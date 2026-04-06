The Beauty Gifts Moms Actually Want, According To Moms

They say raising kids goes by in the blink of an eye. And as moms who also happen to be beauty editors currently living inside that blink, we can confirm: it's a lot. Beautiful, loud, messy, exhausting, joyful, overstimulating, all at once, all the time. So when it comes to beauty gifts, we need it to pull its weight.

The criteria is simple: It has to feel genuinely luxe (we will take every drop of pampering we can get, no apologies), it has to actually work (because between school drop-off and deadline season, there is no time for a 12-step anything), and it has to make us look like we have it more together than we do — like we woke up this way, ideally (we didn’t).

If you’re looking to impress the multitasking moms in your life, we’ve curated a list of eight must-have picks from Ulta Beauty (all under $50!) — chosen by beauty editors who are moms themselves and truly understand the art of what makes a beauty product worth it. Even better, these finds are available to buy online and pick up in-store in as little as two hours, making last-minute gifting easier than ever.