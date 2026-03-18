The world talks a good bit about emotional labor and weaponized incompetence, but honestly, it really shows itself the most when it comes to parenting — particularly if one of you is always the “fun” parent and the other is always, you know, trying to keep everyone’s feet on the ground.

I’m a big believer in realists and dreamers making great partnerships. One gets to fly ahead and dream big and the other gets to keep their feet on the ground and keep everyone steady. But this kind of partnership only works if there’s a balance — when one is *always* dreaming and the other is *always* steadying, it can feel a bit like a good cop/bad cop parenting situation.

And that’s exactly why one user went to the /Mommit sub on Reddit to complain.

In her post, the original poster (OP) shares, “My husband keeps turning serious parenting decisions into ‘fun surprises’ and I’m losing my mind.” She writes that her husband is a good, involved dad and adored by his kids, but that he keeps making big parenting choices on his own, expecting her to be just as excited and happy as he is. “I need to vent because I feel like I am becoming the least fun parent in my own house,” she says.

In her post, OP gives specific examples, like her husband surprising their family with a new puppy and letting their kids share a room, as some of the big parenting choices he’s made without ever consulting her. And then, somehow worse, he then gets defensive and upset when she pushes back on these plans. She quotes him as saying, “I make everything into a problem instead of letting the kids have a magical childhood.”

Ouch.

The entire post was a big vent session, but also had some guilt weaved through as OP shared that the whole thing makes her feel like the mean parent. Her husband tells their kids that mommy “changed her mind,” leaving them confused on why their fun plans with dad get squashed, and then she’s left to pick up the pieces and either smile through the headache of it all — like nobody sleeping well in a shared room or puppy responsibilities — or maintain the “mean parent” trope.

And the commenters chimed in quickly that this is truly a “lose-lose” type of situation.

“The part that would get me is how he keeps framing these as sweet family moments instead of unilateral decisions with consequences. A puppy and a room switch are not little surprises when one kid struggles with change and the other parent is left doing damage control. Fun is not the same thing as thoughtful,” one user wrote.

“You are not the boring parent, you are the parent doing the actual landing after he keeps planning takeoff. Kids love surprises ‘til somebody has to live in them,” another shared.

One commenter compared OP to the mechanical workings of a theme park while her husband is hitting all the rides and amusements. “He gets to be Disneyland Dad because you are stuck being operations, cleanup, and recovery. That would wear anybody down fast,” they wrote.

Among the other comments, users pointed out that her husband behaves a lot like Robin Williams’ character in Mrs. Doubtfire — and we literally all know which side we’re on now as adults who see more than just a loving, fun dad. Even more users wondered if her husband was maybe bipolar, as some of his decisions seem “manic.”

But no matter what, the truth is — parents have to work together. And while I think there should be a healthy dose of whimsy and joy, even if you know it’s going to be a lot of work and stressful for a little bit, it’s fair to want to discuss things like room changes or a family pet. These aren’t small ideas like ice cream after dinner, these are plans that require responsibility and have a lasting impact, and nobody wants to be the “bad guy” when it comes to making everything run smoothly for a family.

Commenters shared advice ranging from “don’t do damage control for him” to “surprise him with a weekend at the hotel with the kids so you can get a break,” but honestly, communication is key here. And the more OP can share with her husband about how his ideas — however well-intentioned — negatively impact the whole family, the more they can work together to mitigate disaster and make big changes with everyone’s best interests in mind.