These absorbent microfiber hair towels are soft, thick, and easy to use. Each towel in this pack of three includes an elastic loop that keeps it secure on your head, allowing you to wear it around the house with ease. The microfiber material itself can make hair healthier by helping reduce breakage caused by more abrasive towels and hairdryers. Each towel has durable four-way stitching and won't fade over time. You can buy them in multiple color options.