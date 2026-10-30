The Time Change Wrecks My Entire Family Every Single Year

Every year, someone cheerfully announces that daylight saving time is ending as if we have all just won an extra hour of sleep. And every year, I wonder who exactly is receiving this free hour, because it is certainly not the parents.

In my house, the time change does not feel like gaining an hour. It feels like someone picked up our entire routine, shook it like an Etch A Sketch, and handed it back with a smile.

Dinner is suddenly happening at the wrong time. Bedtime feels suspicious. Morning arrives before anyone’s brain has agreed to participate. By 5:30 p.m., it’s pitch-black outside and my body is convinced we have missed bedtime by at least three business days.

People tend to talk about the time change as a problem for parents of babies and toddlers. There are entire survival guides devoted to shifting naps by 15-minute increments so a two-year-old does not greet the day at 4:12 a.m.

But once your child gets older, everyone seems to assume the problem disappears. It does not disappear. The child just gets taller and develops stronger opinions about why bedtime is a government conspiracy.

My son is 11 now. He is not a toddler. He can read a clock. He understands, intellectually, that we moved it back one hour. None of that means his body, brain, appetite, attention span, or emotional regulation received the memo.

The clock may say 7:00, but his nervous system is operating in its own private time zone… and frankly, so is mine.

That is the part I think we miss when we talk about older kids and daylight saving time. We treat it like a scheduling inconvenience instead of what it really is for some families: a disruption to the external cues that help our brains know what comes next.

My son may be old enough to understand what happened, but understanding is not the same as adjusting. Older kids still have circadian rhythms. They still rely on environmental cues. ADHD does not pack its bags and leave just because a child can make his own sandwich. Anxiety does not check the calendar and decide middle schoolers are too mature to be affected by sleep disruption.

And, for the record, adults are not magically immune either. I am 42 years old, and the time change absolutely wrecks me. It takes one dark afternoon for my motivation to crawl into a cave. Suddenly, I am tired at 6:00 p.m., wide awake when I should be sleeping, and personally offended by the sun for abandoning us before dinner.

My brain already has a complicated relationship with time. Moving every clock in the house and changing when daylight appears is not the tiny administrative update society pretends it is.

Meanwhile, life does not pause for adjustment. School still starts at the same number on the clock. Homework still needs to happen. Dinner still needs to materialize through the ancient magic of a mother staring into the refrigerator and hoping the ingredients will organize themselves.

Everyone is more tired, less patient, and somehow surprised that the evening is not going smoothly.

This is usually when parents start blaming themselves.

We think the routine is failing because we have become inconsistent. We wonder why our older child is suddenly moodier, more impulsive, harder to wake, or completely done with humanity by late afternoon. We tell ourselves they should be able to handle a one-hour change.

But one hour is not always just one hour. It is darkness arriving before our brains expect it. It is hunger, attention, sleep, and transitions all showing up slightly out of order. It is the fragile after-school window getting even narrower. It is a child holding it together through seven hours of school and arriving home with absolutely nothing left in the emotional gas tank. It is a neurodivergent parent trying to regulate a neurodivergent child while her own nervous system is also filing a formal complaint.

So this year, I am lowering the bar before the clocks even change. For a few days, dinner can be embarrassingly easy. Bedtime may need to start earlier, even if my middle schooler insists he is basically an adult. Mornings may require more alarms, more light, and fewer unnecessary conversations.

If homework feels harder, emotions run hotter, or we are both staring blankly at each other by 7:00 p.m., I am going to remember that our bodies are adjusting instead of deciding we have suddenly lost every coping skill we ever learned.

I am also refusing to romanticize the whole thing.

Yes, fall is beautiful. Yes, the leaves are gorgeous. Yes, cozy evenings sound lovely in theory. But there is nothing cozy about being trapped in a dark house at 5:45 p.m. with a dysregulated child, an untouched homework assignment, and the dawning realization that bedtime is still hours away.

So if your entire household becomes a little feral when the clocks change, you are not imagining it… and you are not failing.

Keep the routines you can. Add more light, more rest, and more grace where you can find them. Feed everyone something requiring the fewest possible dishes. Give the family a little time to recalibrate.

The clock only moved an hour. Unfortunately, no one told our nervous systems it was supposed to be no big deal.

Danielle Kelly is the host of the ADHD parenting podcast Chaos & Caffeine, which reaches thousands of families each month and was recently named one of the Best Kids With ADHD Podcasts of 2026 by PodRanker.