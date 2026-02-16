60 Easy Home Upgrades Under $25 That Are Awesome & Dramatic

You’ll notice the dramatic contrast of black and gold right away with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. The waterproof self-adhesive vinyl makes it easy to line up corners and edges without battling with glue. One reviewer noted it was “Thick enough that it didn't wrinkle much at all during installation. In fact, I mostly just used my hands to smooth it out onto the wall, and didn't even use a smoothing tool.” It comes in four sizes to cover walls or cabinets with minimal seams, and you can choose from 13 designs.