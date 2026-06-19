Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals Are Already Selling Quickly: Here's What You Don't Want To Miss
Amazon’s Prime Day sale officially kicks off on June 23, but there are already plenty of impressive deals to shop. Ahead, you’ll find a guide to some of the deepest discounts and hottest products on sale — as well as plenty of daily essentials worth stocking up on while they’re marked down. Ahead, the best early Prime Day deals to snag now.
37% Off A Cushy Chenille Bath Mat
Plush and absorbent, this chenille mat is the perfect upgrade to any bathroom. The cushy design doesn't skimp on practical features, thanks to addition of a nonslip backing and quick-drying microfiber fringe. Shop it in dozens of bold and neutral color options.
51% Off Popular Chisel-Tip Highlighters
Bright, vivid hues and precision tips make these classic highlighters a go-to for a reason. Featuring a chisel tip that's ideal for both underlining and highlighting, these multicolor highlighters can be left uncapped for an impressive eight hours without drying out. Plus, the pen cap clip means you can take them on the go with ease.
41% Off A Surge Protector That Doubles As A Night-Light
More than 15,000 shoppers have weighed in to give this outlet surge protector an impressive 4.7-star rating overall. Its unobtrusive design plugs right into your existing outlet, providing you with six AC outlets as well as two USB ports and one USB-C port. It even doubles as a night-light with an adjustable glow that automatically powers on at dusk and off at dawn.
31% Off A 3-Pack Of Scented Hand Soap
MRS. MEYER'S soaps have reached a level of fame that few cleaning products could aspire to. Their hand soap is particularly popular thanks to its gentle but effective cleaning capabilities, and the range of fun scents it comes in. This three-pack of honeysuckle-scented hand soap will have you covered. Put one by the bathroom sink, one by the kitchen sink, and keep one stashed away for whenever you need it. They're on sale if you move fast.
40% Off This Time-Saving Veggie Chopper
Speed up meal prep with this best-selling food chopper that does the work of multiple knife cuts with just a press of the lid. Along with the catch tray, the set includes eight interchangeable blades for chopping, grating, shredding, and more.
62% Off A Supportive Bra That Gets Rave Reviews For Its Excellent Fit
This smooth T-shirt bra is a popular everyday pick for anyone who wants support without bulky padding. Ultra-light spacer cups and underwire help shape while keeping the feel breathable, and the seamless design lies flat under tees, knits, and work tops. Convertible straps add outfit flexibility, while the smoothing back and deep U shape create a cleaner, more comfortable fit.
66% Off This Outdoor Wireless Security Camera
The updated Blink Outdoor 4 security camera has a battery life of two years — and right now, you can get it for a steal of a price. Key features include two-way audio, HD view both during the day and at night, motion detection, and a waterproof design.
60% Off This Knife Set
Now's the time to score a generous discount on these popular carbon steel knives with an anti-rust coating. The set comes in a range of chic, neutral pastels and features 13 pieces, including a bread knife, a paring knife, a chef's knife, kitchen shears, and more. Over 5,000 shoppers have weighed in to give these versatile blades a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall.
43% Off This Dyson Tower Fan With A Bladeless Design
Now's the time to score an impressive discount on this popular tower fan from Dyson. Featuring a sleek, bladeless design, it offers up 10 air settings with a remote control for ease. And since it oscillates, it can cool multiple corners of any room at once.
54% Off Amazon’s Newest Fire TV Stick
Amazon's best-selling Fire stick is an easy way to start watching your favorite streaming shows and movies on your TV. Plug the receiver into your TV and connect your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV. This newest model is their fastest yet, features Alexa voice control on the remote, and couldn't be easier to set up. It's at its best price if you act fast.
20% Off These Best-Selling Digestive Enzymes For Tummy Issues
Formulated to support gut health, these digestive enzymes offer a strategic blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and stomach-soothing botanicals. Each capsule includes 16 digestive enzyme types to support the breakdown of food and help minimize bloating and discomfort. These digestive enzymes have won over 10,000 fans on Amazon, with many noting that they're easy to swallow and have no unpleasant aftertaste.
37% Off A Super Versatile Cordless Shark Vacuum
This ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum is built for quick cleanups and full-room resets, with strong suction, up to 40 minutes of runtime, and a low-profile design that slides under furniture without a whole production. Pet owners especially love the self-cleaning brushroll, which tackles hair without the wrap drama. HEPA filtration also helps trap dust, dander, and allergens.
47% Off Storage Bags That Are Great For Soft Goods
These fabric bags are a go-to for making closets, wardrobes, and other storage zones feel less chaotic. Each 60-liter organizer has a clear window, so you can find blankets, sweaters, or off-season clothes without digging. Reinforced handles and sturdy two-way zippers make them easy to move, while the foldable design saves space when they’re not in use.
36% Off A 6-Foot, Nylon-Braided, Fast-Charging Cable
This braided USB-C cable is built for the person whose devices are always at 12% at the worst possible time. It supports fast charging up to 240W with compatible chargers, making it useful for laptops, tablets, phones, handheld consoles, and more. The nylon design helps prevent tangles and wear, while the smart chip supports safe, steady power delivery across everyday tech.
40% Off A Plush Bathroom Rug That Comes In Tons Of Colors
Available in over 45 different colors, this plush microfiber bath mat has a nearly one-inch pile that feels insanely soft underfoot. The shaggy fabric helps absorb water quickly after showers or sink-side splashes, while the rubber backing adds durability through regular use. Its gradient stripe design also makes it a popular pick for refreshing bathroom decor without a full makeover.
51% Off Ultra-Lightweight Noise-Canceling Headphones
Shut out the rest of the world with these powerful noise-canceling headphones. They charge up in just three minutes, weigh less than half a pound, and feature comfortable ear cups for all-day wear. Equipped with Bluetooth, you can pair them with your phone for incredibly clear calls, too.
40% Off A Plush Bathroom Rug That Comes In Tons Of Colors
Available in over 45 different colors, this plush microfiber bath mat has a nearly one-inch pile that feels insanely soft underfoot. The shaggy fabric helps absorb water quickly after showers or sink-side splashes, while the rubber backing adds durability through regular use. Its gradient stripe design also makes it a popular pick for refreshing bathroom decor without a full makeover.
50% Off Felt Tip Pens With A Near-Perfect Rating
Add a splash of color to your journaling, to-do list, or anything else with these felt tip pens. With a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating from more than 77,000 shoppers, these pens are a go-to for a reason. The smudge-proof ink won't bleed through your pages, while the reinforced tips help reduce fraying over time.
40% Off Whitening Toothpaste From Colgate
Stocking up on basics like toothpaste is a surefire way to win any big sale day. This optic white toothpaste from Colgate is a perfect buy in that regard, and comes with three tubes of whitening toothpaste designed to remove plaque and tooth stains, without damaging your enamel. The hydrogen peroxide-rich formula promises to remove up to five years of tooth stains with continued use. Stock up and stuff them under your bathroom sink. You'll be so glad you did.
25% Off A Set Of Plump, Memory Foam Pillows
These hotel-style pillows feature a soft down-alternative fill with a plush, bounce-back feel that works for back, side, and stomach sleepers who prefer gentle support. A breathable cotton cover helps hot sleepers stay comfortable, and the machine-washable design makes them easy to keep fresh.
43% Off A Water Flosser With Interchangeable Tips
This water flosser is a bestseller for a reason. The water tank lasts for 45 seconds of continuous use, and the flosser comes with four tips that you can switch out depending on your dental needs. The tip rotates 360 degrees to reach all of the corners of your mouth, and the quiet design lasts for four weeks between charges. Upgrade your flossing game with this buy while it's on super sale.
41% Off These Microfiber Hair Towels
Help cut down on both damage and frizz with these microfiber hair wraps. Featuring an absorbent waffle weave, these wraps secure in place with both an elastic tab and two buttons, so you can go about the rest of your routine while your hair dries fast. Just launder them in the washer and dryer whenever they need to be freshened up.
28% Off A Cult-Favorite Snail Serum
This viral snail mucin essence has earned its cult-favorite status for a reason: it delivers lightweight hydration without leaving skin feeling sticky or weighed down. Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, it helps soothe dryness, dullness, and stressed-out skin while supporting a healthy-looking glow. It’s also hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested.
31% Off Bedsheets With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews
With hundreds of thousands of ratings, this queen sheet set is a clear crowd-pleaser for anyone who wants soft, low-maintenance bedding. The double-brushed microfiber feels lightweight and breathable, with moisture-wicking fabric that works year-round. Deep pockets help keep the fitted sheet in place, while the wrinkle-, fade-, and stain-resistant design makes laundry day much less annoying.
44% Off A Pack Of Ballpoint Pens
These colorful ballpoint pens have a bold 1.4mm tip that lays down smooth, vivid ink, while the soft grip keeps things comfortable through long writing sessions. The retractable design is bag-friendly, and the assorted shades are great for visually organizing information or just adding a little personality.
57% Off This Ring Indoor & Outdoor Camera Bundle
This serious bargain from Ring gets you both an indoor and outdoor security camera for a fraction of the usual price. The outdoor camera gets you 2K video and full-color viewing, even at night, and is easy to mount in minutes; the indoor camera has similar features and can be placed just about anywhere. It's a must-have bundle for anyone who takes their home security seriously, and there's never been a better time to buy it.
50% Off An Electric Toothbrush Safe For Sensitive Teeth
Top-of-the-line electric toothbrushes can set you back a lot, which is why they're always a good thing to consider during big sales. This Phillips Sonicare electric toothbrush comes with 12 brush settings and a built-in smart sensor that prompts you to relocate after 20 seconds of brushing, and automatically turns it off after two minutes of use. You can switch from clean, sensitive, gums, and whitening options, as well, depending on your preferences and needs. The charger, travel case, and replacement brush heads are also included.
23% Off Apple AirPods With Crisp Voice Isolation
Scoop up these fan-favorite earbuds and enjoy tons of useful features, like up to 30 hours of listening time and motion-activated Siri control. Improved voice isolation means your calls will sound crisp and clear, while the water-resistant case ensures you can take them to the gym, through the rain, and beyond. Better yet? They've earned more than 20,000 five-star ratings.
54% Off A Clump-Free, Volumizing Mascara
Offering up extreme volume, this mascara plumps up each individual lash for a dramatic look that resists water, smudges, and clumping. It's safe to use on sensitive skin and has been certified as cruelty free by the Leaping Bunny Program. No wonder it's earned more than 14,000 five-star ratings.
39% Off Pore-Minimizing Toner Pads From The Cult-Fave Brand Medicube
These exfoliating toner pads are a popular pick for anyone chasing smoother-looking skin and less shine. The formula uses white willow bark, a natural BHA, plus AHA and botanical extracts to help refine pores, clear away buildup, and balance excess oil. A calming lavender touch makes the swipe-and-go routine feel a little more spa-coded.
39% Off Adhesive Shower Caddies That’ll Seriously Upgrade Your Bathroom
This five-piece shower organizer set is an easy way to declutter your bathroom. It includes caddies, soap holders, and a toothbrush holder, all made from rustproof stainless steel with an open design for drainage and airflow. The strong adhesive setup skips drilling and tools, while the roomy shelves keep shampoo, skincare, razors, and other daily essentials within easy reach.
43% Off A Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit That Improves Dryer Efficiency
This dryer vent cleaner kit has a flexible hose and an extra-long lint brush that help reach lint buildup behind appliances and inside vents, supporting better dryer efficiency and safer upkeep. It works with most vacuums, making regular maintenance easier without having to call in backup.
20% Off A Daily Probiotic With Hundreds Of Thousands Of Reviews
Now is your chance to stock up on this highly rated probiotic, which boasts more than 140,000 fans on Amazon. Each capsule features 10 different probiotic strains along with prebiotic fiber to help support gut health. These popular probiotics are shelf stable, so they don't need to be refrigerated, and they come third-party tested so you can be confident in their potency.
31% Off Wildly Popular Storage Bags
These soft storage bags have garnered thousands of 5-star reviews thanks to their roomy 17-gallon capacity and clear windows, making it easy to spot sweaters, bedding, towels, or seasonal clothes without the classic “open every bin” routine. Reinforced handles make them easy to move, while the zippered closure helps protect contents from dust and humidity. Plus, they fold flat when empty.
46% Off Popular Over-Ear Headphones
With a 4.5-star overall rating from more than 32,000 shoppers, these wireless headphones have impressed reviewers with both their lightweight design and impressive 50-hour battery life. Their padded, swiveling ear cups ensure a comfortable fit whether you're on a call or listening to music.
38% Off A Luxe Satin Pillowcase Set
For a luxurious night's sleep, upgrade the place you rest your head with these satin pillowcases. Their silky texture feels like a dream, and is designed to be less harsh on your skin and hair compared to rougher materials. They're on sale for an unbeatable price right now.
62% Off This Minimizer Bra
Snag a deal on this underwire bra from Bali that minimizes up to 1.5 inches. Featuring adjustable, nonslip straps, it offers full coverage for a smooth look under even clingy garments. Shoppers rave about the blend of support and comfort, noting that the wide straps offer dig-free wear.
36% Off These Colorful Fine-Tip Pens
With every color in the rainbow and then some included, these journal pens have all of your artistic projects covered. They have a fine point for precise lines and are designed to bleed minimally, so they even work for double-sided papers like planners or diaries. It's not hard to understand why these have earned their 4.6-star average rating after 110,000 reviews.
41% Off Long-Lasting Toilet Bowl Cleaners
For a quick way to take care of an unpleasant task, drop these cleaner tablets into your toilet's tank. Each tablet dissolves into the water and keeps your toilet bowl clean for 15 days. Stocking up on basic cleaning supplies is the smartest way to make the most of any sale day, and these tablets are one deal you'll want to snag.
27% Off Best-Selling Makeup Remover Wipes
Do your future self a favor and stock up on these best-selling makeup remover wipes while they're on sale. This is a pack of two, each with 25 alcohol-free face towelettes that easily wipe away makeup with a few quick swipes. Keep them stocked away under the bathroom sink for when your stash runs out, or bring them on vacation with you for a liquid-free makeup-removing solution.
23% Off Volumizing Mascara Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By
Reviewers swear by this mascara for its lash-extension look without the appointment. The flexible brush bends to reach lashes from root to tip, helping create length, volume, and definition that still feels lightweight. Infused with bamboo extract and fibers, the washable formula is designed to resist flakes and smudges while remaining gentle on sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.
29% Off A Cult-Favorite Tumbler
There's a reason that the Stanley Quencher hit cult-favorite water bottle status. Its 40-ounce design holds a lot of water, and is made with an insulated stainless steel cup that keeps your drinks super cold. The ergonomic handle and included straw are an added bonus. Join the phenomenon for a fantastic price while this discount lasts.
33% Off Comfy Orthopedic Sandals
When it comes to shopping for footwear on Amazon, the reviews say it all. These best-selling orthopedic sandals have racked up nearly 15,000 Amazon reviews, thanks to their arch support, nonslip soles, and comfy straps. They're even waterproof for maximum wearability. These would be a smart buy any day, but even smarter now that they're on sale.
20% Off A Best-Selling Compact Carpet Cleaner
Beloved by pet parents and anyone who spills a lot, this portable carpet cleaner couldn't be easier to use. Its all-in-one design sprays the included cleaner, scrubs it into your upholstery, and sucks the stains away. It'll work magic. Join the 50,000 Amazon shoppers and counting who have invested in this powerful cleaner in the last month.
44% Off A Robot Vacuum That Also Mops
It's rare to find a really functional robot vacuum that also mops, so this model from roborock is a true standout option. It can map to multiple levels of your home, and features powerful suction and an anti-tangle feature for hair and pet hair. The built-in water tank allows you to mop and vacuum at the same time. Whether you're investing for the first time or replacing your old model, this robot vac is a fantastic buy while it's on sale.
50% Off A Stick Vacuum That Converts To A Handheld
There's a good reason that Shark vacuums are so popular — they're really smartly made. This one features a lightweight, detachable design that can be used as a stick vacuum or as a portable handheld vac. The low-profile head and swivel steering make it easy to get into every corner of your home. It's great for hardwood floors, smooth surfaces like tile or laminate, and even carpets. Snag it while the sale lasts.
43% Off A Popular Duvet Insert
There's a good reason that Shark vacuums are so popular — they're really smartly made. This one features a lightweight, detachable design that can be used as a stick vacuum or as a portable handheld vac. The low-profile head and swivel steering make it easy to get into every corner of your home. It's great for hardwood floors, smooth surfaces like tile or laminate, and even carpets. Snag it while the sale lasts.
40% Off This Cordless Bissell Vacuum That Can Tackle Pet Fur
This cordless upright vacuum was specifically designed to pick up stubborn pet hair, even fur that's become embedded in couches or on carpeted stairs. It has a self-cleaning brush roll to prevent hair wrap, can be configured into a handheld or high-reach vacuum, and (best of all) has a cord-free, rechargeable design, so you can move it from room to room with ease.
20% Off These Extra Long iPhone Charging Cords
For a limited time only, get three extra-long lightning cables for an incredible price. Each cable is 10 feet long, so you'll never have to feel tethered to a specific side of the couch or bed, and the chargers are even designed with an overcharge protection technology to keep your devices running smoothly.
27% Off A Portable Neck Fan That Works Hands Free
This portable neck fan is a must for summer and warm-weather vacations. Equipped with three speeds and sold in four colors, it goes around your neck to keep you cool, runs quietly, and gives you up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. Amazon shoppers are obsessed with it — over 10,000 people bought it in the last month alone.
41% Off This Classic, Cult-Favorite Hoodie
What's not to love about a classic Hanes hoodie? As over 100,000 Amazon shoppers will tell you (that's how many gave it a perfect five-star rating), not much. Lined with soft and cozy fleece, the gender-neutral design is worth stocking up on, as it's being offered at an amazing price. It'll literally never go out of style, and you can never have too many comfy hoodies, so why not grab a few colors while they're on sale?
43% Off This Popular Multitasking Hair Tool From Shark
Now is the chance to snag the Shark hair styler everyone's been talking about — you may not find a better deal on the tool all year long. Both a styler and dryer at once, the tool comes with multiple attachments to give you a sleek blow-dry, diffuse curls, create voluminous waves, and more. It makes every hair styling task easier (and quicker), and you can choose between options for both straight and wavy or curly and coily hair.
55% Off The Shark Robot Vacuum
If you've been thinking about getting a robot vacuum, now is the time. This Shark is a bestseller on Amazon with thousands of rave reviews; it has a bagless, self-emptying base, features HEPA filtration, and is designed to avoid objects in its path. It works on tough messes, including dust bunnies and pet hair; and you can even set it on a schedule or control it via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.
50% Off A Cozy Rib-Knit Top That Comes In So Many Colors
Made from a stretchy blend of soft fabrics, this long-sleeve shirt is about to become your new wardrobe staple. It features a casual rib-knit texture with a crew neck and works perfectly for solo wear or layered looks. Shop it in dozens of bold and neutral color options.
25% Off This Strengthening Shampoo From Olaplex
Stock up on this patented repairing shampoo from Olaplex. The color-safe, sulfate-free formula works to smooth hair and reduce breakage for increased shine and manageability. It's also safe to use on extensions and chemically treated hair, helping to strengthen locks and even prevent future damage.
45% Off This Classic Triangle Bralette From Calvin Klein
This best-selling Calvin Klein bralette combines the comfort of a lounge bra with the look of a traditional bra. Made of cotton blended with modal and elastane for serious softness and stretch, it's very lightly lined and made without wires or padding. You can match it to Calvin Klein's iconic briefs or boy shorts for the full cool-girl effect.
33% Off This 2-Pack Of Kitchen Shears
Level up your culinary capabilities with two pairs of these wildly popular kitchen shears. They boast a 4.8-star rating overall after a whopping 56,000 shoppers weighed in, making them a reliable cooking companion. They feature stainless steel blades, an ergonomic grip, and a built-in bottle opener so you can tackle just about any task. Pop on the included safety shield when you're done to keep them sharp.
20% Off The Iconic LANEIGE Glowy Lip Balm
This viral lip balm has wowed reviewers for good reason. Featuring a subtle, sheer tint, it's packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter to provide you with hydration and a glossy finish to boot. Just swipe it on for nourished, shiny lips that won't feel sticky or tacky.
25% Off This Olaplex Conditioner That Strengthens & Smooths Hair
This concentrated conditioner works to smooth frizz and reduce both current and future breakage. Just work a small amount of the cream-based formula into your hair and you'll be left with strands that are moisturized, detangled, and shiny. Pair it with the rest of the popular Olaplex Bond Maintenance system for best results.
25% Off This Comfy Calvin Klein Bralette
While it's on sale, now is the time to buy the Calvin Klein bralette every cool girl owns (or restock your collection if you already own a few). A classic for a reason, the bralette is comfy enough for lounging in, stylish enough to show off, and makes for a great alternative to traditional bras and sports bras when you want a bit of support, but don't want to deal with wires, padding, or digging straps. A bestseller on Amazon with a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, it's sold in over 25 stylish colors and prints.
19% Off The Wildly Popular Reading Night You Wear On Your Neck
This ultra-popular reading light boasts over 100,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, as well as a near-perfect overall rating of 4.7 stars. Designed only to emit light where it's pointed so as not to disrupt anyone around you, it has three brightness levels, three color modes, and a rechargeable battery that'll get you 80 hours of reading time at the dimmest level. And it's not just for reading; its popular with DIY enthusiasts, handymen, and late-night knitters, too.
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