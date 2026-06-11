The HS Flare Toolkit Every Mom Needs To Have On Hand

For those with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), the struggle that is mom-ing becomes extra real when flares happen. Chasing a toddler, attending school meetings, and getting things done at work aren’t conducive to a condition that hates friction, hard pants, and sweating — and that’s just the physical stuff. The mental toll of HS can be equally challenging. Being in pain and feeling self-conscious about the bumps do not make life any easier either.

Whether you’ve been managing HS for decades or just the last few years or even months, you know that planning ahead is key. With that in mind, here are the products, tips, and self-care tools that can make healing less of a journey.

1. Have A Plan — Always

OK, this one might seem obvious, but having the products, strategies, and support in place before an unexpected flare hits can make a real difference. Think about stocking the basics — wound care supplies, comfort clothing, go-to pain relief — so you’re not scrambling when symptoms flare up. Having a list of doctors you can call if you need additional help is equally valuable. A little preparation goes a long way toward reducing the anxiety that comes with not knowing when the next flare will strike.

2. Create A Flare Capsule Wardrobe

One of the hardest parts of managing HS flares is not knowing when they will happen, says dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal, DO, FAAD, director of pediatric dermatology and cosmetic surgery at Affiliated Dermatology. That can make scheduling formal events or work meetings hard to navigate. Even if you find a way to manage the pain, finding something to wear that won’t further irritate your skin can feel impossible.

As you likely know, loose, light fabrics that let air flow through are best for avoiding flares and minimizing irritation, explains Lal. Stocking up on 100 percent cotton, linen, and bamboo styles that vary from casual to formal can help you prepare for any scenario (assuming you’re up for an event or meeting mid-flare). Figuring out what to wear should be the least of your worries.

3. Control What You Can

The truth is, when flares hit, you likely cannot take on all the things you normally do, and that’s OK. One 30-year-old mother of three with HS says that, when she’s in pain or feeling down mid-flare, she focuses on what she can control. “My husband and kids all walk out the door dressed in clean clothes, even if some of those clothes were available at the last minute,” she says. “I read books to my kids on the couch and make sure they get attention and love.” In the end, those small accomplishments add up, she explains. “I remind myself that in 20 years from now, the kids will not remember if the laundry was folded or if the house was clean. They will remember if Mommy was happy, if the house was calm.”

She also wants to leave other HS moms with this gentle reminder: “Chin up, manage the minimum, stay calm, and look at the good things in life and the bigger picture. I think of it as taking a break for a few days — when you put it in the perspective of a whole life, that’s perfectly okay.”

4. Keep Instant Cold Packs At The Ready

When your bumps feel extremely painful, applying an ice pack on and off for a few minutes at a time can reduce inflammation, says Lal. He likes the kind that you can press to activate and don’t require a freezer.

And since staying cool can lessen your chances of a flare in the first place, those packs can also keep your body temp chill when you don’t have any control of the temperature, he adds.

5. Go Adhesive-Free

HS wounds and bumps require special care to avoid any additional irritation. That’s why Lal likes non-stick pads. Here’s how to use them: Start by applying a hypochlorous acid spray, which is antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, to clean and soothe the area. Then, apply a petrolatum jelly and top with an adhesive-free pad. When the dressing becomes wet, it’s time to change it.

Lal emphasizes that less is more here. “At the end of the day, this can be a never-ending process for people,” he says. “And sometimes people overcleanse and use special bandages, and it takes a lot of time from your day with no added benefit.”

6. Engage In Some Gratitude

It might sound trite or even annoying, but some research suggests that intentionally finding things to be thankful for can help minimize negative self-talk and help you sleep better — both very helpful mid-flare.

Whether you make a physical list of positive events that happened today, discuss them with a friend or your kids, or just keep an eye out for people, moments, or things you appreciate, adding more gratitude to your life can balance out the negative feelings that surface when you’re not feeling your best.

7. Seek Support

An HS diagnosis can feel extremely isolating, especially if you’ve never met anyone else with the condition. And avoiding people during a flare can just make you feel worse, explains Lal.

That’s why it’s so important to have someone to talk to, he adds. Finding a mental health professional to help you cope with stress, anxiety, and loneliness can be extremely valuable. But online support groups, or even social media, can help you connect with others who have HS. “HS is more common than we think,” says Lal. “The more people you get to know with this condition, the more at ease you’ll feel.”

Presented by BDG Studios