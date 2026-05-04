The 12 Best Sunscreens For The Whole Family, According To Scary Mommy Editors

I have lived in Florida my entire life and feel like I’ve worn 90% of the sunscreens on the market. I was a Neutrogena Sheer girl for the longest time, but a few years back, all chemical sunscreens started making my eyes burn. Even if I wore them on the rest of my body and not my face, it’s like the fumes still affected my eyes.

Anyway, I tried a bunch of new mineral formulas, and I can say the Blue Lizard Sensitive is far and away my favorite. It never burns my eyeballs, and I’ve never gotten a sunburn while wearing it. It rubs in fully and leaves no white cast. It’s not super greasy (a little, but in the way I kind of want from an SPF so I know it’s actually water resistant). I love that I can use this on myself and my 5-year-old instead of toting around multiple SPFs. It’s just reliable and always what I throw in my cart. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment