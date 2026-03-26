Every parent wants their kid to find their thing. The thing that makes them tick, that gives them passion and purpose. The thing that makes them excited to get up in the morning, the thing they can hold onto no matter what’s swirling around them. It doesn’t always have to make up their full identity, but just be an anchor for them — a hobby, an interest, a dream — that they can foster as they grow. But when your kid seems to lack that spark, it can feel a little like you’ve done something wrong.

One parent took to the /parenting subreddit to share these exact sentiments. The original poster (OP) wrote that their 12-year-old son — their only child — “lacks a spark.” Apparently they’ve encouraged him to try all sorts of clubs, tech things, athletics, and nothing has ever really been his thing. In school, he does the bare minimum, and he doesn’t invite friends over or hang out with friends unless something’s been planned by the parents. “If we left him to do his own thing, he’d likely just lay in his room and listen to audiobooks. He never wants to go outside or asks to have friends over, even though we consistently encourage him to,” OP wrote.

OP said at their son’s age, they felt like they were constantly outside, running around with friends, and it bothers them that their son’s childhood feels so different. They asked for tips and strategies, and shared that really what they want is for their kiddo to find their spark in something — anything — and to engage with their friends and community.

Phew.

I think we’ve all been there at some point. Whether we’re worried our kids don’t care enough about school or friends or we worry they spend too much time on screens, it’s normal to want your kid to have a full, well-balanced life. You want them to find things that matter to them, and then have them want to do those things and succeed at them, work to get better — all of it. And of course everyone hopes their kid has a healthy social life, especially with all the studies around teens and how isolation and loneliness can affect them.

But it’s important to remember that some kids are just built different than we expect — as the replies pointed out to OP.

“It sounds like he could use an extracurricular activity. But other than that, you have an introvert on your hands, which is perfectly fine,” one commenter shared.

Another wrote, “I would definitely talk to him about how he’s feeling emotionally. If he’s feeling well, however, not everyone finds their spark at a young age! I am passionate about what I do, but only found out what that was just last year (as a full-grown adult with a husband and child). I got a whole degree and don’t use it because I finally found my passion!”

I personally loved this advice: “It’s not easy to start doing this if your kid isn’t used to it, but if the weather is decent I just don’t let my kids inside until dinner time. In the summer they have to go right back out after dinner until it’s dark. I mean when you start doing this, they spend a decent amount of time standing outside staring at you through the window. But eventually they take a bike down to the neighbor’s house and knock on the door. The only way to get kids to do anything is to make sure they are completely bored first and then their mind turns on. If he’s a bookworm, feel free to throw some print books outside. Maybe he’ll make a fort to read inside.”

But there were lots of incredible ideas for an introverted kid who loves audiobooks, and the comments did not hold back.

“What sort of audiobooks is he into? Can you see if he has more interest in book events? Clubs, author signings, even comic cons?” one suggested.

“Look into kids tabletop gaming (e.g. Dungeons and Dragons) or LARP in your area. This has been the magic ticket for several similar kids I know,” another said.

“I wonder if you couldn’t lean into his enjoyment of video games by getting him connected with a coding kids type place? We have a ton of them here, they do a lot of group stuff like coding robots and having competitions/collaborations. It allows for the love of the video game stuff but doesn’t allow for them to lose themselves inside of it, but instead uses it to foster connections,” reads another suggestion.

One commenter noted that they have a kid with similar interests, and shared what worked for them:

“Things that work well for my more reserved, introverted son who lacks the competitive streak for sports and also needs his social battery recharged:

gaming/coding camps and classes

Boy Scouts

golf lessons (non-team sport that doesn’t require the quickest of thinking)

chess

LEGOs

for social opportunities, we allow them to FaceTime friends while playing video games, like Minecraft, for about half an hour per night

‘go outside and play for an hour’… this can even include him taking a book outside and reading up in a tree or a fort”

Several also made sure to share that there’s nothing wrong with your kid being into video games our audiobooks. There’s such a stigma on “screen time,” but honestly, it really depends on what your kid is doing on the screens, and video games (not social media or endless video watching) really isn’t as bad as it seems.

Above all, commenters wanted OP to keep an eye on their kid. Some mentioned depression often looking this way, while others suggested just talking to their child and making sure they weren’t feeling any certain kind of way that keeps them from engaging or joining new things. But at the end of the day, 12 is still so young — and it seems like OP’s kid is at least into books (they also mentioned Percy Jackson and mythology being a big love for their child) and video games, so they can expound on those if they want their interests to grow.

But sometimes kids are just quiet and more reserved than we thought they would be. The world is different than it was when we were younger, and our options for entertainment have changed, too. It’s easy for us to say “When we were 12, we ran around outside,” but that’s not always easy for 12-year-olds in 2026 to do.

The entire Reddit post was a great reminder that it’s always worth trying. Several commenters just said, “take them to an event that aligns with their interests and see what happens,” and honestly, that feels like the least overwhelming advice. Love your kid, talk to your kid, and listen to your kid — they’re going to be just fine.