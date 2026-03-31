Every night before I go to sleep, I spend a few moments clearing out my bed: books, a few plastic pieces of food, a doll or stuffed animal or two, and almost always a fistful of crumbs from someone’s Goldfish crackers or granola bar or popcorn eaten after school.

Because my three daughters treat my bed — my entire bedroom, honestly — like it’s just an extension of their own. Forget raising living room kids or bedroom kids; I’m clearly raising “parents’ bedroom kids.”

Does it mean anything?

My own mom tells me that going into her parents’ bedroom as a kid was pretty much a no-no. She only went in there if she had asked permission, and she never thought to jump into her parents’ bed while they were in there.

During my own childhood, my parents’ bedroom wasn’t off limits — I definitely wandered in and flopped on my mom’s bed so I could talk to her while she got ready for bed — but it never, ever occurred to me to hang out in there without her. It was just Mom’s room.

But my own grown-up bedroom? My kids treat it like another playroom, even when I’m not in there. I frequently find evidence of them hanging out in our bedroom, just having a good time. Sometimes they use our bedroom for pretend games, turning our dresser into a grocery store and our bed into a veterinary office, where I find stuffed bunnies wrapped up in American Girl doll slings and fake cans of spaghetti sauce under my pillow.

Sometimes they take their tablets up there and play games together, all sprawled out on our queen bed. Sometimes they watch a movie. We’ve even walked in to find friends over for a playdate snuggled up in our bed, like our kids just think it’s a free-for-all.

Our kids happily sleep in their own beds and use their actual playrooms, too. But given the choice of where to relax? They almost always choose our room. Never did I suggest they hang out in our bedroom — but I’ve never told them not to hang out in there either. It just sort of happened.

So, what does it mean?

“Children visiting their parents' bedroom is not about the space only. Rather, it's all about the emotional safety, closeness, and effortless emotional regulation that a parent's bedroom holds for their child,” says psychiatrist Dr. Maya Reynolds, MD, MPH. “If I talk from a developmental viewpoint, I would add that it indicates a child's secure attachment because whenever they want a connection and comfort, they come close to their parents.”

Reynolds also points out that today’s parenting culture is more flexible and relationship-centered, making shared spaces feel natural and sheltering.

This kind of insight makes me want to cry. I love that my girls find our bedroom so comforting. I love that they don’t feel like they have to walk on eggshells in any part of our home. I love that they feel safe crawling into my bed to watch Matilda.

But, like... I’d love to not find a toy in my bed every single night.

Balance matters, Reynolds says. If kids are consistently gravitating to your room and avoiding their own space, it might signal anxiety or overstimulation (and I might need to work on some boundaries).

If you’re in a similar boat, Reynolds suggests spending time with your kids in your bedroom while also encouraging them to seek out their own independent play and hang out in their own spaces. Simple rules can help: no toys in the bedroom, or the bedroom is for bedtime stories only and then it’s back to their own rooms for your kiddos.

We already have a few of these rules in our house. Our kids aren’t allowed to dig into our dresser drawers or nightstands, and if they borrow a charger or an outlet, they have to make sure everything’s put back like it was. Ideally, I’d ban them from eating in my bed, but honestly, is there no greater comfort than a snack in your parents’ bed while you read a book?

Living room kids, bedroom kids, parents’ bedroom kids — may we all have a home where our kids feel free to wander and plop themselves down with a handful of Oreos.