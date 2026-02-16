60 Easy Home Upgrades Under $25 That Are Awesome & Dramatic
Tiny tweaks, big wow.
There’s a special kind of thrill when you buy something that gives you that “just upgraded my home” feeling. And when the price tag stays under $25? It’s even more satisfying. Scroll down to find a ton of awesome picks that will relevate your space dramatically while staying on budget.
01An Illuminated & Waterproof Solar House Number Set
These solar lighted house numbers bring bold, modern style to your exterior with a large, easy-to-read design. The built-in LED lighting charges during the day and glows at night, highlighting your address without extra wiring. Each number is waterproof and designed for outdoor use, while the black finish adds a contemporary touch.
02Eye-Catching Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Comes In 13 Designs
You’ll notice the dramatic contrast of black and gold right away with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. The waterproof self-adhesive vinyl makes it easy to line up corners and edges without battling with glue. One reviewer noted it was “Thick enough that it didn't wrinkle much at all during installation. In fact, I mostly just used my hands to smooth it out onto the wall, and didn't even use a smoothing tool.” It comes in four sizes to cover walls or cabinets with minimal seams, and you can choose from 13 designs.
03Rotating LED Night-Lights With Adjustable Brightness
These LED night lights plug directly into any wall outlet and offer a full range of brightness, letting you set just the right glow. The dusk-to-dawn sensor turns the light on automatically when the room darkens, while the rotatable head directs illumination exactly where it’s needed. The pack comes with two lights for flexible placement.
04A Mosquito Net Bed Canopy That’s Functional & Decorative
This mosquito net bed canopy comes with a full ceiling-to-floor dome design with a flexible design that covers everything from twin beds to king-size mattresses. Available in multiple colors and one additional shape, it includes a hanging hook for easy suspension, plus lightweight netting that drapes elegantly around the bed. It’s just as functional as it is decorative, earning an overall score of 4.5 stars.
05An Adjustable Drawer Organizer Divider For Small Accessories
Slide this honeycomb drawer organizer into any drawer, giving you compartments for underwear, belts, socks, or scarves without taking up extra space. Arriving in a pack of two, you can rearrange them as needed, turning a crowded drawer into a series of organized sections. Choose from 11 colors that blend with most interiors.
06Best-Selling Peel-&-Stick Wall Moulding That Flexes
This best-selling peel-and-stick vinyl moulding trim comes in a white, black, silver, or stainless steel finish that highlights edges without drawing extra attention. It’s flexible enough to bend around corners and frames, and the self-adhesive backing makes installation easy. Measuring a full 10 or 30 feet, it gives you plenty of length for any project.
07A Modern Cordless Table Lamp With A Touch-Sensitive Base
This gold table lamp combines aluminum construction and a rechargeable battery for cordless use anywhere. The touch-sensitive base lets you cycle through warm LED light levels, perfect for reading or adding ambient brightness to a room. Its compact design is great for tables or shelves, while the long-lasting battery keeps it running up to 48 hours.
08A Charming Wooden Doorbell Cover That Turns An Eyesore Into Decor
A plain ol’ door chime gets a visual upgrade when you add this charming doorbell cover. It’s a wooden box-style cover designed specifically to conceal an existing doorbell unit as an add-on piece. The open-front structure allows sound to pass through, and its neutral design works with a range of home styles. Choose from two sizes to best fit your setup.
09Flameless Taper Candles With A Remote & Timer Control
These two flameless candles help ensure your ambience is a little more controlled. Each acrylic candle is built with a three-in-one design that works as a taper-style accent or standalone pillar. The set includes a remote that can turn them on and off and operate brightness levels, flicker modes, and multiple timer options. The candles run on batteries and use LED light with a warm flicker setting. You can buy them in one of four colors.
10An Acacia Wood Cable Management Box That Looks So Sleek
Made of gorgeous acacia wood, this cable management box corrals power strips and stray cords under your desk or behind your TV. It has cutouts on the sides for routing plugs, while the lid lifts off easily to access everything inside. Its generous size accommodates multiple cables without crowding.
11A Toilet Paper Storage Holder That Holds Up To 16 Mega Rolls
Thanks to this toilet paper storage holder, you won’t have to do the toilet paper shuffle anymore. This fabric holder is collapsible, and it can hold 12 to 16 rolls in one freestanding spot. It has a 30-liter capacity sized for mega rolls, a bamboo lid, and handles that make moving it around easy peasy. You can choose from six colors.
12Velvet Curtains With Blackout & Thermal Layers
These curtain panels are designed with a dense velvet fabric that features blackout and thermal insulation layers. The curtains hang on standard curtain rods, making them a solid option for sliding doors or wide windows. They’re available in a plethora of sizes (29 to be exact), as well as 25 solid colors.
13An Ultra-Slim Bidet Attachment With A Self-Cleaning Design
This bidet attachment slides under your existing toilet seat and stays out of the way while offering both feminine and posterior wash options. Dual nozzles let you switch easily between sprays, and the self-cleaning feature keeps them tidy after each use. The fresh cold water sprayer connects to most standard toilets.
14An Elegant Storage Box With Plenty Of Room For Keepsakes
This decorative photo storage box keeps your memories organized with a touch of elegance. Its linen exterior gives a refined look while the lid fits tightly to keep everything contained. Inside, there’s plenty of space for photos, documents, scrapbooking supplies, or keepsakes. Choose from two neutral colors: ivory or gray.
15Reusable Window Privacy Film That’s Easy To Reposition
Right away, this non-permanent window film grabs attention with its leaf-shaped rainbow pattern. It comes in seven size options, covering a generous stretch of glass without adhesive, so you can reposition it over and over. Light filters through in colorful patterns while keeping your space decorative and private.
16A Remote Control Outlet Plug Switch With 300-Foot Range
No wiring of WiFi is needed to operate this remote control outlet plug. The plug-in receiver and a separate wireless wall switch work through a buckle-style mount. The switch panel pops out of its holder, so you can move it around instead of leaving it fixed in one spot. The signal range is rated for up to 300 feet, and the unit handles appliances up to 1500 watts.
17An Under-Bed Light That Turns On When It Senses Motion
With this under-bed light, you can safely go to the bathroom at night without using a harsh overhead light. A 360-degree motion sensor is built in, and you can position it directly where you want it. You’ll notice the dimmable settings that let you adjust brightness levels, plus an auto on/off feature tied to motion detection. “It provides just the right amount of lighting and [senses] movement perfectly,” wrote one reviewer.
18A Faux Plant Set With Flexible Stems For Your Own Arrangements
These faux hanging plants come in a trio that makes decorating a snap. The eucalyptus leaves vary in size and shape, giving each strand a layered, natural look. You can drape them over shelves or hang them in bathrooms without worrying about watering or sunlight. The stems are flexible enough to shape, letting you arrange the greenery exactly how you want.
19Charming Cast Iron Bow-Shaped Wall Hooks
Bring a touch of antique gold flair and function to any space with these charming bow wall hooks, which have earned an overall score of 4.6 stars. Each cast iron hook is shaped like a bow, and they are perfect for hanging coats, bags, or bath towels. The set of three offers flexibility in placement, whether in a bathroom, bedroom, or office. There are three options for sizes.
20A Rechargeable Picture Light Bar With Remote & Magnetic Mount
Give your wall art more of a spotlight with this 16-inch LED picture light bar. A magnetic mount lets you detach the light from its base for charging, while the included remote handles power, brightness levels, and timer settings. Three color temperatures, including warm, natural, and cool, are built in, along with dimming control to fine-tune the glow.
21A Glass Propagation Station With A Stable Cork Lid
It’s always a benefit to bring more greenery indoors, and this spherical propagation station is a great way to do so. Crafted from high borosilicate glass with a cork lid, it doubles as a dramatic centerpiece, or even a science lesson for your kids. Arriving in a pack of two (although more quantities are available) it’s also a great way to help purify your air indoors.
22Dimmable Under-Cabinet Lighting With Motion Sensors
This under-cabinet lighting comes in a two-pack with magnetic backs that snap onto metal surfaces or stick anywhere using the included mounts. Five dimming levels let you control brightness for kitchens, hallways, or closets, and the motion sensor triggers the lights when you walk by. Rechargeable batteries mean no cords to manage.
23A Peel & Stick Wall Decal Set With Floral Detail
Bring some energy to any room with these flower wall stickers, which are a great way to dramatically upgrade any space. The two-sheet collection features wildflowers, leafy stems, and grass elements arranged as individual peel-and-stick decals. The set includes multiple botanical pieces in varied heights and shapes, designed with a soft, watercolor-style print and muted tones. Each decal has a self-adhesive backing.
24A Macrame Hanging Lamp Shade Made From Cotton
This chic cotton hanging lamp shade turns any room into a casual, curated space. The macrame weave adds visual texture, and the pendant style gives the ceiling some personality. The open design lets light spread evenly. There isn’t a light bulb included, so you can pick the brightness and tone that fit your room perfectly.
25Elegant Sheer Lace Curtains In 23 Colors & 18 Sizes
Bring a touch of Victorian charm to your bedroom with these two sheer lace curtains. The elegant curtains feature delicate scalloped edges and detailed floral patterns. They come in 18 sizes, so they fit most standard windows, and the rod pocket design makes hanging straightforward. They’re also available in 23 colors.
26A Faucet Mat & Sink Protector Made Of Quick-Dry Diatomite Stone
This faucet mat sits right under your kitchen or bathroom sink, catching splashes and keeping the countertop clear. The diatomite stone absorbs water fast and dries without leaving puddles behind. Nonslip edges keep it in place even when the sink gets busy, and the stone surface has a natural look that blends with most decor.
27A Color-Changing LED Shower Light Set With A Built-In Timer
This two-pack of waterproof shower lights brings 15 colors to bathtime. The wireless, rechargeable design makes installation easy, while the dimmable settings let you control brightness. A built-in timer adds convenience, and the included remote lets you switch colors and adjust modes for a little added drama.
28Elegant Aluminum Cabinet Handles That Stick Right On
This two-pack of gold barrel cabinet handles is a ridiculously easy way to upgrade your kitchen without any tools. The aluminum handles and base plate have pre-applied self-adhesive backing; once applied, they’re ready to be used in just 12 hours. You have 12 finishes to choose from, along with two, 12, 20, or 30 in a pack. You can also choose between three different sizes.
29An Incredibly Absorbent Coffee Mat That’s Easy To Clean
This coffee mat sits under your espresso maker or dish rack, keeping your countertop organized and catching drips before they spread. The rubber backing keeps it in place while the absorbent surface handles spills without leaving marks. It comes in 15 colors and three sizes. Cleaning is straightforward— just rinse and let it air dry.
30A Dimmable Candle Warmer Lamp With A Timer & Adjustable Height
This candle warmer lamp comes with a solid wood base and an adjustable height that lets the wax in your favorite candle melt perfectly. The dimmable light is a good way to change up the aesthetic of your space, while the built-in timer keeps everything on schedule. It’s a great way to enjoy the scent of a candle without burning the wick and dealing with fire and smoke.
31A Soap Holder & Bathroom Tray With Multi-Layer Storage
With this multi-layer soap holder shelf, you can tackle bathroom clutter with thoughtfulness. It rotates for easy access, holds sponges, razors, and multiple bars of soap without any drilling, and its four self-draining layers keep water from pooling. Installation is simple, and the removable trays make cleaning quick and easy. You can buy it in one of four colors.
32Brass Sparrow Hinge & Toppers With An Antique Look
This set of three door hinge heads includes three magnetic hinge toppers shaped like tiny sparrows, each detailed with etched feathers and a soft antique finish. The magnets hold them securely on standard door hinges, and they are easy to move or swap out. The toppers line up perfectly without interfering with hinge movement.
33An LED Fireworks Light Bulb That Creates A Tiny Light Show
This LED fireworks light bulb gives you a front-row seat to a tiny light show. The ST19 shape leans vintage, but the internal 3D “fireworks” filament pattern keeps it firmly in the fun category. You get a multicolor LED display sealed inside a clear prism-style globe, plus standard LED efficiency, and it comes as a single bulb.
34A Cordless Lamp With Dimmable Lighting
This waterproof lamp is designed to fit pretty much every room. Warm white and RGB lighting modes adjust to match any mood, while the dimmable feature gives control over brightness levels. Rechargeable power makes it easy for portable lighting. With an overall rating of 4.7 stars, one reviewer who placed it by their shower noted that it’s “Super easy to use and put [...] together in 10 seconds,” adding that the “Quality has been amazing so far!”
35Motion-Sensing Stair Lights With A Stick-On Design
Your nighttime navigation gets an upgrade with this set of three motion sensor stair lights. The round LED puck lights have a stick-on backing for tool-free mounting along stairs, inside cabinets, or on hallway walls. They are battery-operated, and the sensor mode is paired with an always-on option for flexible use.
36A Cute Striped Hand Towel Made From 100% Combed Cotton
The design of this hand towel shows off cute, playful stripes that make your bathroom pop. Made from 100% combed cotton, it has a thick weave and precise stitching along the edges. The size gives plenty of coverage, and the cotton is absorbent. Since it’s machine-washable, care is easy. You can buy it in two sizes and four colors.
37A Nonslip Bathtub Mat With A Quick-Dry Design
This loofah mat isn’t just super quick to dry, it also feels nice on the feet. Five size options give you plenty of space for moving around in the shower. The PVC loofah texture is full of tiny holes that let water drain freely, while the antislip backing keeps it in place on smooth surfaces. You can buy it in six colors.
38Elegant & Versatile Glass Votive Candle Holders
This set of 24 glass votive candle holders brings a classic, vintage vibe to any table setting. At 2.75 inches in height, these holders are all the same size, making them easy to arrange for centerpieces. They come in four color options, and the transparent design works with any color scheme. “The glass is thick and good quality. Really added elegance and ambiance to our Thanksgiving dinner,” wrote one reviewer.
39A Peel & Stick Flower Wall Decal Set That Elevates Lots Of Rooms
Elevate your space with this flower wall decal. The semi-gloss, peel-and-stick vinyl lets you arrange the black blooms and butterflies however you like, creating a personalized display on walls in the bedroom, living room, or bathroom. Removal is clean, leaving no residue behind — the company just recommends using a hair dryer to loosen it.
40An Iridescent Martini Glass Set That’s Impressively Durable
A cocktail glass set with two stemless martini glasses with an iridescent finish and a textured, hammered surface that catches the light from every angle? Yes, please. There’s a 7.7-ounce capacity in each glass, and you’ll notice that the glass is thicker than most, making them durable in case of accidental tumbles. They’re also backed by an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars.
41An LED Night Light With A Dusk & Dawn Sensor
This LED night light is simple on the surface but packs in thoughtful specs. The plug-in design sits in a standard outlet, while a built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor tracks ambient light and adjusts power automatically. The brightness can be dimmed and controlled directly on the unit. Since it’s LED, it’s geared for low energy use.
42Rechargeable Tea Light Candles You Can Control With A Remote
With this flameless tea light candle set, you get six small votive candles that run on rechargeable batteries. The acrylic design lets light shine through, and the included remote lets you set a timer without moving from your seat. The LEDs flicker like real flames, so guests won’t even know they’re not standard candles.
43An Elegant Cord Organizer & Paperweight For Your Desk
A desk accessory that doubles as a cord organizer and a heavy paperweight, this steel cord holder keeps charging wires and small cables lined up without any extra parts. Its 304 stainless steel design gives a modern touch to any workspace, while the compact shape lets it sit on a nightstand, workspace, or shelf. It also includes EV rubber on the bottom to keep it stable.
44A Shopkeeper’s Bell With A Magnetic Mount & Rustic Charm
Made from beachwood and brass, this calming shopkeeper's bell is loud enough to hear without being aggressive. “It makes the cutest little chime, and it isn’t too loud or persistent, though it’s easy to hear,” described one reviewer. It has a built-in magnetic backing that attaches to doors, fridges, or metal frames. It can also be attached to a door using the included adhesive backing. The bell hangs from a short chain and has plenty of rustic charm.
45A Versatile Ceramic Spoon Rest That’s Crafted With A Crackle Glaze
Add a pop of color and drama to your kitchen with this gorgeous ceramic spoon rest, which brings a little bit of nature indoors. With a crackle glaze that sets it apart, it’s a versatile piece that’s strong enough for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer, in case you envision it as more than just a spoon rest. It’s also easy to wipe down and clean, and is bound to get compliments.
46Stackable Storage Organizer Bins That Can Easily Be Mounted
This set of two storage bins brings a neat, organized look to any bathroom or kitchen. Each bin stacks easily, letting you use vertical space without cluttering countertops. Adhesive backing makes wall mounting straightforward, and the BPA-free plastic keeps it lightweight and functional. The bins come in four colors.
47A Magnetic Plastic Wrap Dispenser & Cutter That Saves Drawer Space
Coveted kitchen drawer space can be used for other things thanks to this magnetic plastic wrap dispenser, which is designed to hold 12-inch cling wrap rolls that are up to 492 feet long. The container uses a built-in slide cutter, giving you a guided cutting track instead of a loose serrated strip. A refillable body opens to easily swap in new rolls.
48An Under-Sink Organizer With 2 Tiers Of Storage
Bathroom clutter meets its match with these two adjustable under-sink organizers. You get a two-tier layout with sliding drawers that move on built-in tracks, plus removable dividers that shift to fit different bottle heights and shapes. The stackable design gives you vertical room to work with, and they’re available in 10 colors to best match your interiors.
49Wonderfully Smooth Satin Sheets With A Deep-Pocketed Fitted Sheet
This four-piece bed set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases, all designed with deep pockets to fit mattresses from size twin all the way through California king. The silky satin material has a subtle sheen that adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom. There are 22 color options that hold up through washes.
50Floor Vent Covers With Style & Adjustability
This two-pack of floor vent covers brings a smart, functional touch to any room. The adjustable design lets you control airflow without removing the cover, while the heavy-duty steel construction handles foot traffic without bending. Whether for floor, ceiling, or sidewall installation, these vent covers combine practical features with a subtle decorative edge.
51A Bamboo Couch Cup Holder & Armrest Tray
If you need a spot to hold your beverage while lounging on the couch but are short on space, this couch cup holder is a great option. Made of bamboo, the tray rests over a sofa or recliner arm and helps prevent cups from spilling. Plus, a flat surface section gives you room for snacks, a phone, or remotes.
52A Modern Leather Valet Tray For Keys & Wallets
This bedside leather valet tray organizes your nightstand with thoughtful design. The sand brown vegan leather surface gives it a modern, minimal look, but it’s also available in six other colors. It comes in two size options that hold essentials like watches, keys, wallets, and jewelry. The tray’s subtle curves and raised sides keep items contained.
53A Ceramic Tea Cup That Comes With A Wooden Plate & Spoon
Give tea time a visual upgrade with this wooden serving saucer set. It includes an 8-ounce ceramic cup and a handcrafted acacia wood serving plate that’s great for small snacks, as well as a coordinating spoon. While it’s best to handwash the plate, the cup is scratch and fade-resistant, as well as dishwasher and microwave-safe.
54Stainless Steel Sink Strainers With Handles
This three-pack of universal sink drain strainers has three stainless steel pieces designed for a standard kitchen sink, including basket-style strainers and a matching stopper plug. They’re made from stainless steel construction, have a polished finish in 10 color options, and have small, evenly spaced perforations across the basket to catch debris.
55A Bamboo Appliance Slider With Rubber Wheels & A Wide Design
This bamboo appliance slider glides across counters thanks to its small rubber wheels, making it easy to reposition coffee makers, toasters, or other kitchen appliances. Measuring 13 inches deep by 14 inches wide, it accommodates larger items without crowding your countertop. The tray’s clean bamboo finish complements most kitchen styles, and comes in several sizes.
56A Stained Glass Window Film That Creates Subtle Light Patterns
This window privacy film uses static cling to stick without any adhesive, making it easy to reposition or remove. Giving off the appearance of real stained glass, its 3D rainbow frosting adds a decorative twist while offering UV protection. Each sheet cuts easily and fits standard bathroom or home windows, doors, or panels. Light filters through in a soft, refracted way, creating subtle patterns across the room.
57Ceiling Fan Filter Pads That Stick Right To The Blades
Ceiling fans do more than circulate air, especially after being outfitted with these fan filters designed with activated coconut shell carbon. Three pads come in the pack, each made with an adhesive backing that sticks directly to fan blades. The pads are odorless and unscented, and they sit flat along the blade surface to help trap dust, odor, and allergens.
58A Self-Watering Planter Set With Drainage Holes & Saucers
These self-watering planters will keep indoor plants covered for between seven and 10 days. The six-pot set is available in sizes ranging from 5 to 8 inches. Each pot has built-in drainage holes and matching saucers, using a self-watering design with a separate reservoir system. The planters are available in three colors and several size options.
59A Best-Selling Clear Shelf Divider Set That Creates Defined Sections
This best-selling set of six acrylic shelf dividers slides onto standard shelves. They offer open, see-through panels and a uniform height that lines everything up. They have thick acrylic construction, curved top corners, and wide base clips. Each piece stands upright and separate, creating defined sections across one shelf.
60Ceramic Toilet Bolt Caps For Some Playful Bathroom Decor
Turn your toilet’s basic bolts into playful decor with this two-pack of toilet bolt caps. These cute little glazed ceramic sea turtles are sized to fit over exposed toilet bolts, with a hollow underside that allows placement over existing hardware. If turtles aren’t your thing, the company also offers whales, ducks, cats, fish, and frogs.