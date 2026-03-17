It’s safe to say that 2026 has felt like a lot — and we are only a few months into the year. On top of the normal highs and lows of being an adult, there is everything else happening *gestures broadly*, so... we get it.

To be honest, sometimes the most reasonable form of self-care is a little purchase that delivers a quick dopamine boost. From beauty products to outerwear, snacks to kitchen supplies, and even something for the dog, we have you covered with some of our top buys to help you get through the month.

Graza “Drizzle” Olive Oil Graza Graza “Drizzle” Olive Oil $21 $19.95 See On Graza I’m a sucker for good branding, but in the case of Graza Olive Oil, the punchy label matches the flavor inside. While the line also includes Sizzle and Fizzle, I think Drizzle — best used for mixing up salad dressings or topping off fresh slices of mozzarella — is the star.

Jouer Luminizing Glow Serum Jouer Luminizing Glow Serum See price on Amazon See on Amazon What is it about a natural glow that just makes you feel better? Jouer’s Luminizing Glow Serum not only gives you a glow (two colors available), but is packed with hyaluronic acid that plumps skin and glycerin that locks in moisture.

Cremo White Jasmine Amber Body Wash Cremo White Jasmine Amber Body Wash See price on Amazon See on Amazon Take your everything showers to the next level with Cremo’s White Jasmine Amber Body Wash, which not only lathers exceptionally well, but smells exactly like the viral Baccarat Rouge 540 scent for a fraction of the price.

Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Stick Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Stick See price on Amazon See on Amazon My mom slipped this into my Christmas stocking this year and it’s become a natural part of my morning and evening routine, especially as the colder months drag on. I swipe it under my eyes, on my lips, and even on my neck for the ultimate hydrating boost.

Quilted Pullover Jacket Quilted Pullover Jacket See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re under a mountain of snow and ice — or even somewhere where the temps are dipping below the average — a pop of color in your outerwear never hurts when you’re layering just to walk the dog.

Haribo Sour Sodas Walgreens Haribo Sour Sodas $3.29 See On Walgreens When it comes to gummy candy, Haribo takes the crown and in my mind, there is no competition. Last fall, they launched Sour Sodas which include three flavors: Cherry-Cola, Lemon-Strawberry, and Peach-Blue Raspberry. Each tiny gummy is the perfect combination of sour tang and fruit flavor, and they’re much softer than typical Haribo bears.

Flamingo Estate Candle Flamingo Estate Flamingo Estate Prinsesstårta Candle $75 See On Flamingo Estate Could you buy a cheaper candle? Probably. But every single time I light my plant-based Flamingo Estate candles, I’m reminded why I splurge: They last, and their scents feel like a hug. While Heirloom Tomato is one of their more viral scents, I’m partial to the sweet and spicy Prinsesstårta, which serves as a tribute to mothers everywhere: complex, strong, comforting, and sweet.

The Good Patch Dream Patches The Good Patch Dream Patches See price on Amazon See on Amazon Trouble sleeping? Same. A friend recommended these to me and I actually laughed at the idea of a patch being applied to my wrist to sleep, but all’s fair in love and trying to get eight hours a night, am I right? So I took the bait, and the first night I slept more than 10 hours. The second night was more of the same. The third time, convinced it was a fluke, I put the patch to the test after a long day that included a Bloom energy drink (I know, I know) and still got a full seven hours. What is it The Monkees said... ah yes, I’m a believer.

Salt + Stone Saffron & Cedar Hand Cream Salt + Stone Saffron & Cedar Hand Cream See price on Amazon See on Amazon I am a firm believer that you can never have enough hand-softening agents in your toolkit — and by toolkit, I mean purse, medicine cabinet, nightstand, and desk drawer. For me, this includes Salt + Stone’s hand cream, which is like applying a thick layer of good-smelling butter that melts into your skin.

Electric Picks Jewel Necklace Electric Picks Electric Picks Jewel Necklace $98 See On Electric Picks At the very top of my “to me, from me” gift list is this modern twist on a tennis-style necklace from Electric Picks that can be an everyday staple as well as a nice layering piece for a night out. And honestly – we all need a little bit more sparkle in our lives.

C.O. Bigelow Rose Salve Revolve C.O. Bigelow Rose Salve $9 See On Revolve A friend gifted this to me years ago as one of her favorite things, and it quickly became one of mine, too. The little tin never leaves my desk, and I have one in my nightstand, too. It’s perfect for dry cuticles and cracked lips, especially in the winter months when every inch of my skin feels chapped.

OPI GELement Starter Kit Ulta OPI GELement Starter Kit $59.99 See on Ulta Last year I realized the enormous amount I was spending at the nail salon and cut myself off. About two months into my self-imposed ban, I was staring at my bitten-down nails when this OPI kit came across my feed. I don’t think I’ve ever ordered anything so fast and have been happily doing my own at-home gel manicures ever since. Both hands take less than 30 minutes, and there are so many available colors — though I’d like to openly suggest they incorporate Lincoln Park After Dark into their portfolio of gel polishes. Please?

Old Navy Oversized Button Front Sweatshirt Old Navy Old Navy Oversized Button Front Sweatshirt $23.99 See On Old Navy Nothing makes me feel more pulled together when I’m working from home like a matching set. Does anyone else feel this way? I’ve been reaching for this button-up sweatshirt (and matching sweatpants) more than I’d like to admit.

Springland Pets Personalized Waterproof Dog Collar Springland Springland Pets Personalized Waterproof Dog Collar $25 See on Springland Who says humans need to have all the fun? My social algorithms keep serving this dog collar, and I just know my chocolate Lab, Ted, would be the most handsome man on the block. The only decision left to make is if I need to add the extra hearts and stars alongside his name.

Ranger Station Quick Draw Santal Perfume Ranger Station Ranger Station Quick Draw Santal Perfume $39 See On Ranger Station Every single time I wear this perfume, someone asks, “What is that smell?” I’ve since bought their candles, lotion, and pet care, as well as gifted them to friends and family. The sandalwood-based scent sticks around without being overpowering, and the size means it’s carry-on friendly for any trips.

Book Of The Month Subscription Book of the Month Book Of The Month Subscription $9.99 See On Book of the Month My sister gifted me a membership to Book Of The Month (affectionately known as BOTM) for Christmas, and I got such a thrill from picking out a new release, knowing it would be shipped directly to my door. This is a great treat yo’self option that gives you something to look forward to until it’s warm enough to resume the mental health walks.

Eachy Travel Makeup Bag Eachy Travel Makeup Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon I bought this bag in size large to help streamline my makeup process, as well as downsize the growing collection of products I was holding onto that needed to be tossed. The good news is that it helped me clean up my counter and get organized, but the better news is that I use this all the time, not just for travel, which means when I do actually leave the house, it’s as easy as tossing the entire kit into my bag.

Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Scissors Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Scissors See price on Amazon See on Amazon I could write a dissertation on why these salad scissors should be a requirement in every home, but it comes down to this: I eat (and want) more salads because of these scissors. When every single item in a salad is the same size, it means you get every flavor in each bite. I have no scientific backing for this, but it just tastes better. Trust me.

Makeup Revolution Fix & Glow Setting Spray Revolve Makeup Revolution Fix & Glow Setting Spray $11 See On Revolve I rarely say products are a must-buy, but this Makeup Revolution Fix & Glow Setting Spray is dangerously close thanks to its ability to make me glow while keeping my face hydrated. My favorite way to use this is not just to set my makeup, but to give my skin a nice dewy finish before heading out on days when a full face of product just isn’t in the cards.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil See price on Amazon See on Amazon It is extremely wishful thinking to be on vacation every month, but Sol de Janeiro’s signature scent makes me feel like I’m pretty close. All it takes is two pumps to cover my entire body (straight out of the shower), leaving my skin hydrated with a scent that lasts.