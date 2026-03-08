65 Genius New Things That Are Getting Super Popular
They’re blowing up for a reason.
These genius new things are gaining popularity — and once you see them, you’ll get why. Let’s just say they’re the clever, solve-a-real-problem kind of products that start off under the radar and then take over group chats, carpool conversations, and late-night scrolling sessions. Check them out, so you can tell your friends that you discovered them first.
01A Silicone Splatter Guard With A Microwave-Safe Design
Dinner on the stove tends to get lively, but this silicone splatter guard keeps things covered. Made from durable silicone, it’s built to handle high heat while staying easy to clean. It offers full coverage with smart venting, so steam has somewhere to go. “This product is genius!” wrote one reviewer, who added, “It also works great in the microwave!”
02A Craft Ice Cube & Design Tray That Works In 5 Seconds
Turn a basic ice cube into a presentation, all thanks to this modern craft ice mold. It offers wind, fire, water, and earth-inspired patterns embedded right on its surface. It pairs a metal mold with a food-safe silicone base and warms quickly enough to transfer the themed designs onto your ice in about five seconds per side.
03A Keychain Tracker With Apple’s “Find My” & A Bottle Opener
A handful of practical features that you might not expect from a key accessory exist within this keychain tracker. It connects with Apple’s Find My app for Bluetooth-based tracking via iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, and it plays a sound when prompted. It’s built with a spring-style clip, a rotating hook, and two rings for sorting different keys, plus a built-in bottle opener.
04Car Headrest Hooks For Backseat Storage Organization
With this two-pack of car purse hooks, your car organization will be on point. The hooks are made from faux leather and are designed to hang from your headrest posts. The shape curves to hold purses, bags, coats, or even grocery bags without slipping. The set includes multiple hooks, letting you spread storage across the back seat. Choose from black, beige, and brown.
05A Squishy Hair Claw Clip With A Flexible Hold
This squishy hair claw clip is great for all hair types, with a durable design that grips without slipping. But more importantly, it’s flexible and so easy to use. The clip’s wide claws hold sections of hair securely, making it easy to style hair in twists, half-ups, or casual updos — and that’s true for thick, thin, or layered hair.
“For the first time ever, I have found a banana clip that actually stays in my hair. I am still in disbelief. It’s brilliant and incredibly comfortable,” wrote one reviewer, who added, “Genius design.”
06A Rechargeable Mini Car Disco Ball With A Magnetic Base
Bring the fun to your commutes and road trips with this mini car disco ball. A sound-activated sensor syncs the RGB strobe patterns to nearby music or noise, while multiple color modes cycle through bold red, blue, green, and mixed combinations. The magnetic base includes adhesive metal plates for easy mounting on dashboards, ceilings, or other flat surfaces. It has a rechargeable battery and a USB charging cable.
07A Dishwasher Magnet Cover Panel That Helps Bring Life To Your Kitchen
Liven up a dull kitchen with this design-forward dishwasher magnet cover panel that brings a bold floral touch. The magnetic backing lets it snap right onto most dishwashers, while the size and shape cover the front neatly. It’s easy to reposition, can be trimmed, and doubles as a decorative accent that can also work on metal cabinets or the fridge.
08A 2-Tier Magnetic Organizer & Hanger Holder That Multitasks
This genius multitasking magnetic hanger organizer for washing machines brings order to laundry rooms without taking up floor space. Its magnetic backing sticks to any metal surface, keeping any type of hanger in place. Two tiers hold a surprising number of hangers, and the compact design lets you slide it into tight spots.
09Adjustable Closet Hangers That Can Each Hold Up To 18 Pieces Of Clothing
This five-pack of space-saving telescopic hangers comes with six holes that expand to nine, letting you tweak the width depending on what’s in your closet. The metal construction keeps them from bending under heavier jackets. Since each hanger can hold up to 18 pieces, the set can save approximately 85% of closet space.
10A Candle Warmer Lamp With A Timer-Controlled Glow
This candle warmer lamp heats your candles and looks great while doing it. The 3D glass globe shade catches the light, while the antique-style base gives it a vintage nod without looking dated. It’s designed with a built-in timer with auto-off settings, as well as dimmable controls to adjust brightness levels.
11A Sheet Pan Roasting Scoop With A Thoughtful Angled Design
This sheet pan scoop is built with thoughtful touches that make handling your veggies and other oven-baked goods simple. The wide, slightly angled scoop slides under items with minimal effort, while the low sides let you slide food onto plates or serving trays without tipping. It has a nonslip handle and heat-resistant construction.
12A Stainless Steel Spill-Proof Snack Cup For Toddlers
It’s clear that this two-pack of snack cups doesn’t skimp on features. The double-walled stainless steel holds up to whatever is in your bag, while the snug travel lids and silicone food catcher keep bits in the cup instead of everywhere else. The BPA-free design ticks a safety box for parents, and the two colors make them easy to tell apart.
13A Rechargeable Candle Set With A Remote & Timer Feature
These rechargeable flameless tea lights come in a set of six with a compact charging station that keeps everything organized. Each of the six LED tea lights flickers with a realistic flame effect and runs on built-in batteries you can top off instead of replacing. A handy remote lets you switch them on or off, set a timer, or adjust brightness without getting off the couch.
14Fruit & Veggie Peelers With Clever Finger Grips
These clever fruit and vegetable peelers come as a set of three, each designed ergonomically to comfortably slip over your fingers like a tiny kitchen glove. The stainless steel blades are sharp enough to tackle potatoes, carrots, and more, while the silicone body and rubber grip keep them from sliding around.
15An LED Compact Mirror With Dimmable Light Settings
This LED compact mirror comes with double-sided 1x and 10x magnification, making it easy to see every detail. The 3.9-inch round design features three adjustable light settings that are dimmable, with an auto on/off sensor and memory touch switch that remembers your last brightness. USB charging keeps it ready for action.
16A Fox Night Light With A Cute Design & Adjustable Glow
This adorable fox night light brings a playful touch to any desk or nursery with its soft LED glow and charming animal shape. Made from food-grade silicone, it’s built with safety in mind and is easy to clean. The two-level dimming lets you choose between a gentle nightlight and a brighter one. If foxes aren’t your favorite, there are four other animals you can choose from.
17A Mulberry Silk Scrunchies Set With Brown & Neutral Tones
Standard elastics have nothing on this four-pack of mulberry silk scrunchies. Each scrunchie has a smooth satin finish and a gentle elastic core that keeps hair in place without pulling. They’re perfectly sized for ponytails or buns, and they come in warm neutral tones and various other color options.
18Adorable Goldfish Magnets That Look Just Like The Snack
Hold photos, drawings, notes, and other fun stuff on your fridge with this set of six goldfish magnets. They are shaped as the classic snack everyone recognizes, the color pops against any fridge or magnetic surface, and the little details, from fins to smiling faces, give each magnet a playful personality. “They are really cute, and everyone who has seen them loves them. Magnet is strong!” wrote one reviewer.
19An Ultra-Sharp Nail Clipper & Catcher That Keeps Things Clean
These stainless steel no-mess nail clippers bring precision to your nail care routine. The clippers feature an anti-splash design that traps clippings, so cleanup isn’t annoying. Built for both fingernails and toenails, the heavy-duty blades are ultra-sharp, cutting through nails with a clean edge every time.
20A 3D Wooden Flower Puzzle That Doubles As Decor
This 3D flower puzzle brings together tiny wooden pieces that click into place without glue. The chamomile design comes with detailed petals and a layered structure that makes it look surprisingly lifelike, but you can also choose from 16 other types of flowers. The kit includes everything you need, from numbered pieces to an instruction guide. When it’s done, it serves as a memorable piece of decor.
21A Clever Cat Clock That Includes Built-In Sleep Training Cues
Give your kids (or perhaps yourself) a better routine in the morning with this “OK To Wake” clock. It features visual wake and sleep cues with color-coded lights and eye expressions to communicate bedtime versus wake time, plus a night light with 10 lighting modes to suit different moods. You get two alarms, so morning and bedtime reminders are separate, an auto-off timer to stop lights/sounds when you want, and built-in sleep-training cues.
22Magnetic Cable Organizers With Adjustable Clips & Strong Adhesive
This six-pack of magnetic cable organizers keeps cords in line. Each clip has a one-second lock system that snaps your wires in place, and the magnets let you adjust positions. The strong adhesive sticks to nightstands, desks, kitchen counters, or car interiors, and the smooth design lets cords slide in and out without hassle.
23An Instant Smudge Fix For Nails That Reviewers Call A “Game Changer”
If you DIY your manicures at home, this instant smudge fix will be your new best friend. It comes in a 0.4-fluid-ounce bottle with a precision brush that makes application simple. Its clear formula dries quickly and doesn’t leave streaks, letting your polish stay sharp during those on-the-go touch-ups. “This product is a game changer! It does a great job smoothing any small imperfections and has saved me so much time,” wrote one reviewer.
24A Stainless Steel Crinkle Cutter Knife For Veggies
Create fun shapes in your fruit and veggies with this crinkle cutter knife. The sharp stainless steel blade is designed to make wavy cuts in potatoes for homemade fries, and also works with carrots, cucumbers, and more. Its handle offers a simple grip while the blade’s ridged design ensures consistent, even cuts every time.
25An Ocean Wave Bath Mat With Coastal Charm & A Nonslip Design
This ocean wave bath mat brings a coastal vibe to any bathroom or bedroom. Its tufted texture adds a funky, playful look, while the nonslip backing keeps it in place on tile or hardwood. Machine washable for easy cleanup, this rug works in kitchens or small entryways, too.
26Solar Stair Light With 13 LEDs & A Waterproof Design
Outdoor lighting gets a big upgrade with this six-pack of waterproof solar stair lights. Each unit features 13 bright LEDs that cast a warm white glow, along with a built-in solar panel that powers everything without wiring. The triangular design fits against steps, decks, patios, and sidewalks, keeping the light directed downward. An auto on/off function handles operation from dusk to dawn.
27A Wooden Stacking Toy Set That’s Earned 4.7 Stars
This 40-piece wooden stacking set brings a rainbow of “rocks” in all kinds of shapes and sizes. Each piece is nontoxic and crafted for safe play, while the natural wood adds a classic touch. Already racking up an overall score of 4.7 out of five stars, the variety of colors and shapes makes arranging and stacking endlessly interesting for little ones.
28A Golden Girls Dishwasher Magnet That Brings Retro Charm
This dishwasher magnet brings a bit of retro charm to your kitchen with a playful nod to the iconic show. It has a clear “Clean” indicator on the front and “Dirty” on the back. The magnet sticks firmly to metal surfaces. If you’re going to empty the dishwasher, you might as well have Rose and Blanche’s support.
29Korean Exfoliating Gloves That Are Chemical-Free
These Korean exfoliating gloves are reusable and chemical-free, making them a simple, low-maintenance addition to any bathroom routine. They are designed for deep exfoliation, and the gloves are lightweight enough to maneuver easily around arms, legs, and hard-to-reach spots. The set includes two gloves.
30An Adjustable Kitchen Organizer That Slides For Accessibility
Reshape your kitchen drawers with this sliding drawer bin. Its expandable design stretches to fit different drawer widths, and a sliding mechanism lets you move the bin from side to side to reach stuff underneath. The adjustable compartments mean you can store utensils, snacks, or small gadgets. “If you have deep drawers,” wrote one reviewer, “this slides side to side so you can access items underneath it. Genius!”
31An Upright Chicken Roaster With Veggie Spikes
This beer can chicken roaster is all stainless steel, making it dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. It comes with four vegetable spikes that attach to the base, letting you roast veggies alongside your chicken without extra pans. The upright design keeps your bird centered over the can with a grill, oven, or smoker.
32A Nighttime Retinol Oil With Vegan & Cruelty-Free Ingredients
If you’ve been looking to add to your nighttime skin-care routine, check out this retinol oil. The oil combines retinol with a blend of plant-based oils that are vegan, cruelty-free, and made without harsh additives, letting you layer it under your favorite moisturizer. The dropper makes measuring easy, and the bottle’s design keeps the oil protected from light and air.
33An Eco-Friendly Bamboo Dish Rack With A Foldable Design
This eco-friendly bamboo dish rack folds flat for easy storage, making it a space-saver in small kitchens. The natural wood adds a touch of warmth while keeping your plates upright and organized. It has slots wide enough for various plate sizes, and it features a bottom tier that’s ideal for cups and mugs.
34Plant Grow Bags With Water-Permeable Fabric
These plant growing bags come in a four-pack of 5-gallon containers sized for balconies, patios, or backyards. The bags are made with water-permeable fabric that allows excess moisture to drain through the sides and base, helping maintain balanced soil conditions. Reinforced handles are stitched onto the sides for convenient lifting and repositioning.
35A Wooden Book Page Holder That Has A Clever Thumb-Slot Design
This book page holder keeps your fingers accompanied by a compact pair of wooden wings carved from walnut, which snugly frame a page while you flip through chapters. It’s available in different size options, and it’s lightweight without feeling flimsy. The thumb-slot design is simple yet thoughtful, bringing a bit of craftsmanship to your bookshelf or reading nook.
36An Innovative Cooling Postpartum Pad Liner With Witch Hazel
Dr. Talbot's innovative postpartum perineal pad liners come in a pack of 24, each infused with witch hazel for a cooling effect. They’re designed for easy layering in underwear, with a shape that fits and stays in place. These disposable liners are lightweight and breathable, making them as comfortable as a postpartum pad can be.
37An Expandable Desk Hutch & Organizer That Has Adjustable Shelves
Organize your desk in the way you’ve dreamed about with this easy-to-assemble shelf organizer. Available in light and dark brown in a wood finish, the organizer fits over most desks. The shelves are adjustable, letting you change the height depending on what’s on display — books, supplies, or decorative bits. Open compartments make it easy to see everything.
38Motion Sickness Glasses & Liquid-Filled Horizon Travel Aid
If motion sickness is real in your family, check out these quirky yet helpful motion sickness glasses. The circular, lens-less design uses fluid-filled rings to create what’s called an artificial horizon in your field of view, meant to line up visual cues with your balance sensors. Made with a flexible TPE frame, the glasses bend to fit adults or kids. “The design is genius,” wrote one reviewer, who added, “no hassle, no side effects, just relief.”
39A Cream Blush & Lip Tint That Adjusts To Your pH
This pH-activated cream blush stick comes in a twist-up stick that makes application quick and precise. The color is designed to adjust to your natural pH, so each time you apply it, it delivers a slightly different tint, adding a custom touch to cheeks and lips. It’s multi-use and suits many skin tones.
40A Mini Food Keychain Set For Soup Lovers
You’ll be impressed with the tiny details that make up this 10-piece set of mini food keychains. Perfect for soup lovers, the keychains, crafted from high-quality PVC, consist of tiny noodle bowls with bold, intricate paintwork. The designs don’t repeat, so you get 10 different keychains to keep or give away to your favorite people.
41A Mini Coloring Book Set For Adults With No-Bleed Paper
Small but thoughtfully made, this adult mini coloring book variety pack keeps details front and center. The set includes five different books (you can choose from a variety of designs), each measuring 3 by 3 inches, making it easy to tuck away. Each book has 50 pages and a lay-flat binding that stays open while pages are being used. The paper is thick to prevent bleeding.
42Hydrating Sheet Masks With Retinol & Hyaluronic Acid
These USA-made collagen face masks come as a set of seven two-piece cloth masks designed to sit over your T-line & V-line for targeted coverage. They’re formulated with a blend of collagen, retinol, and seven types of hyaluronic acid to bring a concentrated essence that’s comparable to a full bottle of serum. The masks are meant to conform to facial contours without slipping or bunching.
43An Indoor Hanging Planter Set That Can Hold Up To 20 Pounds
Step up your plant mom vibes with this three pack of hanging wall planter stands. With a modern design, the metal frames and integrated hooks make mounting on walls, windows, or entryways straightforward. The stands fit 3- to 5.5-inch plant pots and can hold up to 20 pounds.
44An Ocean Wave Shower Light With A 3D Water Ripple Effect
Use this fun shower light to project moving ocean waves with a 3D ripple effect in your bathtub. The rechargeable shower light is waterproof and sits right in your tub or shower without any cords getting in the way. The color settings are easy to switch with a simple button, and the battery charges quickly for next time.
45A 40-Inch Weighted Llama Plush & Body Pillow That Steals The Spotlight
Get ready for this stuffed llama plush pillow to totally steal the spotlight on any bed it sits on. This 40-inch llama is all about coziness. The bold presence of this body pillow consists of a weighted body that adds a little extra heft without being overwhelming. The details — from the tiny ears to the embroidered facial features — keep it playful.
46Easy Hair Boost Clips With A Curl-Friendly Design
The 10-piece set of root clips fits thick or curly hair without slipping. Each clip has a curved, claw-style shape that lifts roots for natural bounce and adds dimension while keeping strands separated. The spring mechanism is strong enough to hold sections in place, yet the lightweight design lets you stack them for more volume.
47An Adorable Cat Paw Mug Warmer With Temperature Control & Auto Shutoff
This mug warmer has a pink cat paw design that doubles as a cute desk accessory. It runs at 50 watts and offers three temperature settings, giving you options for how warm you want your beverage. The built-in auto shutoff can be set between two and 10 hours, making it convenient for both home and office use.
48A Portable Laser Level With Magnetic & Multipurpose Lines
The portable laser level packs a lot into its mini torpedo frame. It projects a 15-foot cross leveling line and clings to metal surfaces thanks to its magnetic backing. Measuring edges, corners, or walls is easier with the built-in bubble indicators, while the compact size keeps it handy for tight spots.
49Star-Shaped Keycaps That Bring Some Whimsy To Your Work Station
Made for customizing a mechanical keyboard, this four-pack of star keycaps lets the light shine through in four vibrant colors. Designed for gamers and keyboard enthusiasts alike, they bring a whimsical touch without feeling overwhelming. They’re easy to swap in and make a subtle, yet fun statement.
50An Under-Sink Organizer That Keeps All Of Your Necessities Together
This under-sink organizer keeps trash bags, dishwasher pods, and laundry detergent powder all in one spot. It’s designed with separate acrylic compartments for each type of item, making it easy to see what’s running low. It includes accessible tops for quick refills and a layout that keeps multiple items organized without taking up extra space.
51An Absurd Yet Fun 30-Minute Party Card Game Of Choices
Priorities Game is packed with cards that put bizarre scenarios side by side, asking players to pick which option they’d rather face. The deck is organized by categories that range from everyday dilemmas to outlandishly ridiculous situations, keeping rounds fresh and unpredictable. It’s designed for two or more players, runs about 30 minutes, and comes in a compact box that’s easy to bring to parties or on trips.
52A Bamboo Cutting Board That Doubles As A Serving Tray
This thick, round bamboo cutting board doubles as a serving tray with a built-in juice groove circling the edge, perfect for keeping liquids contained while prepping cheese, charcuterie, or fruits. The 12-inch diameter gives enough room for chopping small batches, and the bamboo surface adds to the presentation.
53A Heat-Resistant Bathroom Sink Cover for Extra Counter Space
Made from heat-resistant silicone, this bathroom sink topper is perfect for holding your hair tools, makeup brushes, skin care, or small beauty gadgets. Its foldable, compact design fits most small sinks, giving you extra counter space in cramped bathrooms. The mat’s simple, flat shape makes it easy to position over the sink, and the material cleans easily.
54Beeswax Bread Bags That Can Be Reused
If you’ve taken up bread baking, or you enjoy buying a fresh loaf, this two-pack of cute beeswax bread bags will come in handy. The 17-by-13-inch bags are lined with natural beeswax, making them reusable while only requiring a gentle wipe-down. The size works for everything from loaves to rolls.
55A Disposable Hair Catcher That Saves Plumbing & Patience
While using this hair catcher shower drain mesh sticker pack, you’ll notice how well each sticker fits most drains and how the mesh design stops rogue strands from slipping through. The pack of 35 disposable stickers features strong adhesive on each one to keep the mesh in place, helping you save on both plumbing and patience.
56A Gel Mask Formulated With Mugwort & Niacinamide
Formulated with 2% niacinamide and soothing mugwort, this skin resolution mask consists of a bright green gel that doubles as a spot treatment. Each 3.38-fluid-ounce jar is vegan and crafted for barrier repair and brightening. The packaging is clean and minimal, and the gel itself spreads smoothly and layers over targeted areas.
57A Wooden Chalkboard Tag Set With Pre-Cut Holes & String
Organization looks a little more put together when you’re working with wooden chalkboard tags. You get a pack of 24 tags, each measuring 4.33 by 2.5 inches, giving you plenty of space for clear labeling. The black writing surface is designed for classic chalk. Each tag comes with a pre-drilled hole and coordinating string.
58A Portable Bluetooth Sticker Printer Featuring Ink-Free Thermal Tech
This sticker printer brings a host of thoughtful features to small-format printing. It pairs with Bluetooth, so linking to the companion phone app is painless and lets you tap into templates, QR code printing, charts, and basic edits right from your device. It uses ink-free thermal tech, meaning no cartridges or ribbons are needed, and it accepts a variety of 2-inch label and sticker papers.
“The inkless thermal tech is pure genius, producing crisp prints without the hassle of messy ink or pricey refills,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Plus, it's a total team player, working seamlessly with both iOS and Android devices.”
59A Plant Terrarium Propagation Station With Heart-Shaped Glass
A plant terrarium propagation station like this gives you a spot for greenery while doubling as a conversation piece. It consists of a wooden stand with a natural finish that holds three heart-shaped colored glass vases. The glass vases are removable and sized for cuttings, bulbs, or small stems.
60A Car Lip Balm Holder With A Clip-On Design
A car lip balm holder keeps your lip balm exactly where it belongs: front and center. Designed to clip onto your car’s vent, visor, or console edge, this compact accessory adds a designated slot for a standard-size tube without cluttering your dashboard. The black finish blends in with most interiors, while the snug cylindrical opening keeps the balm upright and visible. “Genius invention. Absolutely my favorite car accessory. Getting everyone one for the holidays,” wrote one reviewer.
61A Nonstick Mini Pancake Maker With 7 Smiley Molds
Breakfast gets a built-in upgrade with this nonstick mini pancake maker. You get a cast aluminum pan designed with seven round molds, each stamped with a different smiley face. The nonstick coating is PFAS-free, which keeps the surface easy to clean while aligning with nontoxic cookware standards.
62A Magnetic Bookmark Set With Snarky Sayings & Secure Page Grip
A reader who tends to drift off mid-chapter can appreciate these two magnetic bookmarks that call it like it is. The page markers are printed with perfectly snarky phrases: “You Fell Asleep Here” and “You Were Right Here.” The magnets fold over the page to clip in place, creating a secure hold without being too thick.
63A Charging Rack & Organizer That Can Power Up To 5 Devices At Once
This charging organizer corrals up to five phones or tablets into one of five vertical slots, all of which sit wide enough to hold devices with cases. The nonslip rubber feet help keep the rack where you set it without sliding around on your desk or nightstand. It currently has an overall score of 4.7 stars, with one reviewer saying, “It is sturdy, well made, and I think it will last for years.”
64A Prank Kit That Includes 20 Fun (Yet Safe) Pranks
In this prank kit, you get a box packed with 20 practical jokes that take classic gags to the next level. It offers whoopee cushions, fake bugs, and wacky props that set up mischief with a wink. Clear labels on each piece make it easy to pick the right prank for any moment. It makes a good ice-breaker, plus, it was designed with child safety in mind.
65A Ceramic Smiley Face Planter With Built-In Drainage
This rocking chair planter pot might just be exactly what you need to bring a little daily joy into your life. It’s made of ceramic and has a built-in drainage hole that keeps soil from sitting in water. The planter works for succulents, small flowers, or herbs, and it’s just as functional as it is adorable.