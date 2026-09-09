I Wouldn’t Let My 5-Year-Old Do This. But Does That Make This Mom Neglectful?

I’m just going to say it: There is no freaking way I would let my 5-year-old walk half a mile alone. When I read The Washington Post story about Karyann Parkinson, a Virginia mother who was convicted after allowing her 5-year-old son to walk alone through their gated community, my immediate reaction was: FIVE?! Then I got to the part about the neighborhood ponds. Absolutely not.

My anxiety would have generated approximately 47 different catastrophes before my kid made it out of sight. So I understand why another parent might read this story and think Parkinson made the wrong call.

I think she made a call I wouldn’t have made. But then I kept reading.

According to The Post, Parkinson allowed her son, Sam, to walk roughly half a mile through their neighborhood to collect goose feathers near community ponds. Parkinson said she’d taught him how to cross streets safely, get home, and ask neighbors for help.

A neighbor saw Sam alone and called security. Security became police. Police became Child Protective Services.

Parkinson was ultimately convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and received a suspended six-month jail sentence. She also says she and her son were placed on Virginia’s Abuse and Neglect Registry.

And suddenly I wasn’t thinking about whether I would let my kid make that walk anymore.

I was thinking: How the hell did we get from “I wouldn’t do that” to this?

Because motherhood is already one endless exercise in being judged by people who don’t know your kid. We’re too protective. We’re not protective enough. We hover. We’re distracted. We’re raising helpless kids. We’re expecting too much independence. We need to let them fail. But God help us if something actually goes wrong.

And every single parenting decision seems to come with somebody standing nearby who is absolutely certain they would do it better. Most of the time, that’s just motherhood.

Someone gives you a dirty look at Target. Your mother-in-law has thoughts. A stranger on Facebook informs you that you’re ruining your child. Whatever.

But Parkinson’s story made me think about what happens when another person’s disagreement with our parenting doesn’t end with an eye roll. What happens when it ends with authorities?

I’m raising a neurodivergent child, and independence is something I think about constantly. Parents like me are told all the time that we need to stop doing everything for our kids. Let them experience natural consequences. Give them responsibilities. Build executive-function skills. Don’t become their external brain forever. Prepare them for adulthood. And they’re right.

Except there’s one tiny problem: Kids can’t learn to be independent while we’re doing everything with them.

There is no universal parenting risk calculator. There are just parents trying to know the children standing in front of them. We’re going to make different calls. We’re going to screw some of them up. And yes, sometimes a decision will cross a line where a child genuinely needs protection.

Eventually, you have to let go. Maybe it’s walking into a store alone. Maybe it’s staying home while you run a quick errand. Maybe it’s biking to a friend’s house. Maybe it’s managing homework without you checking the portal every 12 minutes like you’re working air traffic control. The details change as they grow. But eventually, every parent has to look at their kid and decide: I think you’re ready.

And sometimes we’re going to be wrong. That’s the part nobody likes to say out loud. We can reduce risk. We can teach. We can prepare. We can make rules. But we cannot raise children who become independent adults without eventually allowing them to do things that contain some possibility of going wrong. And apparently, we as a culture have gotten very weird about that.

We complain constantly that kids don’t play outside anymore. They’re always on screens. They don’t know how to entertain themselves. They’re anxious. They’re dependent. Parents hover too much. We romanticize the childhoods when kids rode bikes around neighborhoods until the streetlights came on. Then we see a young child walking alone and think: Where is his mother? You see the problem, right? There obviously has to be a line.

There are children who are genuinely abused, abandoned, and put in unreasonable danger. Thank God there are systems designed to intervene when children need protection. But that’s exactly why I think we need to be really freaking careful about where we draw that line. Because “I wouldn’t do that” isn’t the same thing as “that mother is neglectful.”

I wouldn’t have made Parkinson’s decision. Maybe you wouldn’t either. Maybe five really was too young. But another mother’s parenting decisions shouldn’t have to match mine in order to be legitimate. And that’s the part of this story that scares me. Because somebody thinks something you do is reckless, too. Someone thinks your kid is too young to stay home alone. Too young to walk to school. Too young to have a phone. Too young to ride around the neighborhood. And somebody else thinks you’re ridiculous for not letting them.

There is no universal parenting risk calculator. There are just parents trying to know the children standing in front of them. We’re going to make different calls. We’re going to screw some of them up. And yes, sometimes a decision will cross a line where a child genuinely needs protection.

But there has to be space between “That’s not how I would parent” and “That person shouldn’t be trusted to parent.”

I still wouldn’t let my 5-year-old make that walk. Not a chance. But maybe that’s actually the most important part of my reaction to Parkinson’s story. I don’t have to agree with her. I don’t have to defend her decision. I don’t even have to understand it. I just have to recognize that my discomfort with another mother’s parenting choice cannot automatically be the standard by which we decide whether she’s a neglectful mother. Because motherhood is hard enough without all of us having to parent according to the risk tolerance of whichever stranger happens to be watching.

Danielle Kelly is the host of the ADHD parenting podcast Chaos & Caffeine, which reaches thousands of families each month and was recently named one of the Best Kids With ADHD Podcasts of 2026 by PodRanker.