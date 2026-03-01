65 Genius, Life-Changing Things That Are Such A Bargain

For anyone who is always insisting, “I can take it all in one trip,” this innovative bag carrier clip will at last make you right. The Shark Tank-vetted gadget, dubbed the “Click & Carry,” gathers all your bag handles together into one sturdy, gel-padded grip that you can be sling over your shoulder for a truly hands-free haul. With a secure click-close latch and a 100-pound capacity, it keeps everything balanced whether you’re tackling apartment stairs, unloading the trunk, or juggling keys and kids