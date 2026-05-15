As the mom of a 5-year-old, I know very well how difficult it can be to get them to try new foods. While my son is simultaneously sick of chicken and noodles, he’s horrified each time I offer him a new option for dinner. If you’re also parenting young kids who eat, like, two things, you’re not alone. I’m sure at some point you’ve even Googled, “Is it OK if my child eats the same thing every day?” Because damn if you aren’t keeping Eggo and Driscoll’s in business. Fortunately, pediatric dietitians say your kid’s nutrition isn’t defined by one day; it’s all about the bigger picture.

Is it OK if my child eats the same thing every day?

It’s natural to want to build variety into the meals your child is eating. But for young kids in the peak of the picky eating phase, which research shows happens between ages 2 and 5, it’s fairly normal for them to ask for, say, chicken nuggets and strawberries for every meal.

“From a nutrition standpoint, it is completely OK if a child relies on a small set of preferred foods, sometimes even 10 or 20 foods, for a period, especially during the toddler and preschool years,” says Johannah Katz, RD, dietitian from Consumer Health Digest and a mom of two. “If those foods include a mix of protein, carbohydrates, fruits, and dairy — like chicken, fruit, yogurt, grains — they are still contributing meaningful nutrition. Even adults are creatures of habit when it comes to meal preferences, often rotating the same core foods week to week.”

Katz says there are two reasons this isn’t a huge deal: 1. Complete proteins from chicken one day are still complete proteins the next day, whether they came from chicken again, or another source, and 2. When thinking about your child’s nutrition, you should be thinking bigger picture.

“In pediatric nutrition, a very common and evidence-aligned approach is to zoom out and look at intake over time rather than stressing about what was eaten in one day. Many dietitians encourage parents to think in terms of a few days to a week, because young children naturally self-regulate their intake and can have highly variable eating patterns based on growth, appetite, and development,” she says.

Should I make my child try new foods?

Well, yes and no — you should expose them to new foods. It’s not the end of the world that they’re mainly subsisting on waffles and yogurt right now, but experts say this is also the time to introduce as many new foods as possible — even if you know your child won’t eat them.

“Kids can’t learn to like that which is never offered. So, is it a problem if your child mostly prefers to get their protein from chicken? Not typically, but if you only offer chicken, then they’re not going to expand that variety, either,” says Aubrey Phelps, MS, RDN, a pediatric dietitian, mom of four, and founder of Matrescence Nutrition.

If you have a selective eater on your hands, Phelps says to try the stoplight method. “Focus on offering family meals with a ‘safe food’ on the plate, while also ensuring mealtimes are calm and non-pressured — no bribing them to eat something, no telling them to try a bite, or making them ‘earn’ dessert — is the best foundation for helping to encourage more food exploration.”

She also uses Ellyn Satter’s Division of Responsibility in her own home and with clients that is based in research. It’s essentially just this: you as the parent are responsible for when and where meals occur, and what is served. Children are responsible for what and how much they eat.

“So, I offer protein, color — veggies or fruit — and healthy fats at every meal, and at least two of those three for every snack. But they ultimately decide what they eat from what is offered,” Phelps says.

This approach allows children to get used to a new food and work up the courage to try it on their own. “Research in pediatric nutrition shows that children often need repeated, neutral exposure to a new food, typically eight to 15 times or more, before acceptance occurs, with acceptance increasing simply through familiarity rather than pressure or incentives,” Katz adds.

She agrees that offering your child a plate with a safe food you know they’ll eat along with a small portion of the new food — without any pressure to try it — is the best way forward. Yes, you may throw away 10 scoops of mashed potatoes before your kid takes a bite, but that’s showbiz. Research also shows that family meals matter so your kids can see you eating a variety of foods.

“Modeling from parents is often more powerful than encouragement or negotiation. Research consistently shows that kids are more likely to copy what they see their parents do around food than what they’re told. Dietary modeling tends to carry more weight than verbal instruction or pressure. Children often mirror eating patterns, preferences, and attitudes they observe at home, even when those messages don’t perfectly align with what they’re hearing,” she says.

“The message I wish more parents heard is that repetition is not failure. It can be totally normal. If your child is eating the same handful of foods right now, that can still absolutely be nutritionally adequate, and variety can be built gradually over time with consistency, patience, and zero pressure at the table,” Katz says. “The whole idea is to create a healthy relationship with food and create a balanced dietary pattern over time.”

So yes, it’s actually completely fine if your child is eating the same meals on repeat day in and day out — as long as they’re getting their protein, fruits, healthy fats, and grains, and you’re at least putting them in the same room as broccoli. They’ll get used to the idea of it eventually.