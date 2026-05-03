65 Bougie Things That Are So Cheap On Amazon & Utterly Brilliant

This MagSafe car mount helps you see the map hands-free while driving. It sticks to your dashboard with a strong adhesive, and its flexible body lets you navigate from any angle. You can use it with just about any iPhone, too. Plus, its hook-and-loop fastener lets you remove it when it's not in use. “I am very satisfied! Its design is very clever. It can not only adjust the angle 360 ​degrees, but also bend easily to perfectly adapt to various angles and needs in the car,” wrote one reviewer.