomy and boundaries.

McHugh recommends that parents try to be clear before these moments about what you are going to have to do, that you are taking care of them, they are safe, and that you know that it may be uncomfortable, painful, or taste yucky.

“[After] I would offer empathy [and] validate their experience,” says McHugh, “And then I would say, ‘I know in the past we've talked about body autonomy, body safety. And it feels like Mommy and Daddy broke that. I’m sorry that we did that… However, we have to take care of you, and your safety is our number one priority.’”

When our kids are sick or have an injury, it’s a high-stress time. You’re worried about your child, but you’re also worried about doing the right thing and taking care of them the right way. And sometimes you need to do what you need to do, whether it is accepting help from those around you, asking for a break, or yes, bribing your child to cooperate with some part of their care.

“When your child isn’t feeling good, you’re already on edge. It’s most appropriate to treat [them] so that they don’t get sicker, and we want to take care of our babies and do everything we can. And if it takes a couple extra popsicles…that’s perfectly okay,” reflects McHugh, “Don’t forget to take care of yourself; it’s the last thing on the list. But [sometimes] you just need a little break to go to the bathroom and cry, because it was awful.”