The Beauty Gifts Moms Actually Want, According To Moms
And yes, every pick is under $50.
They say raising kids goes by in the blink of an eye. And as moms who also happen to be beauty editors currently living inside that blink, we can confirm: it's a lot. Beautiful, loud, messy, exhausting, joyful, overstimulating, all at once, all the time. So when it comes to beauty gifts, we need it to pull its weight.
The criteria is simple: It has to feel genuinely luxe (we will take every drop of pampering we can get, no apologies), it has to actually work (because between school drop-off and deadline season, there is no time for a 12-step anything), and it has to make us look like we have it more together than we do — like we woke up this way, ideally (we didn’t).
If you’re looking to impress the multitasking moms in your life, we’ve curated a list of eight must-have picks from Ulta Beauty (all under $50!) — chosen by beauty editors who are moms themselves and truly understand the art of what makes a beauty product worth it. Even better, these finds are available to buy online and pick up in-store in as little as two hours, making last-minute gifting easier than ever.
“Every mom needs at least one Charlotte Tilbury product in their arsenal, and when you do, you’ll just get it. The packaging is luxe, formulas are gorgeous — just like this new blush balm lip tint that adds a pretty wash of color while keeping my lips extra hydrated and soft.” —Shyema, branded beauty director
The double helix bristle pattern on this Maybelline mascara will stretch through every lash, giving you intense, all-day volume — no touch ups required. “There are so many days I only have time for one thing to look put together and often that’s a good coat of mascara. I love that this one is fool-proof, giving silky body without flaking, and a 24-hour lift any busy mom can appreciate.” —Shyema
Dark circles, where? This cream helps refresh the eye area while locking in hydration instantly. “A swipe or two of this eye cream first thing makes me look like I didn’t wake up five times with the baby the night before. The cooling metal applicator wakes up my eyes – and also me – on contact and it makes them look brighter, more hydrated, and so much less puffy.” — Marissa, beauty writer
A fellow multitasker...we love her. This formula helps achieve sleek, glass-like shine with heat protection in just a few pumps. “Whenever I blow my hair out with this glaze I hear, ‘your hair looks soo good today!' at school drop-off," says Marissa. "For straight styles, I just apply a bit of product section by section and dry straight with a brush and blow dryer and my hair comes out silky, glossy and soft."
Bring the salon to her with these chic press-on nails that can give her a whole new manicure in just minutes. “Glamnetic changed the game with their durable nails that are so on-trend," says Shyema. "This super short style is classy and so quick to apply. I’ve completely switched to press-ons since having kids for ease (and honestly I get so many compliments on them every single time), so I haven’t looked back.”
Throw this soft lip pencil in your purse for effortlessly lining, defining, and contouring — perfect for the mom on-the-go. The rich, creamy formula glides on smoothly without any tugging, leaving you with a soft, blurred, perfectly pouty finish. “I love how this makes me look like I may or may not have gotten some subtle lip filler. I can use it to line, contour, or fill in my lips in seconds," says Marissa.
Milk thistle is the star ingredient in this tightening cream to help smooth out the appearance of cellulite with a moment of self-care. “This overnight body cream is an actual dream because it makes my thighs, upper arms, and belly noticeably tighter and smoother by morning," says Marissa. "I’m currently working on getting back in shape post-baby and this is the perfect complement to the Pilates classes I just started.”
This isn’t just any eye mask. It has a special four pod design that targets pressure points for the ultimate relaxing experience no mom would refuse. “This is my go-to sleeping mask for a tired, but often overstimulated mom who has a lot of trouble sleeping,” says Shyema. “It’s weighted and soft, and gives that extra bit of comfort I need to doze off.” Bonus: You can stick it in the freezer for a few minutes for a relaxing, cooling sensation.