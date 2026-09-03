It's almost midnight, and there you are again: standing in the diaper aisle, staring through bleary eyes at the back of the boxes lining the shelves. The tiny typeface makes you squint. Will anything here upset your baby's skin? What the heck does it all even mean? You're running on fumes and still no closer to tossing a box in your cart.

If this sounds on-brand for you, first of all, you’re not overthinking it. We should know what’s pressed against our baby’s skin. Fortunately, deciphering ingredients just got a bit simpler: In June 2026, Procter & Gamble revealed that every Pampers Swaddlers diaper has gone fragrance free. As in, yes, all sizes, the entire line, for the first time ever. [1] Pampers fragrance free now simply means Pampers.

What changed?

To put it in plain terms, Procter & Gamble removed added fragrance from the full Swaddlers line for Pampers. We're not talking about a temporary pivot, but rather a permanent change. Going forward, every single size and count manufactured will be fragrance free.

"Parents have always been at the center of every decision we make," said Laura Vicenti, Senior Vice President of Baby Care at Procter & Gamble, framing that ethos as the inspiration for the change. [1] For years, families had been telling diaper brands what mattered to them, and Pampers listened.

As for what hasn't changed: Pampers Swaddlers NICU diapers, which are designed for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, have always been fragrance free. [1] With the Swaddlers-wide update, the rest of the line now matches that bar.

Does "fragrance free" mean the same thing as "unscented"?

It's not hard to see how this trips up a lot of people. It's confusing! The short answer is no, they are not the same. The longer answer is that, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, products labeled "unscented" can still contain a fragrance masked by other ingredients. [2] Fragrance free, on the other hand, means no fragrance chemicals of any kind have been added. [2]

Since fragrance is one of the most common eczema triggers, it's a vital distinction for babies who are eczema-prone or have sensitive skin. [2]

Have regulators flagged this?

Good guess. Back in January of 2019, ANSES — France's food, environmental, and occupational health and safety agency — assessed 23 disposable diaper products and found chemicals present, including intentionally added fragrances that can cause skin sensitization. ANSES recommended that diaper brands stop using fragrances altogether, particularly those that are sensitizing. [3] Since that time, the agency has also proposed to the European Chemicals Agency that substances in disposable diapers be restricted EU-wide. [4]

In full disclosure, the findings did encounter some pushback. One 2022 peer-reviewed re-evaluation challenged ANSES' contaminant risk calculation, arguing that it overstated the risk. [5] The fragrance finding was the least contested part of the findings, though (skin sensitization doesn't rest on disputed exposure modeling), and the advice about removing fragrances from diapers hasn't wavered.

That's the crux of it, really. Going fragrance free is something regulators have flagged as beneficial for families. Now, the largest diaper brand in America by sales has made that very change.

What’s in the new Swaddlers, and what’s not?

Not much has changed, but here’s where the new version lands:

Fragrance : Gone. Removed in all sizes and counts.

: Gone. Removed in all sizes and counts. Elemental chlorine : None of that.

: None of that. Parabens : Yep, free from those too.

: Yep, free from those too. Latex : No natural rubber latex.

: No natural rubber latex. Hypoallergenic: You got it, and still dermatologist-tested and pediatrician-recommended.

Pampers also points out that all of its diapers comply with safety requirements of the EU Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety. [1]

Did the diaper get “worse”?

It’s only natural to think, They took something out… so what did I lose?

Nothing, says Pampers. The stuff parents have always counted on from Pampers didn't budge: absorbency, dryness, leak protection, softness. The multilayer lock-away core and rapid-absorption channels also remain fully intact. [1]

Maybe what you're stressing over is the smell. Will your nursery get, um, stinkier? It's a fair question, but Pampers says the diaper core (which hasn't changed) is designed to manage odor without added scent. [1]

Thinking back to the NICU line should offer some reassurance here. It says a lot that a fragrance-free diaper has long been the standard for the most fragile babies in the hospital.

Should you make the switch?

Every family's situation is unique, so it depends. Let's break it down:

Already buying Swaddlers? You don't need to do anything. As new stock hits shelves, the change will be automatic.

You don't need to do anything. As new stock hits shelves, the change will be automatic. Have a baby with sensitive or eczema-prone skin? This is an obvious win. Fragrances of any kind, including masked fragrances in unscented diapers, are common irritants for easily triggered skin [2].

This is an obvious win. Fragrances of any kind, including masked fragrances in unscented diapers, are common irritants for easily triggered skin [2]. Buying a specialty fragrance-free brand? You’ve got a mainstream option now, rather than having to pore over the shelves for a product that may not even be in stock.

You’ve got a mainstream option now, rather than having to pore over the shelves for a product that may not even be in stock. Left Swaddlers because of the fragrance? Worth another look.

Worth another look. No complaints about your current diaper? Stick with it then. Pampers going fragrance free is a promising development, but by no means a mandate.

If you do run out to restock your diaper stash, remember that some Swaddlers boxes may still reference fragrance until the packaging updates are complete. Pampers customer care can confirm the diapers are fragrance free on a box-by-box basis by checking the lot code. [1]

The Bottom Line

With Swaddlers making this switch, the most-bought diaper in America [1] has joined the ranks of the best fragrance-free diapers of 2026. That, in turn, means millions of families get the benefits of a fragrance-free diaper without having to leave their favorite brand behind or spend time they don't have tracking down a specialty product. It's an update that makes life a little simpler, which is something every busy mom can appreciate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Pampers Swaddlers fragrance free?

Yes. As of June 2026, Pampers Swaddlers are fragrance free in every size across the full line for the first time ever. The protection, softness, and hypoallergenic formula stayed the same. [1]

Are unscented diapers better for sensitive baby skin?

The AAD explains that unscented products may contain concealed fragrances to mask the smell of other ingredients, whereas fragrance free means no fragrance materials or masking scents were used at all. [2] Fragrance free is a stricter standard and is going to be the better bet for a baby with reactive skin.

Did the fragrance-free version lose any performance?

No. Same absorbency. Same leak protection. Same dryness. They’re just as soft as they were before, too. [1]

Can fragrance-free diapers help prevent diaper rash?

It takes more than a good diaper to prevent diaper rash, but taking fragrance out of the equation can make a big difference for babies with sensitive skin. To help prevent diaper rash, be sure to change diapers frequently, use a barrier cream, and choose the diaper size that fits your baby best. For a rash that doesn’t clear up, check in with your pediatrician for guidance.

How can I tell if a diaper is truly fragrance free?

Look specifically for the words “fragrance free” on the package. Not “gentle” or “fresh” scent. [2] Pampers customer care can check the lot code to confirm. [1]

[1] P&G Newsroom. Pampers Swaddlers, from America’s #1 Diaper Brand, Are Now Fragrance-Free. June 2026. https://us.pg.com/newsroom/news-releases/Pampers-Swaddlers--from-Americas-1-Diaper-Brand1--Are-Now-Fragrance-Free/ (#1 claim based on Nielsen sales, last 52 weeks)

[2] American Academy of Dermatology. How Can I Find Eczema-Friendly Products? https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/eczema/childhood/triggers/friendly-products

[3] ANSES (French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety). ANSES recommends improving baby diaper safety. January 2019. https://www.anses.fr/en/content/anses-recommends-improving-baby-diaper-safety

[4] ANSES. ANSES proposes an EU-wide restriction of hazardous chemicals in disposable diapers. December 2020. https://www.anses.fr/en/content/anses-proposes-eu-wide-restriction-hazardous-chemicals-disposable-diapers

[5] Bernard, Alfred. “Dermal Exposure to Hazardous Chemicals in Baby Diapers: A Re-Evaluation of the Quantitative Health Risk Assessment Conducted by ANSES.” International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health vol. 19, 7 (2022): 4159. doi: 10.3390/ijerph19074159