Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals Are Already Selling Quickly: Here's What You Don't Want To Miss

While it's on sale, now is the time to buy the Calvin Klein bralette every cool girl owns (or restock your collection if you already own a few). A classic for a reason, the bralette is comfy enough for lounging in, stylish enough to show off, and makes for a great alternative to traditional bras and sports bras when you want a bit of support, but don't want to deal with wires, padding, or digging straps. A bestseller on Amazon with a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, it's sold in over 25 stylish colors and prints.