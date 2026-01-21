We Were So Busy Worrying About Teens Emotional Lives We Missed Who They Really Are

We've spent the last decade learning how to worry about our kids' feelings the right way. We learned the language. We read the books. We went to therapy ourselves so we could show up better for them. We asked about their day — really asked. We became the emotionally attuned parents we never had.

And in some ways, it worked. Our teens know we're trying. They know we're different from the parents we had.

So why does it feel like we're losing them anyway?

In my work with families, as a parenting coach, this is what parents tell me all the time: "I worry about him constantly — his anxiety, his mood, whether he's okay. And the more I check in, the more he shuts down." Or: "I'm trying so hard to stay connected. And somehow, she's never felt more distant."

These aren't disengaged parents. These are deeply invested ones. Parents who did exactly what they were told to do. And their teens are still pulling away.

What I'm seeing, over and over again, is that we may have been solving the wrong problem. We got very good at staying on top of our teens' emotional lives — but we forgot that they also need space to develop a sense of self. And that can't happen while we're hovering, asking, checking, managing. Because worrying about their emotions is not the same as giving them room to figure out who they are becoming. And that's the part we missed.

Most teens today aren't struggling because parents don't care enough. They're struggling because they're trying to answer much deeper questions while being watched: Who am I when no one is analyzing me? What do I actually want — not what will make my parents worry less? What parts of me can I explore without having to explain myself? Who am I allowed to be when I'm not managing someone else's emotions?

Those questions don't get answered during check-ins. They don't get figured out when we ask "Are you okay?" for the third time that day. They get answered in privacy. And our worry has left almost no room for that.

As parents, we were taught that emotional distance is what damaged us — so we swung hard in the opposite direction. We stayed close. We stayed aware. We stayed engaged. And when our teen went quiet, we panicked. We asked more questions. We checked in more often. We analyzed their mood. All of it came from love — and from fear of repeating our own childhoods.

But here's what it created: pressure. Pressure to reassure us that they're okay before they even know if they are. Pressure to give us access to an inner world that isn't fully formed yet. Imagine trying to figure out who you are while someone is constantly asking if you're alright. That's not support. That's surveillance. And teens feel the difference.

This is why so many pull away — not because they don't trust us, but because constant emotional vigilance makes it impossible to think freely. Every quiet moment gets interrupted with concern. Every closed door gets a knock. Every mood shift gets analyzed. So they retreat. Not because we failed. But because they need room to exist without being monitored.

Here's the paradox most of us don't see until we're in it: Teens don't move closer when we worry harder. They move closer when they feel trusted to handle their own inner world. When we stop needing constant access to their emotional state, they stop needing distance from us. When identity has its own private space — separate from our worry, separate from our need to fix or know everything — the relationship can finally breathe. And that's when real honesty returns.

This realization is what led me to create a journal for teens that help them explore the big questions. Questions like: Who would I be if no one was analyzing me? What do I want when I'm not trying to make someone else comfortable? It's created as a place for them to explore without our worry attached.

And what I've seen — again and again — is this: When teens have that space, they stop needing to hide from us. They come back. Not with everything neatly explained—but with more of who they actually are.

We didn't fail our teens. We just loved them so hard we forgot they needed room to breathe. They don't need us to worry less. They need us to trust more. And when we step back just enough to let them think without us listening, we don't lose them. We finally get to meet them.

Reem Raouda is a conscious parenting expert, speaker, and author whose work is redefining the way parents think about childhood, emotional well-being, and the parent-child relationship. She is the creator of Wild Card, a journal for teens focused on identity and self-worth. Follow her on Instagram.