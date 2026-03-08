65 Genius New Things That Are Getting Super Popular

This squishy hair claw clip is great for all hair types, with a durable design that grips without slipping. But more importantly, it’s flexible and so easy to use. The clip’s wide claws hold sections of hair securely, making it easy to style hair in twists, half-ups, or casual updos — and that’s true for thick, thin, or layered hair.

“For the first time ever, I have found a banana clip that actually stays in my hair. I am still in disbelief. It’s brilliant and incredibly comfortable,” wrote one reviewer, who added, “Genius design.”