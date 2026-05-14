The American Girl Girl of the Year is always a modern, contemporary girl that reflects the real lives of the kids who love this brand. The beauty of the American Girl brand is that even the historical dolls feel relatable in their stories, and that same commitment is evident in the American Girl 2027 Girl of the Year Daisy Davenport.

As part of the brand’s 40th anniversary this year, American Girl is releasing the 2027 Girl of the Year news earlier than usual. And Daisy Davenport is one every American Girl fan will want to have. A plucky, energetic soccer player, Daisy’s story takes place over the summer as she prepares to go to sleepaway camp for the first time with her best friend Callie. But when Callie is injured, Daisy has to go enjoy what should’ve been the perfect summer on her own, and the story is a beautiful mix of courage, perseverance, and confidence.

I mean, every girl in the world could use some extra doses of all of that, right?

The Girl of the Year doll won’t be available until September, but readers can pre-order the book, Daisy Davenport Saves the Day, starting May 14 on AmericanGirl.com. And honestly, I love this slow burn of anticipation. The American Girl Girl of the Year is always a big reveal, and for kids to fully immerse themselves in Daisy’s story before they get their hands on the doll and her accessories feels like it did in the ‘90s for us American Girl fans.

I started reading American Girl books when I was about 7, and then realized there was a whole catalogue and toy world attached. By the time I got my first American Girl doll at 11, I had read pretty much every book I could get my hands on, knew the characters inside and out, and felt a deep connection to the historical accessories and outfits my dolls came with.

I’m not saying kids can’t relate to Daisy as a doll unless they’ve read her story first, but there’s something really sweet about being able to fully invest in a character and then bring her to life once the doll is in hand.

American Girl

And while American Girl has always made sure to create dolls that reflect the current world, I really love the soccer aspect of this one. Soccer is one of the most popular activities for girls in the U.S., and there’s been a definite rise in more physical and “aggressive” sports for girls. But no matter how much a girl can handle herself on the soccer field, I love the inward focus of what it means to be a friend, to feel confident and brave, and to recognize that you can be part of a team — and stand up on your own.

You can pre-order Daisy Davenport Saves the Day on AmericanGirl.com and the book will ship Sept. 17. The doll will debut in the fall, along with more about Daisy’s story.