65 Bougie Things That Are So Cheap On Amazon & Utterly Brilliant
Fancy & clever life upgrades won’t set you back.
There are lots of little ways to make daily life more bougie and fun. Best of all, spending a fortune isn’t necessary: You can upgrade your home decor, beauty routine, and more for just a few dollars. Everything on this list not only happens to be brilliant, but also proves that “expensive” is more a state of mind.
01A Hair-Identifying Spray That Shows Strands You Usually Can't See
This hair-identifying spray has gone mega-viral, and it’s easy to see why. You can spritz it onto your face and body to reveal hair you can't usually see. This helps you dermaplane and shave with the utmost accuracy. It's made with plant-based ingredients and has a subtle floral scent, so it feels like a spa treatment.
02A Shower Steamer Tray That Lets You Control Water Flow
This shower steamer tray sticks to your wall or floor with sturdy suction cups. All you have to do is stick it on, add a shower steamer, and unwind. You can control its water flow with the top knob, which also lets you indirectly adjust its scent to be stronger or more subtle. After your shower, you can throw out your residue instead of clogging the drain.
03Mini Magnets Complete With Faux Bouquets
These mini magnets are 3D, sticking out of your fridge for a charming touch. They come in a pack of eight, with faux bouquets in tiny jars. They're made with high-quality ceramic and glass, and all their materials are nontoxic and waterproof. Despite their small size, they're strong enough to hold drawings and report cards.
04A Car Door Light With A High-Definition Projector & Motion Sensor
This car door light gets the party started before you even hit the gas. Its high-definition projector has 14 patterns, so you can choose the one that best matches your mood. Its motion sensor turns it on when you open the door, then off again when it's closed. You don't need a drill — or any tools at all — to install it. Choose between multiple design options.
05A Projector Night-Light That Can Turns Off In The Morning
This projector nightlight works with any standard AC outlet. Its dusk-to-dawn sensor turns it on at night, then off again in the morning, saving power. Backed by a 4.7-star average, it projects a pattern on your wall and floor, bringing the starry night sky into your bedroom. You can choose from three brightness levels.
06Under-Cabinet Lights With Motion Sensors & 3 Color Temperatures
These under-cabinet lights turn on when they sense you’re nearby. With three color temperatures, they're not just functional — they set the mood. You can use their built-in magnets or included adhesives, and either way, they won't budge. With bright LEDs, they're energy-efficient, lasting up to 50 days (yes, you read that right) on a full charge.
07A Waterfall Incense Burner That Comes With 10 Aromatherapy Cones
This waterfall incense burner is made of sturdy ceramic. It comes with 10 aromatherapy cones, and it creates a stunning smoke effect that looks like a real waterfall. It also holds incense sticks, catching ash while they burn. Because it’s so visually appealing, it’s great for any room of the house, as well as yoga studios and spas.
08A Stained Glass Window Film That Blocks UV Rays & Wandering Eyes
This stained glass window film protects your skin, furniture, and privacy. It blocks UV rays, preventing sun damage and keeping furniture from fading. While it allows natural light in, it obscures your home from outside eyes. You’ll also love its ornate design, with an intricate ironwork pattern that goes with any space.
09Stackable Pantry Bins Made Of Recycled Materials
These stackable pantry bins instantly double your storage space. Their open-facing design lets you retrieve your food with ease. Each bin is 6.6 by 8.8 by 10 inches, fitting lots of produce, dry goods, baking supplies, and more. Best of all, they're made of recycled materials, making them a more eco-friendly choice.
10A Pitcher Designed To Fit Into Tight Spots
This water pitcher has a gorgeous textured surface that makes it a great centerpiece. It works with hot and cold drinks, so you can use it for coffee and tea, too. It’s made of borosilicate glass, with a stainless steel lid and a food-grade silicone ring. With its ingenious flat design, it fits into fridge doors, and its handle adds a fun pop of color.
11A Backseat Car Organizer With A Charging Hole In The Base
This backseat car organizer keeps snacks, drinks, and devices within reach. The hole in the base lets you charge your devices while you're on the road. Two seat hooks keep it fastened on car seats in any vehicle. It's easy to install and remove; all you have to do is hook it on. It measures 11.02 by 2.95 inches, and its carbon fiber printing matches most interiors.
12A Cherry Blossom Lamp With 36 LED Bulbs & A Waterproof Design
This cherry blossom lamp turns any season into spring. With 36 colorful LEDs, it fills your space with a warm glow. You can bend and reposition its copper wires to create the custom branch design of your dreams. It's made of waterproof materials, and its nonslip base holds tightly to your desktop.
13Flameless Candles With Remotes To Change Their Brightness & Set Timers
These flameless candles flicker and glow, just like the real thing, but without the fire hazard. You can use their remotes to set timers that turn them off after two, four, six, or eight hours. There’s no smoke or hot wax to worry about here. You can also brighten or dim them — try that with actual fire. (Just kidding. Please don't.)
14A Sliding Appliance Tray That Does All The Heavy Lifting For You
Instead of picking up your blender, toaster, and air fryer, you can try this sliding appliance tray. It lets you move appliances around without straining your upper body. It can handle appliances that weigh up to 30 pounds. Plus, its minimalist design disappears under your gadgets, so it won’t mess with your kitchen aesthetic. Reviewers love it so much that they’ve given it an overall score of 4.5 stars.
15Scented Drawer Liners That Are Non-Adhesive & Won't Leave Residue Behind
You can freshen up your dresser with these scented drawer liners — and leave no residue behind. That's because they're nonadhesive, with a linen scent that's subtle but noticeable. Each set comes with 10 sheets, and you can cut them down to fit your drawers. They release their fragrance slowly over time, keeping socks, underwear, and other clothes ready to wear.
16A Mushroom Table Lamp Made Of Hand-Blown Glass
This mushroom table lamp is filled with LED lights for a whimsical glow. It’s made of hand-blown glass, with a colorful luster that's spray-painted for durability. It comes beautifully packaged, making it a great gift, and you receive four lamps with every purchase. Each lamp is a different height, but they're all under 5 inches tall.
17A Fridge Deodorizer That Absorbs Unwanted Smells For Up To 10 Years
Talk about a smart investment — this fridge deodorizer lasts up to 10 years. It's made of stainless steel and fits in fridges and freezers alike. Using catalytic decomposition technology, it eliminates odors at the source, instead of just covering them up. It’s also fragrance-free and chemical-free, making it safe for sensitive noses and airways.
18Toilet Bolt Covers Made Of Durable Ceramic With A Smooth Glaze
These toilet bolt covers are a cute, subtle way to add whimsy to your bathroom. They’re made of durable ceramic, with a smooth glaze for protection and shine. All you have to do is put them over your bolts — you don't need any tools or expertise. Their turtle designs make your bathroom feel like a beach house, even if you’re landlocked.
19A Large Set Of Napkin Rings With Ornate Herb Designs
Anyone would love these napkin rings, but gardeners might actually be able to identify them. Each ring looks like a different herb, including parsley, sage, and rosemary. They're made of a sturdy metal that resists fading and corrosion, and they're highly unlikely to break or deform. Each one measures 1.5 inches in diameter, fitting nicely into napkin drawers.
20Under-Bed Storage Carts With Clear Lids That Show You What's Inside
These under-bed storage bags are a smart way to stash out-of-season clothes. They hold up to 70 pounds, making them suitable for heavy linens, outerwear, and shoes. Clear lids show you what's inside at a glance. You can roll them out on their silent wheels, which swivel 360 degrees. Plus, they come in a two-pack, so you’ll have an extra.
21A 3-Tier Shelf That Expands To Fit Your Space
This three-tier shelf doesn't just add storage space — it makes your sauces and spices more visible. By using your vertical space, it helps show you what you have and what you need to refill. You can expand it between 14.56 and 25.79 inches to fit most pantries, and each shelf is 3.5 inches deep.
22Stackable Storage Organizers With Flat Bamboo Lids
These storage organizers fit trash bags, cleaning staples, and so much more. Their flat bamboo lids make them stackable, giving you double the storage. Stainless steel baskets make them waterproof, and they have smooth edges that won't poke. Large openings make them easy to refill when you run out of supplies.
23A Crystal Beaded Curtain That’s Surprisingly Durable
This bougie crystal beaded curtain comes with 20 strings, each one a different height to form an arch. The beads are threaded with stainless steel wire for durability, and they let light shine through. You don't need to punch or drill into your doorway to install; you can just hang up each string in numerical order.
24A Self-Draining Soap Dish Made Of Durable Ceramic
This self-draining soap dish is made of ceramic with a gorgeous marble pattern. It's positioned at an angle to let water drain away, keeping each bar dry. It has a weighted base for stability, and it measures 4.25 inches tall. You can use it on countertops, in the shower, and even in the kitchen to dress up your dishwashing station.
25Sparrow Hinge Heads That Stick On With Sturdy Magnets
These sparrow hinge heads have sturdy magnets on their bases to stay in place. With an overall score of 4.6 stars, their detailed designs feature lifelike feathers, claws, and inquisitive eyes. Each set comes with three hinge toppers, measuring 1 by 0.7 inches. You can also stick them onto anything magnetic, like picture frames or fridges.
26A Bathtub Tray Made Of Smooth Bamboo You Can Fold Flat
This brilliant bathtub tray has a cupholder, a screen stand, and extra compartments for your other bathing needs. Made of smooth bamboo, it has a beautiful wood grain. It expands between 28.5 and 40.1 inches, fitting the vast majority of bathtubs, and it has nonslip pads for extra safety. When it’s not in use, you can fold it flat.
27A Boar Bristle Brush That’s Backed By 19,000+ 5-Star Reviews
If you’re looking to invest in a quality hair care, you’ll want to take a look at this popular brush with boar bristles. Created with natural wood, it’s great for redistributing oil, especially on dry hair. It’s known for its ability to detangle with ease, and as a benefit, can help massage your scalp. Backed by over 19,000 five-star reviews, one reviewer said it’s “Perfect for my thick curly hair when I need it to be pulled back!”, adding that it has a “Brilliant and sleek design”.
28Picture Lights That Charge Fast & Last Up To 13.5 Hours Per Charge
With these picture lights, your paintings and posters will pop more than ever. They charge in just two and a half hours, then last for over 13 continuous hours. You can choose between three color temperatures, flash and fade modes, and 12 different shades. They come with a remote, but you can also tap to turn them on and off.
29A Rain Chain That Makes A Soothing Sound During Stormy Weather
You’ve heard of sun catchers and wind chimes, but have you tried a rain chain? During stormy weather, it catches rain with a soothing sound. Its flower design brings brightness to dark skies, and its durable iron resists rust. It comes with everything you need for installation, and it's easy to DIY in minutes.
30A MagSafe Car Mount With A Flexible Arm & A Strong Adhesive
This MagSafe car mount helps you see the map hands-free while driving. It sticks to your dashboard with a strong adhesive, and its flexible body lets you navigate from any angle. You can use it with just about any iPhone, too. Plus, its hook-and-loop fastener lets you remove it when it's not in use. “I am very satisfied! Its design is very clever. It can not only adjust the angle 360 degrees, but also bend easily to perfectly adapt to various angles and needs in the car,” wrote one reviewer.
31A Clear Fridge Calendar That Comes With 8 Colorful Markers
With this clear fridge calendar, you can color-code your whole schedule. It’s also great for families and roommates, since you can give everyone their own color. Each calendar comes with eight markers and six powerful magnets to hold it in place. Extra space on the top and bottom lets you write notes and motivational messages to your loved ones.
32Solar-Powered Garden Lights That Are Weatherproof & Turn Off At Dawn
These solar-powered garden lights charge during the day, then glow all night. At dawn, they turn off again, so you won’t have to deal with light switches or off buttons. Made of weatherproof materials, they'll shine through snow, rain, and sun. Their sharp stakes stay put, even in fierce winds, and their LEDs are both bright and energy-efficient.
33A Ring Holder & Trinket Tray With A High-Quality Glaze
This ring holder and trinket tray looks like a little plant, but unlike the real thing, it lasts forever. Its high-quality glaze keeps it shining for years and years, just like your heirloom jewelry. Made of sturdy ceramic, it protects each piece from loss and damage. At 5.1 by 3.9 inches, it fits perfectly onto nightstands and dresses.
34A Cordless Shower Lamp You Can Brighten With The Touch Of A Button
This cordless shower lamp is IP54 certified waterproof, making it safe for the bathroom and shower. Its battery lasts up to 16 hours on a full charge, so you can bring it into the great outdoors. It’s 10 inches tall, and it comes with a charging cable to keep it powered up. You can turn it on and off or brighten it with the touch of a button.
35Soft Claw Clips With Sturdy Teeth For A Secure Hold
These flexible claw clips give you a perfect ponytail or updo in seconds. Made of bendable silicone, they let you painlessly lay back or rest your head. Each claw clip measures 4 by 2.56 by 1.37 inches, holding hair of any length. They work on curly and straight strands, pulling hair back so you can go about your business.
36A Propagation Station With 3 Mushroom Vases Made Of Glass
This propagation station comes with three vases, so you can grow three beautiful plants. They’re shaped like mushrooms and made of a colorful yet clear glass. The glass lets you watch your plants grow in real time, tracking their progress like a proud parent. The set also includes a wooden tray that provides a sturdy, stylish base.
37A Tablet Stand With Built-In Storage Compartments & 2 Pen Holders
This tablet stand turns beds, couches, and even cars into work stations. Its storage compartments and two pen holders let you carry work essentials from place to place. You can also adjust the angle of your tablet to protect your posture. With its faux suede fabric, the stand is both stylish and soft on skin.
38A Sun Visor Extender That Also Blocks UV Rays
Driving on bright days is easier with this sun visor extender. With UV400 protection, it blocks up to 99% of UV rays, protecting your skin from the sun. It can also help with eye strain and fatigue, leading to increased safety on the road. It measures 12.6 by 5 inches, which means it fits in most standard vehicles.
39Toilet Lights With Lots Of Colors & A Motion Sensor
These toilet lights help you safely use the bathroom without waking anyone else up. Their motion sensors turn them on and off, saving power, and they provide 16 color choices. They run on three AA batteries, and their materials are ultra-water-resistant for longevity. Plus, they come in a pack of two.
40A Toilet Paper Storage Basket That Holds Up To 9 Mega Rolls
This toilet paper storage basket holds up to nine mega rolls. Its flat bamboo lid lets you store other things on top, while its handles make it easy to move around. Its Oxford fabric is waterproof, and through its clear side panel, you can see when you're fully stocked and when you need to refill.
41An Olive Oil Sprayer With A Precision Nozzle & Measurements On The Side
With measurements on the side, this olive oil sprayer dispenses the right amount every time. The measurements are in ounces and milliliters, so you don’t have to do mental math while you cook. It's made of a BPA-free glass that's nontoxic, heat-resistant, and designed for repeated use without deteriorating.
42Glass Stirring Spoons That Are Heat-Resistant Up To 1,472 Degrees Fahrenheit
These glass stirring spoons resist heat up to 1472 degrees Fahrenheit (though if your coffee is that hot, you should probably wait a second before sipping). They come in a set of five, packaged in a gift-ready box. Each spoon is made of borosilicate glass and has its own unique color scheme. With smooth surfaces and curved handles, they’re easy to use.
43A Cord Management Box That Comes With 10 Cable Ties
This cord management box comes with 10 cable ties to keep you extra organized. Its sleek design makes a stylish addition to any desk setup. Made of sturdy materials, it's safe to use with electronics that might heat up. The slots on the sides let you charge your devices while staying organized and hiding clutter.
44A Shopkeeper's Bell With A Magnetic Backing & Double-Sided Tape
This shopkeeper’s bell has a magnetic backing and also comes with double-sided tape, so you can use it on any surface. It rings when you open your door, making your (or your visitors’) presence known. Professionally tuned, it makes a soothing sound that can help clear away negative energy.
45A Wall Outlet Extender With 5 AC Outlets & 4 USB Ports
This wall outlet extender is perfect for big families and roommates, since it charges up to nine devices at once. Its shelf is perfect for those chargers that, inexplicably, have teeny-tiny cords. Each extender has five AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. It also has a nightlight, and it turns on automatically in the dark.
46Rechargeable Shower Lights That Turn 15 Different Colors
These rechargeable shower lights turn 15 different colors, turning any shower into a dance party. You can pick one color or cycle through all of them. With their smart timers, they'll shut off after 30 minutes, an hour, or two hours. Their waterproof rubber covers protect charging ports and prevent damage.
47A Wool & Cashmere Spray That Helps Remove Wrinkles
This wool and cashmere spray helps remove wrinkles and creases from your knitwear. You can choose the scent that best fits your vibe, from woodsy cedar to calming lavender. In addition to wool and cashmere, it also works on mohair, merino, and blended knits. Each bottle has 8 ounces, and just a spritz or two should do the trick every time.
48A Colorful Wall Sconce That's Rechargeable & Remote-Controlled
This colorful wall sconce has a rechargeable battery, so you can use it in areas without an outlet. You can turn it on and off with the remote, as well as set a timer to shut it down after 30, 60, or 120 minutes. With its tulip shape and brass back plate, it combines the best parts of vintage and brand-new fixtures.
49Floating Lotus Lights Made Of Waterproof Materials With Bright Bulbs
These floating lotus lights turn pools and birdbaths into magical gardens. Each light is made of soft foam with a bright bulb, and all their materials are waterproof. When you buy, you’ll receive 12 lights, giving you lots of decor options. They’re 5 inches in diameter, and they turn on when they touch the surface of the water.
50A 2-In-1 Oil Diffuser & Salt Lamp That Fills Your Space With Soothing Scents
This two-in-one oil diffuser and salt lamp has an eye-catching faux flame. Compatible with any essential oil, it adds aromatherapy to your routine. It also has Himalayan pink salt crystals, which help boost the energy in your space. You can set a timer to turn it off, saving energy, and it’s quiet, which is great for bedtime.
51A Couch Cup Holder With A Nonslip Base & Grooves For Mug Handles
This couch cup holder has a nonslip base that keeps it from falling off furniture. It also has three grooves that are specifically designed for mug handles. You can use it with sofa arms of 4.5 inches wide and above. Made of smooth bamboo, it’s easy to clean with a damp cloth and won’t stain in case of spills.
52A Stovetop Cover Made Of Silicone To Resist Heat Up To 400 Degrees Fahrenheit
You can put pots, pants, and other hot cookware on this stovetop cover. Made of heat-resistant silicone, it can take temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. With raised ridges, it catches spills before they can reach your kitchen floor. It measures 28 by 20 inches, and if it needs a deep clean, you can toss it in the dishwasher.
53Ceiling Fan Filters That Use Coconut Shell Carbon To Trap Allergens
Dust, pollen, and other allergens get caught in these ceiling fan filters, making it easier to breathe. Their coconut shell carbon is both effective and a highly renewable resource. As your ceiling fan spins, the blades will catch contaminants without using any extra energy or machinery. To replace them, you can simply peel them off and stick new ones on.
54A Plush Couch Cover That Stops Spills & Is Machine-Washable
This plush couch cover stops spills from reaching your furniture. With its soft surface, it's perfect for snuggling with four-legged friends — and its waterproof backing can handle their accidents. Because it's machine-washable, it's easy to clean, and it won't fade or shrink over time. You can also use it outdoors for cozier camping trips.
55A Coffee Mat Made Of Absorbent Diatomite To Keep Spills Off Countertops
This bougie coffee mat soaks up spills, keeping countertops clean and dry. It's made of diatomite, which is known for its fast absorbency, and it hides stains. With a rubber backing, it stays in place and keeps liquids from reaching the furniture underneath. You can choose from three sizes to find the best match for your office or kitchen.
56Solar Garden Lights With Realistic Butterflies That Sway In The Wind
These solar garden lights bend and sway but they won't break. Made of weatherproof materials, they can last outdoors all year long, no matter the climate. Each butterfly is highly realistic, with vibrant, eye-catching colors. Their flexible iron stems keep them secure in the ground while they sway in the wind.
57A Purse Organizer With Adjustable Dividers For Bags Of All Sizes
This purse organizer has two sturdy bases and eight dividers, which you can adjust. That custom spacing element lets you store bags of all shapes and sizes. Each divider has a curved edge that won't scratch or snag your bags. Because it's completely clear, it lets you see every bag in your collection at a glance.
58A Satin Pillowcase That Protects Skin & Hair While Keeping You Cool
This satin pillowcase is definitely the most low-effort step in any beauty routine. It helps skin retain moisture, making products even more effective. It also reduces breakage, so your hair can grow long and strong while you sleep. Because it's made of satin and not silk, it's vegan-friendly. Curls, waves, and straight strands can all benefit.
59Decorative Books With Textured Covers, Structured Spines, & Gold Lettering
These decorative books are a secret storage solution for anyone with a literary soul. Their textured covers and gold lettering make them look like real first editions. Meanwhile, structured spines make them sturdy enough for everyday use. You can open them up to stash remotes, reading glasses, and other living room must-haves.
60A Ceramic Incense Burner That Also Works With Wood & Cones
In addition to incense sticks, this ceramic incense burner works with wood and cones. It's handmade in Jingdezhen, China, widely considered a world capital of ceramic art. It measures 7.5 by 5 inches, and it's made to handle heat. Since it weighs less than a pound, it’s easy to pick up and move when you redecorate.
61A Waterproof Mouse Pad With An Extensive List Of Microsoft Office Shortcuts
If you use Word, Excel, or PowerPoint, this waterproof mouse pad is essential. It features an extensive list of shortcuts on all those platforms, plus a more general list of Windows shortcuts. It's 27.6 inches long and 11.8 inches wide, fitting onto most desktops, with a nonslip base. Plus, it’s fade-resistant, keeping it legible for a long time.
62Peel & Stick Floor Tiles With No Grout Or Tools Needed For Installation
These peel and stick floor tiles don’t require any commitment on your part. All you have to do is, of course, peel and stick them into place, and their strong adhesives will do the rest. They come in a pack of 10, and each tile measures 12 by 12 inches. This way, you won’t need any grout or special tools to revamp your kitchen.
63A Light-Up Note Board With 7 Colorful Markers & A Dry-Erase Cloth
This light-up note board might be the cutest way to leave reminders for your family. You you can also change the color of its lights for a customized look. The lights can also be customized to adjust how they blink and how brightly they shine. It also comes with a dry-erase cloth to refresh and rewrite, and seven colorful markers. “Perfect for both quiet play and fun family evenings. A brilliant mix of art, light, and endless fun in one frame!” wrote one reviewer.
64A Toilet Paper Holder Made Of Rust-Resistant Metal With A Space-Saving Design
This toilet paper holder fits between the tank and the lid, saving floor space. It's compatible with most toilets, and you don't need any tools or hardware to install it. It fits up to three rolls at a time, keeping them within reach while you do your business. Made of rust-resistant metal, it’s scored a whopping average score of 4.8 stars.
65Laundry Pod Containers With Pre-Printed & Customizable Labels
These laundry pod containers are crystal clear, so you can see when you need to refill. Each container has a smooth wooden lid and a wide mouth. When you buy, you'll also receive 16 waterproof labels; some are pre-printed, while others are blank. They come in a pack of four, so you can also store dryer sheets, scent boosters, and more.