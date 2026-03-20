I Spent A Year Talking To ADHD Experts. Here’s What I’ve Learned As A Mom.

I’m pretty sure I accidentally found a parenting cheat sheet.

I’m a mom raising a neurodivergent kid, and like many parents in this space, I spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to support a brain that doesn’t always fit neatly into the systems built for it. About a year ago, I started a podcast, Chaos & Caffeine, where I interview leading experts about ADHD and neurodivergent parenting. These experts are people who have spent decades studying neurodivergent brains and whose research shapes how we understand ADHD.

And somehow, through a strange combination of curiosity and caffeine, I get to sit across from them and ask the questions every exhausted parent wants answered. In this way, getting paid to learn how to be a better mom feels a little like cheating.

But if you think that means I’ve cracked the ADHD parenting code and now glide through my days like some calm, regulated parenting guru, you’d be completely mistaken. What I have learned is that ADHD parenting isn’t about perfection. It’s about patterns, small shifts, and a whole lot of grace.

Here are a few things that have stuck with me the most.

Start With Patterns, Not Panic

One of the most helpful things experts consistently recommend is surprisingly simple: keep a journal. Not a color-coded parenting planner. Not a Pinterest-worthy behavior chart. Just a messy little notebook where you jot down what’s happening during the day.

When did your child melt down?

What did they eat beforehand?

How much sleep did they get?

What was happening right before the behavior?

At first, it feels pointless. But over time, patterns start to appear. You might notice the after-school hour is always chaos. Or that bedtime goes off the rails on days when there wasn’t enough movement. Or that certain foods seem to make emotional regulation harder.

ADHD brains thrive on patterns and predictability. And once you start seeing those patterns, you can actually do something about them.

Slowly — And I Mean Slowly — Improve Diet

Diet is, of course, important to all of us. Even more so for kids with ADHD. I’m certainly not advocating we all become crunchy parents who go a little too RFK. Instead the experts all advocated in their way that tiny changes over time can help the brain function in a better way.

Many specialists recommended focusing on three simple shifts: More protein. More fruits and vegetables. Less sugar and artificial dyes. That’s it.

Notice I didn’t say “eliminate every processed food your child has ever loved.” Because if you’ve ever tried to suddenly overhaul the diet of any kid, especially one with ADHD, you know that’s a fast track to household chaos.

Instead, experts suggested slow changes. Add protein to breakfast. Sneak in more colorful foods. Reduce the things that spike and crash energy. Small shifts, repeated over time, can make a surprising difference in focus and emotional regulation.

Movement Is the Secret Weapon

One thing I hear constantly from ADHD specialists is this: Movement isn’t optional. It’s medicine.

Many neurodivergent kids need large amounts of physical activity to regulate their nervous systems. And when that movement happens in the afternoon, it can make bedtime dramatically easier. Which, let’s be honest, benefits everyone in the house.

Some families schedule sports or outdoor play after school. Others do bike rides, trampoline time, backyard chaos, or neighborhood walks.

The point isn’t what the movement looks like. The point is letting the body burn off the energy that’s been building all day. Because a brain that has moved is a brain that can finally settle.

Bigger Screens Are Better Than Tiny Ones

This was one of the more surprising things I learned.

Dr. Willough Jenkins, an award winning Canadian and American board certified psychiatrist, explained that when screens are involved, bigger screens are actually better for developing neurodivergent brains than handheld devices. In other words: a TV across the room is generally preferable to an iPad six inches from your child’s face.

Why?

Because larger screens allow for more natural visual processing and physical distance. Kids move around more. Their eyes shift. Their bodies aren’t locked into that intense “face glued to a tablet” posture.

It’s not that screens are suddenly magical brain food. But if screens are happening anyway, the format matters.

Create a “Destruction Bag”

Dr. George Hu, a licensed clinical psychologist and the Chief of Mental Health at Shanghai United Family Hospital & Clinic, suggested creating something called a destruction bag.

Inside the bag are objects that are safe to destroy or release big emotions on. Things like cardboard, paper, bubble wrap, old magazines, maybe even a cheap pillow.

When big feelings hit, kids can go to the destruction bag and let those emotions out without getting in trouble.

The brilliance of this idea is that it reframes emotional explosions. Instead of punishing the feeling, we give the feeling somewhere to go.

And honestly? Just creating the bag helped build awareness in our house. It gave those overwhelming moments a place to land.

The Most Reassuring Thing I Learned

There’s one thing, though, that stands out above everything else.

Not one of them — not a single one — told me they have parenting completely figured out. These are world-renowned specialists. People who have spent decades studying ADHD. And every single one of them admitted that they still lose their patience sometimes. They still have moments where they raise their voice and then have to circle back, apologize, and repair. They’ve learned strategies and gathered tools. They’ve found ways to make daily life easier. But none of them claimed to be perfect.

And honestly? That makes me feel a whole lot better about my occasional Monday night parenting meltdown. Because if the world’s leading ADHD experts are still practicing apology and repair in their own homes, then maybe we’re not failing.

Maybe we’re just human. And maybe the most important thing we’re doing isn’t getting everything right. Maybe it’s simply showing up again tomorrow and trying.

Danielle Kelly is the host of the ADHD parenting podcast Chaos & Caffeine, which reaches thousands of families each month and was recently named one of the Best Kids With ADHD Podcasts of 2026 by PodRanker.