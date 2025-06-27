Amazon Quietly Went Live With Early Prime Day Deals — & They're Already Going Fast
Early Prime Day deals are here, and many are as good as the day-of discounts. Our editors have scanned the early drops to find the best pre-Prime Day deals on tech, home, beauty, and more, so you can get a head start on saving before deals inevitably sell out.
48% Off This 3-Pack Of Microfiber Hair Towels
These absorbent microfiber hair towels are soft, thick, and easy to use. Each towel in this pack of three includes an elastic loop that keeps it secure on your head, allowing you to wear it around the house with ease. The microfiber material itself can make hair healthier by helping reduce breakage caused by more abrasive towels and hairdryers. Each towel has durable four-way stitching and won't fade over time. You can buy them in multiple color options.
39% Off Pore-Refining Pads For The Smoothest Skin
Getting oil under control is as easy as wiping your skin with these exfoliating pads. They're formulated with salicylic and lactic acids to effectively exfoliate and reduce the appearance of pores and blackheads. Each of the 70 pads has a silky-soft side and a more textured side for scrubbing.
47% Off A Shaggy Chenille Bath Mat
Reviewers are obsessed with the softness of this looped chenille bath mat, having awarded it a stellar 4.6-star overall rating after more than 51,000 reviews. Highly absorbent and available in multiple sizes and colors, it's nonslip and feels so good on your feet after a shower.
36% Off A Windshield Sun Shade That’s A Must For High Heat Days
This car windshield shade has a unique overlapping design that extends 8 inches for a snug fit. Reducing interior heat and offering UV protection to your dash and seats, it pops out and collapses in seconds for convenient use.
37% Off A Microfiber Bath Rug With Deep Piling
Available in 28 gorgeous colors, this absorbent microfiber bath rug is a great way to give your bathroom or powder room a quick makeover. The mat includes a deep pile that traps moisture while being cozy on your feet, and also includes a TP rubber backing that provides a solid grip on your floor to prevent slips and bunching. Available in multiple sizes to best fit your space, this mat is also machine-washable for easy care.
50% Off Amazon’s Latest 4K Fire Stick
You can stream over 1.5 million movies and shows and access live and streaming content with this Amazon Fire TV Stick. This is the newest model; it has AI-powered search and smooth, vibrant 4K streaming, making the most of your 4K TV. It has earned a whopping 59,200-plus five-star reviews on Amazon.
25% Off A Popular Face Cleanser From CeraVe
This fan-fave foaming face wash exfoliates, smooths, and softens to boost radiance and improve skin texture. It's made with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, and more — yet it's free of fragrances. It has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 75,000 reviews.
52% Off An Ultra-Light Bali Bra
An ultra-light feel but underwire-grade support make this bra one to snag when it's on sale. Wide, convertible straps and inner cup slings round out the support profile, while the smooth material means it virtually disappears under clothes.
33% Off A Continuous Mist Spray Bottle
For hairstyling and plant maintenance, this fan-favorite spray bottle is a fantastic ally. With just a gentle press, it releases a continuous aerosol-like mist — so you don't have to spray repeatedly. Cheap and so handy, it's earned more than 88,000 perfect five-star ratings.
45% Off These Hair & Skin-Friendly Satin Pillowcases
These satin pillowcases not only feel luxe, they offer up practical benefits, too. Since satin fabric naturally has a lot of slip, your hair and skin can glide across without snagging or creasing. And because satin is less absorbent than other materials, they won't wick away your natural oils or skincare products, either. Choose from dozens of bold and neutral color options.
65% Off A Variety Pack Of Sharpie Markers
Now's the time to stock up on essentials, and this variety pack of Sharpies includes every style you could need from the trusted brand: original tips, fine points, and chisel tips. The pack of six boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after 27,000 reviews.
37% Off A 6-Piece Set Of Turkish Bath Towels
This six-piece set of Turkish luxury towels is a great way to give your bathroom a bit of a refresh. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Soft, absorbent, and machine washable, these thick cotton towels come in 20 color varieties.
58% Off A Wireless Bralette From Maidenform
Wireless bras aren't always pretty — but this one sure is. This lace bra has mesh sides and a mesh back to keep you cool and comfortable, and its adjustable convertible strap allows you to wear it over the shoulders, as a halter, or as a racerback.
43% Off A Dryer Lint Cleaning Kit
This dryer vent cleaner kit not only helps maximize the energy efficiency of your dryer by cleaning out airflow-blocking lint, but it also helps prevent the risk of an appliance fire. The set includes a long, flexible brush for quick touch-ups as well as a vacuum-attachment hose for deep cleaning.
47% Off A Set Of Buttery Soft Microfiber Sheets
Boasting more than 237,000 perfect five-star ratings, these microfiber sheets are a legit crowd favorite. Offering superior softness and a buttery feel, the set includes a top sheet, deep-pocket fitted sheet, and two envelope-style pillowcases.
63% Off These Foldable Storage Bags
These handy foldable storage bags are ideal for stowing away everything from extra linens to bulky blankets. They feature an air-permeable construction for plenty of ventilation, handles for maneuverability, and a transparent window to keep tabs on your items. And since they come in plenty of colors, you can easily find a set that matches your style.
60% Off A Pair Of Breathable High-Rise Leggings
Stretchy and never see-through, these high-rise leggings are made of an elastic double-knitted material that's specially dyed to prevent bleeding or fading. The breathable fabric features four-way stretch to ensure comfort and a wide range of motion, making them as useful for the gym as they are for lounging on the couch.
35% Off This 6-Socket Outlet Extender
Maximize your powering capabilities with this surge protector that also includes two USB ports. With a 4.7-star overall rating after 63,000 reviews, it has an optional night-light built in, as well as six sockets set at an angle — so you can accommodate big adapters and plug in from any direction.
50% Off An Adhesive Shower Caddy Set
These adhesive shower caddies can hold a lot more than you think — up to 40 pounds, to be exact. Crafted from 100% premium stainless steel, this five-piece set will bring a ton of organization to your shower. With a solid overall score of 4.5 stars out of five on Amazon, reviewers love how versatile they are. Aside from the bathroom, they're also a clever way to hold spices or other products in your kitchen.
47% Off A Surge Protector With A Built-In Shelf
Expand your plug-in capabilities with this six-outlet surge protector with a shelf built right in — perfect for storing your Alexa or other charging devices. For even more convenience, it's outfitted with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port.
50% Off A Voice-Controlled Robot Vacuum
Cleaning in a matrix grid that it maps out by itself, this Shark robot vacuum won't miss any spots. Unlike many other robot vacuums on the market, this one is voice-controlled, using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help it take direction. Great for homes with pets, it's bagless and self-empties itself. In total, it can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris.
37% Off A Pair Of Chunky Sandals
These stylishly chunky sandals are a staple you'll get tons of use out of. They have a deep cup heel design, are lightweight (they weigh just 0.33 pounds), and they have a nonslip sole with plenty of grip. Adjust for a perfect fit with the two buckles.
76% Off Pore Reducing Pads With Alpha Hydroxy Acid
36% Off This Popular Maybelline Lengthening Mascara
The lengthening, curling, buildable formula of this mascara has garnered a wild 87,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon. It features a special brush that makes optimal application easy, and it has a lightweight feel on your lashes. It's infused with bamboo extract and fibers to give you plenty of length without worrying about smudges or flaking.
36% Off A Pair Of Cozy Retro Slides
These retro adidas slides are a timeless wardrobe add — and they don't skimp on comfort or support. Boasting the classic striped upper, they have molded Cloudfoam footbeds, nonslip outsoles, and are quick drying for use by the pool or at the beach.
50% Off This 3-Pack Of Lightning Chargers
50% Off A Best-Selling Food Chopper
Speed up meal prep with this best-selling food chopper that does the work of multiple knife cuts with just a press of the lid. Along with the catch tray, the set includes eight interchangeable blades for chopping, grating, shredding, and more.
28% Off A Durable Set Of Packing Cubes
Save suitcase space and separate items into organized categories with these packing cubes that have a 4.6-star overall rating after 38,000 reviews. This durable set includes multiple sizes as well as dedicated storage for shoes, underwear, socks, and dirty items.
54% Off This Set Of Makeup Sponges
These ultra-soft makeup sponges almost feel like marshmallows and serve as a great way to minimize makeup waste. With a round surface for quick and easy application, each sponge in this pack of five is free of latex, suitable for all skin types, and crafted without animal testing. They can be used both wet and dry with both powders and liquids.
60% Off A Warner’s Bra With All-Over Stretch
If you're all about comfort, prepare to be wowed by this Warner's Easy Does It bra. It trades an underwire for all-over stretch fabric that gently hugs your body for support that moves with you. Seamless fabric, wide straps, and simple sizing (no band and cup sizes here) complete the picture.
52% Off A Dual Hair Dryer & Styler Tool From Revlon
This handy gadget from Revlon can do it all — aside from drying and straightening, it's also good at detangling, straightening, and helping control frizz. It uses ionic technology to add shine to your hair, and has three heat settings, including a cool shot. With a large non-detachable paddle brush head that covers more ground, it was also designed with ergonomics in mind, making it a welcome addition to your collection of hot tools.
59% Off A 3-Pack Of Giant Elmer’s Glue Sticks
Great for school or at-home crafts, this three-pack of Elmer's glue sticks is a smart purchase. These giant sticks easily slide across paper, cardboard, foam, photos, and more. When applied, the glue will appear purple, but it dries clear. The formula is also washable. Reviewers have given it an impressive overall score of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon.
59% Off These Popular High-Rise Jeans
Versatile, comfortable, and well-made, these jeans are a must-buy. They're made of cotton with a touch of stretch, and they feature a zipper fly, high-rise waist, tapered legs, and belt loops. The pair has earned 50,600-plus five-star reviews on Amazon, with reviewers praising the pair's stretch, comfort, and design.
44% Off A 4-Pack Of Stackable Storage Drawers
Snag these versatile mini drawers and create orderly storage for cosmetics, office supplies, and more. You can stack them in a range of formations for a customizable effect, and since they come with nonslip silicone pads on the bottom, they'll stay in place, too.
39% Off A Highly-Rated Power Strip Tower
With a sky-high 4.8-star overall rating after 7,500 reviews, this power strip tower has an impressive 12 AC outlets and four USB ports. It's surge protected and has a 6-foot extension cord plus a space-saving vertical profile.
27% Off A 50-Count Pack Of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes
Gently yet thoroughly remove makeup, oil, and sunscreen with these wipes that have earned 95,300-plus five-star reviews on Amazon. The formula is free of soap, sulfates, phthalates, and parabens. Your order comes with two 25-count packs.
36% Off Space-Saving Packing Cubes
For less luggage frustration, these packing cubes help you save suitcase space and separate items into like categories. Highly rated, the set comes with cubes in various sizes, as well as specific bags for shoes, undergarments, laundry, and accessories.
40% Off An Ionic Blow Dryer
For a custom blowout, this ionic hair dryer features not only three temperature settings, but a unique roller dial that lets you adjust the speed to your exact liking. It comes with both a diffuser and a concentrator nozzle and it's super lightweight.
56% Off A Cooling Car Windshield Shade
36% Off A Pair Of Apple AirPods
Experience crisp sound with these wireless Apple AirPods. Not only do they have an improved sound quality over past versions, but they include four pairs of silicone tips to provide the best customized fit. They're resistant to dust, sweat, and water, and include a Conversation Awareness function that lowers the volume when they sense you're talking to someone nearby.
42% Off A Set Of Rubbermaid Produce Savers
Help extend the life of your produce with these clever produce savers. Arriving in a pack of four, each clear plastic container has a vent that can regulate airflow during storage. Its filter will never need to be replaced, adding to their convenience. Crafted in a modular design, they also stack to save space.
49% Off A Roomba That Vacuums & Mops
This Roomba from iRobot works right out of the box to tackle both vacuuming and mopping. Sensors help it navigate around your home, helping it avoid furniture and stairs while it works its magic. It has three levels of suction as well as three different water level options to help customize your clean, and it works through an easy-to-use app.
38% Off A Ninja Air Fryer
This air fryer makes dinner prep so much easier. With the ability to air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate, it's a great multitasker for both snacks and meals. It includes a 4-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket that's dishwasher-safe, and a recipe book that includes 20 recipes to help you get started.
45% Off The Latest Amazon Echo Pop
While it's compact in size, this Amazon Echo Pop brings a robust sound to any room. With voice control, it can help you set timers, add items to your grocery list, or cue up your favorite songs. Available in four colors, it even has a light bar that helps let you know when Alexa is listening.
50% Off This Amazon Fire HD Tablet
Great for reading, streaming, and gaming, this Amazon Fire HD 10 is 25% faster than its previous generation. Available in three colors, it includes a front-facing camera that's great for Zoom calls with your family, and is capable of working with a stylus pen to help you sketch and write. While this version includes lock screen ads, you can also opt to buy it without.
39% Off A Retractable Car Charger
This versatile car charger comes with both a USB-C and a Lightning cable on retractable cords to provide quick and easy access while preventing tangles. It's also equipped with multiple USB ports to power up several devices at once. Amazon users are obsessed with this multitasking charger, over 8,000 of whom have weighed in to give it an excellent 4.6-star rating.
33% Off A Mosquito Repellant
Banish mosquitos from your next outdoor gathering with this repeller that creates an invisible 15-foot shield of protection. It works by diffusing repellent into the area without using any DEET, allowing you to ditch the harsh scented sprays. The rechargeable battery can run for over five hours on a single charge, too.
50% Off A Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This cordless stick vacuum from Shark converts to a hand vacuum, making it easier to tackle stairs and car interiors. It runs for 40 minutes on one charge, and includes accessories that make it easier to reach smaller crevices. Equipped with LED lights to add visibility, this clever vacuum also incorporates a hands-free method to dispose of debris. It's also great for homes with a lot of pet hair.
30% Off An Electric Spin Scrubber
This electric scrubber has earned a 4.5-star overall rating and is packed with features. It comes with six brush heads and offers two speed options, so it can take on everything from scouring car wheels to sponge-cleaning dishes. Plus, it's cordless and lasts up to 180 minutes per charge, so it is easy to use anywhere without having to worry about outlets.
60% Off A Lightweight Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
Weighing just 9 pounds, this bagless HEPA vacuum with fingertip controls makes cleaning a cinch. Perfect for both carpets and hard-surface floors, this swivel-steering vacuum comes with a crevice tool, upholstery tool, and anti-allergen dust brush.
53% Off A Travel-Friendly Tooth Whitening Pen
This travel-friendly whitening pen is safe for sensitive teeth, as well as gums and enamel. Its precision tip makes it easy to ensure every tooth is covered. Since each pen clicks to release its mint-flavored gel, the application is mess-free. After five days of proper use, most customers notice their smile is up to 10 shades brighter.
40% Off A Pair Of Cult-Favorite Cork Sandals
Take a step on the comfy side in these cult-favorite sandals backed by more than 45,000 five-star ratings. The supportive cork footbed is lined with memory foam for softness against the foot and a durable EVA sole for traction while you walk. The faux-leather uppers feature adjustable buckles, and they come in so many solid shades and even a few prints.
29% Off A Digital Meat Thermometer
Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 76,000 reviews, this meat thermometer shows temperature readings on its backlit display in just two to three seconds. It has a handy temperature guide printed right on it and a magnet for storage on the fridge.
35% Off Crest Whitestrips
Now is a great time to stock up on Crest Whitestrips. Each box contains 22 treatments (44 strips total) that will help you achieve teeth that are brighter and whiter by up to 19 levels. They're one of the most consistent bestsellers on Amazon, with over 90,000 five-star ratings to date.
50% Off An Oral-B Electric Toothbrush
Get a super high-quality electric toothbrush for a steal of a price with this deal from Oral-B. The brush is powered by the brand's iO Series 3 Limited technology and features a two-minute timer, three cleaning modes, and an alert function that lets you know when it's time to change your brush head. Your order gets you the brush, a travel case, a charging stand, and two replacement brush heads. Choose from black, baby blue, or white.
36% Off A Water Flosser For Healthy Gums
Water flossers offer one of the most effective and enjoyable ways to keep your gums healthy. And for a limited time only, this best-selling Waterpik is on sale. It comes with four different types of tips and has two pressure settings; plus, its 360-degree rotating design makes it easy to access your whole mouth without any fuss.
40% Off A Compact Power Strip With 6 Plug Sockets & 3 USB Ports
Small but mighty, this highly rated power strip is tricked out with six AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. The three-sided design handles bulky adapters with ease, while the 10-foot cord offers plenty of reach.
50% Off A Surge Protector Tower
Power up to 16 devices in one spot with this wildly handy surge protector tower. It has 12 AC outlets, as well as three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. Switches on each side allow you to turn items on and off with ease. It has a 6.5-foot extension cord for reach, too.
54% Off A Best-Selling Heartburn Medicine
With a formula of sodium bicarbonate and omeprazole, this best-selling heartburn medicine is designed to reduce acid reflux and heartburn. Take one pill a day for 24 hours of relief — thousands of reviewers swear by it. Grab it at a fantastic price while this sale lasts.
20% Off A Toning Arm Cream
With an ingredient list including vitamin C, ashwagandha root extract, and peptide-packed rice proteins, this cream is formulated to sculpt and tone the skin on your arms. Apply a little every day, and you'll see tighter, firmer (and more hydrated!) skin in four to eight weeks. Normally pricey, this cream is super discounted while the sale lasts.
20% Off A Hydrating Firming Cream
This body cream utilizes Arctic Marine Ferment as a firming agent to smooth and tighten the skin around your legs and butt. Designed to reduce the appearance of stretch marks, this hydrating cream is a real multitasker in your medicine cabinet. Snag it while it's on sale.
10% Off A Popular Neck Cream
This popular neck cream works to tighten and lift the delicate skin around your neckline. The formula features caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and cupuacu butter to hydrate and firm up the skin on your neck and chest. With thousands of reviews backing it, this cream is a best-seller — and seriously on sale if you act fast.
31% Off A Renewal Cream Packed With Vitamin C
Packed with vitamin C, apple and grapefruit stem cells, and probiotic complex, this daily face cream works wonders by brightening, hydrating, and rejuvenating your skin. The formula is even gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Apply a little to your neck and face every day, and it'll leave your skin feeling supple and moisturized. Get it for a huge discount if you act fast.