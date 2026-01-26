No, PPD Isn’t Just “Baby Blues” — Here’s How To Tell The Difference

I just want to talk to whoever has romanticised the idea of being a new mom. When you’re in a flurry of diaper changes, following a two-hourly pumping schedule and meticulously cleaning and mixing up bottles while running on less sleep than you’ve ever had, mommyhood ends up being more of a frenzied checklist of tasks to get done and not enough time snuggling and making babytalk with a babbling infant.

It’s no surprise that many moms feel overwhelmed in those early weeks when their bodies, minds — and hormones — are on a perpetual roller coaster of highs followed by lows. It’s often hard to make sense of the feelings and categorize which ones are considered normal postpartum baby blues and which signs point to a need for intervention. Even if you have access to mental health resources, it’s key to know when to just work through the feelings with rest and family support, and when to bring in the pros.

Below, we spoke to mental health professionals who lay out the difference between the more commonly-occuring baby blues, and its more serious manifestation, postpartum depression.

Baby Blues Come And Go Quickly

Technically, baby blues are not considered a formal diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), a handbook by the American Psychiatric Association to help healthcare professionals diagnose mental health conditions.

“The way I characterize postpartum blues is that while they can sometimes look like postpartum depression or anxiety, the difference is that they resolve pretty quickly, usually within two weeks,” says Dr. Marianna Strongin, a licensed clinical psychologist and founder of StrongIn Therapy, a boutique psychotherapy practice in NYC.

Symptoms of baby blues develop within 24 to 72 hours of the birth or delivery of the placenta, says Dr. Niyati Dhand, M.D., a double board-certified perinatal and reproductive psychiatrist, and founder of Alaire Psychiatry in Chicago. “Symptoms peak by day five, then improve around two weeks postpartum,” she says.

The critical distinction between baby blues and postpartum depression is that the symptoms are transient.

The Symptoms Are Similar, But Different

Signs of baby blues include feeling overwhelmed, teary, moody and irritable. “There are sudden shifts in mood, referred to as mood lability, which can range from tearfulness and sadness to happiness and hope,” says Dhand.

Symptoms of postpartum depression include persistent sadness or numbness, loss of interest in activities, guilt or worthlessness, sleep and appetite changes, and difficulty bonding with the baby. “There is a feeling of disconnect from the baby and these moms have a harder time bonding. Sometimes, people even can experience thoughts of death or passive suicidal ideation,” says Strongin. Dhand also notes psychomotor slowing and delayed speech, including a “slow, soft, monotonous speech.”

There’s A Difference In Risk Levels

New moms with baby blues do not suffer from disorientation, functional impairment, suicidal ideation or psychosis. “There's never really any impairment in people's daily function, so people are still able to take care of themselves,” says Strongin.

The severity of PPD can range widely. “You would be more fearful of leaving them alone with a baby. They're unable to take care of themselves and they're also unable to take care of the baby,” Strongin says of severe cases.

Baby Blues Are More Commonly Experienced than PPD

Strongin says baby blues are much more common, with anywhere from 50% to 80% of new moms having these feelings. Typically, baby blues resolve by themselves with no prescribed treatment. Supportive care like mild exercise and getting fresh air, self-care practices, getting adequate rest, and bonding time with the baby are all helpful.

The numbers for postpartum depression are lower: an estimated 10% to 20% of mothers experience postpartum depression, which can occur during pregnancy or up to 12 months after birth. It can also last for months, or even longer, without treatment.

At the end of the day, if you’re still confused about where you are on this confusing spectrum, getting a mental health consultation if you have the access and resources, will never be a wasted effort.

