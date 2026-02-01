60 Clever, Bougie Things That Improve Your Home For So Cheap

If you think updating your kitchen is out of your budget, think again, because these elegant backsplash tiles are actually affordable and simple enough to install yourself (just peel and stick). They’re constructed from thick heat-resistant vinyl designed to look just like real ceramic tile — right down to the textured feel and faux grout lines. And they’re so easy to keep clean since they’re water-resistant, too. Just wipe for spotless results.

Available colors: 16