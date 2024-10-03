This Professional-Athlete Performance Hack Is Actually So Good For Moms

From sprinting across the room to stop your kid from yet again putting a foreign object in their mouth to marathon errand running, motherhood isn’t really all that different from being an athlete.

Hear me out: The most revered professional athletes are dedicated to their sport, find ways to improve despite challenges and show up to perform as best they can time after time. Not to sound dramatic, but that’s exactly what a regular day in the life of a mom feels like.

And if there are that many parallels between parenthood and pro-athleticism, it stands to reason that some of the things that help our finest champions perform at the highest level just might be of help to moms, too. Unlike athletes, though, moms don’t always have full teams of physicians and coaches dedicated to their performance — which means we have to take matters into our own hands.

Of all the trendy performance hacks you could borrow, it might be surprising that the first and most frequent thing on expert lists is a good night’s sleep. Most studies show that regular, high-quality rest can improve mood and mental function, restore your body’s immune system, and provide stress relief.

But for moms who have to show up at pro levels of performance every day, getting that sleep is easier said than done since we don’t often get the chance to enjoy the eight minimum hours of sleep (yes, minimum) that our pro-athlete counterparts swear by.

If that kind of sleep sounds like a distant dream, we get it — but we’re also here with good news, because those quality Zzzs might be easier to achieve than you think. Ahead, we’ve partnered with Avocado to give you a blueprint to better sleep so you can wake up rested, refreshed, and ready to take home the metaphorical gold.

Sleep Hack #1: Start Your Routine Earlier

Having a bedtime routine of any kind is a good way to signal to your mind and body that it’s time to start winding down. For the best chance at a good night’s sleep, when you start that routine can make a lot of difference. If you find that you’re still restless as you get into bed (raise your hand if laying in bed and going over the next day’s to-do list sounds familiar), beginning your routine earlier gives you more time to smooth the transition from being awake to being at rest.

Whatever your wind-down routine entails — no screen time, reading, pre-bed stretching, hot tea — try starting it 20 to 30 minutes earlier than usual. Look at it this way: if you can help your kid manage their nighttime routine, you should be able to do it for yourself.

Sleep Hack #2: Rethink Your Mattress Set-Up

You might’ve heard that rotating your mattress regularly can lead to a more comfortable sleeping experience. But if your mattress is already uncomfortable or on its last legs, you might benefit from a new one altogether. Whether you sleep on your back or side (or a combo of both!), the Avocado Green Mattress comes in a firm, medium, and plush design to provide the right amount of support for your preferred sleeping sitch.

With seven zones of support throughout the mattress, it’s also made to reduce motion transfer, keep your back aligned, relieve back pain, and alleviate pressure points for sleep that’s easier on your body. And since it's made of organic latex, wool, and cotton, it’s breathable and sustainable. Whichever mattress you choose, sinking into one you actually enjoy getting in at the end of the day is only going to get you closer to better sleep.

Sleep Hack #3: And While You’re At It, Replace Your Pillows, Too

While you’re rethinking your mattress experience, it’s a good time to think about your pillow setup, too. For side and back sleepers, a good pillow can be the difference between waking up refreshed or waking up with a stiff neck — and I know I don’t need to remind you how not-fun it is to chase after a toddler while you have a stiff neck.

Instead, opt for a pillow like the Avocado Green Pillow that lets you customize it to your bedtime needs. Like a firmer option? You can add extra organic fill without worrying about what strange materials might be inside it. You can even choose between a traditional rectangle pillow or an ergonomically curved side-sleeper design. If you typically wake up in a sweat, there’s more good news: this pillow’s organic materials retain less heat and naturally wick away moisture for a cooler night’s sleep, because an uninterrupted night’s sleep is the best kind.

Sleep Hack #4: Simplify Your Space

Where you sleep is just as important to the quality of your rest as what you’re sleeping on. That means simplifying your room to get rid of anything that might distract you from that sweet slumber every mom so desperately needs.

If you have a TV in your room or bring your laptop into bed, you might want to consider the technology-free rule. Get a lot of light in your bedroom? Darkening curtains make it easier to settle down and sleep in. Laundry piling up on that one chair? If you don’t have time to deal with it, try a basket with a lid to keep it out of sight and out of mind for the night. The goal is to create a room where the only thing you have to think about is rest (even if that means hiding a few messes until you can properly tackle them).