65 Genius Things That Have Super High Reviews & Are Incredibly Cheap
Perfect ratings, genius designs, low prices — win, win, win.
The shoppers have spoken, and Scary Mommy’s shopping editors listened. We’ve put together this collection of genius items backed by super high reviews — because there’s no greater honesty than what you’ll find in customer reviews. They tell you for sure whether the product you’re looking at is “meh” or “add-to-cart brilliant.” We’ve gone with the latter. And on top of genius functionality and write-home reviews, the items here start at just $7.
01A Folding Hook To Hang Your Purse From Tables
Don’t put your purse down on that dirty restaurant floor. Instead, hang it from this hook. It folds down to a fraction of its size so that it’s easy to stash away inside your bag. And with nine colors to choose from (blue, yellow, purple, and more), you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style.
02The Dual-Head Eye Roller That Helps Smooth & Refresh
Tired of waking up with puffy eyes? Then this roller is a must-have. It features two heads: one for helping alleviate inflammation underneath your eyes, as well as a second contoured edge designed for use on your nose and cheeks. Each order also includes a velvet pouch for storage.
03A Warming Plate To Enjoy Candles Without Open Flame
Open flames always carry at least some risk, so why not grab this warming plate? It heats your candles up enough to melt the wax, allowing you to enjoy their scent without needing to have an open flame. Or, if your coffee has grown cold before you could finish drinking it, you can also use it as a heated coaster to keep drinks warm.
04A Dog Collar AirTag Holder With 4.7 Stars
Keep track of where your dog is at all times by using this holder to attach an AirTag to their collar. It’s made from tough, waterproof silicone, with loops on both ends that let you thread it onto the collar without poking any holes. “What I really appreciate is how discreet and functional it is,” wrote one reviewer. “The cover isn’t bulky at all, so it doesn’t interfere with my dog’s movements.”
05A Motion Sensor Light To Help You Find Your Deadbolt In The Dark
I’m a huge fan when it comes to this LED light — and not just because it makes it way easier to fit my key into my door’s deadbolt at night. The built-in motion sensor automatically turns it on whenever my hand is nearby, and it only requires one AA battery (which is not included) in order to stay lit for hours. Plus, mounting it onto the door is a total breeze using the included adhesive.
06An Outlet Extender Shelf With Over 8,500 5-Star Reviews
Ever wish your wall had more than two outlets? Then this extender is worth a look. It adds four extra outlets, two USB ports, as well as one type-C port to any standard outlet, giving you ample room to power all sorts of devices. One reviewer even wrote that the shelf built in is “surprisingly sturdy and gives you the perfect place to set your phone, smart speaker, or other small items while they charge.”
07Compressed Face Towels That Are So Easy To Take With You
Whether you’re camping or preparing or a long-haul flight, don’t forget to pack these compressed face towels. They’re made from soft cotton, making them great for washing your face, drying your hands, and everything in between. Plus, it only takes a small amount of water to get them to expand.
08Handy Slider Discs That Help You Pull Out Bulky Appliances
Stand mixers, coffee makers, air fryers — these slider discs make it way easier to pull all sorts of countertop appliances forward. Installing them on the bottoms of your appliances is a total breeze, as each puck features an adhesive backing. One reviewer also wrote that “with these pads underneath, [my stand mixer] moves smoothly with almost no effort.”
09Chic Eyeglass Holders With A 4.7-Star Average Rating
With an average rating of 4.7 stars, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers consider these eyeglass holders a worthy investment. Their soft faux fur interiors help keep your lenses safe from scratches — and the wide bases help keep them from tipping over. “Great purchase for people who need glasses, but also need a place to safely tuck them away when not wearing them,” wrote one reviewer.
10Weights That Help Keep Your Shower Curtain From Billowing
I’m a real enthusiast when it comes to these weights — and not just because they help keep my shower curtain from billowing out. The magnetic design makes it easy to attach them to the bottom of your shower curtain, while their rubber exteriors work to keep your tub safe from scratches. Plus, they work just as well on shower curtains as they do tablecloths.
11A Genius Mirror Box To See Your Whole Hairstyle
Perfectly styling (or cutting) your hair can be a real challenge — unless you have this mirror box to help you out. Not only does it let you see your hair from every angle, but the glass also won’t grow foggy if you use it inside of a humid bathroom.
12An Elegant Night-Light With Adjustable Brightness
Ditch that crummy night-light in favor of this stylish mid-century modern one. A slider switch on the side lets you adjust its brightness, while the dusk-to-dawn sensor prevents it from turning on during the day and wasting energy. You can even rotate it so that the bulb doesn’t block the second outlet on your wall.
13This Handy Cell Phone Stand With 29,000 Perfect Reviews
Holding your phone up when making video calls can be a bit of a pain. Instead, pop your phone into this stand. The universal design makes it suitable for use with nearly any phone — and the mount is wide enough that you most likely won’t have to remove your phone case. “It is lightweight yet does not feel flimsy, is adjustable in a couple different directions, and has good grip so your phone feels secure,” wrote one reviewer.
14A Sleek Mat That Upgrades Your Coffee Corner
Tired of wiping brown coffee drips off your counters? Then this mat is a must-have. Its absorbent surface helps suck in drips and splashes, with a dark color helps hide any mess. It has a rubber backing to keep it securely in place, can be cut to size, rinses clean, and dries fast.
15Fan-Favorite Garden Lights That Add Major Whimsy
There’s no hardwiring required when setting up these garden lights. A solar panel built into their stems keeps them lit for up to 12 hours at night — and since the stems are flexible, they’ll even sway in the breeze so that they look just like glowing fireflies at a distance. One reviewer also raved that they “bring instant charm and whimsy to outdoor spaces.”
16This Soothing Shampoo Brush That Doubles As A Scalp Massager
Add a dollop of your favorite shampoo to this brush, then scrub it into your scalp to massage away grime, oil, and more. The silicone bristles are gentle on skin — so there’s no need to worry about irritation — and the handle on the top makes it easy to keep a firm grip when your hands are wet.
17A Stylish Watch Holder With Almost 4,000 5-Star Reviews
Leaving your watches sitting out on your vanity or nightstand is an easy way to wind up with scratches. Instead, keep them inside of this stylish organizer. The upper layer can hold up to six watches, while the drawer underneath gives you room to store everything from rings to extra watch bands. And if you’re worried about it looking as good in person as it does in the photo? One reviewer wrote that “the design is clean, modern, and feels well-thought-out.”
18Clever Caps That Let You Attach Lip Balm To Your Keychain
Always misplacing your lip balms? Then these caps are a must-have. They’re compatible with some lip balm tubes, allowing you to attach them to your keychain so that they’re always within reach. Definitely a smart little add-on that makes my lip balm much more travel-friendly,” wrote one reviewer.
19Rechargeable Hand Warmers With A 4.6-Star Average Rating
Ditch those crummy disposable hand warmers in favor of these rechargeable ones. Their temperature is adjustable up to three levels — and it only takes a few short seconds for them to heat up. “Compact, functional, and perfect for cold games, walks, or keeping in my pocket,” raved one reviewer. “Definitely recommend!”
20A Genius Cup Holder That Wraps Around Your Suitcase Handles
Don’t spill your coffee as you run to catch that flight. Instead, keep your drinks inside of this cup holder. The hook-and-loop backing lets you wrap it around your suitcase handles, and it even features three pockets: two for drinks, as well as a small one in the back for your phone or passport. Choose from dozens of colors: pink, navy, leopard print, and more.
21Smooth Satin Pillowcases That Level Up Your Bed For So Cheap
These satin pillowcases have a smooth, silk-like feel that can be gentler on hair and skin while you sleep — the silky surface helps cut down on friction, so you’re less likely to wake up with creases or frizz. Envelope closures keep everything neatly in place, they’re available in a rainbow of colors, and cost less than lunch.
22A Precision Screwdriver Set With Magnetic Tips
Don’t even think about tackling that DIY project until you have this set of precision screwdrivers at your side. Each order comes with 24 bits in varying shapes: Phillips, flat, torx, torx security, pentalobe, and hexagon. Plus, the magnetic tips hold onto your screws so that they don’t drop to the floor upon removal.
23Ergonomic Pads That Make Chair Armrests Extra Comfy
If the armrests on your office chair are on the harder side, consider adding these pads. They’re filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your elbow and arm for added comfort — and the universal design makes them suitable for use with most armrests. Choose from two colors: black or gray.
24Moisturizing Heel Socks That Help Soften Dry Skin
Dry, cracked heels are no match for these socks. The gel pad on the inside of each one is infused with a blend of vitamin E, jojoba oil, and olive oil, all of which soak into skin to help hydrate your feet as you wear them. But if that isn’t enough? The open-toe design makes them comfortable to wear overnight as well as during the day.
25Clever Zipper Clips That Can Help Protect From Pickpockets
Secure the dual zippers on your backpack together using these clips, and they’ll help keep pickpockets from being able to reach into your bag. But if that isn’t enough to convince you that they’re worth a look, you can also use them as replacement zipper tags.
26A Space-Saving Hanger For Bras, Tanks, & More
Open up some space in your dresser by transferring all your bras and scarves onto this hanger. Twenty hooks give you ample room to hang your garments — and the hook on the top even rotates 360 degrees. Choose from three finishes: black, white, or wood.
27A Magnetic Bobby Pin Holder To Give Them A Home
It’s almost too easy for Bobby pins to go missing — which is only part of the reason why I’m a fan of this holder. A magnet in the center keeps your Bobby pins held down so that they won’t go missing. You can even toss it into your suitcase when packing for a trip, and the compact size takes up minimal space.
28A Clever Bag To Cook Perfect Microwave Baked Potatoes
You don’t need to heat up your oven if you’re in the mood for a potato — just cook it in the microwave using this bag. A handy guide printed on the front helps you figure out how long your potato needs to cook according to your microwave’s wattage, and it’s suitable for use with all types of potatoes. Or, if you aren’t into potatoes, you can also use it to make corn on the cob as well as warm up tortillas.
29Tiny Lint Rollers That Look Like Accessories
These little cloud-shaped lint rollers slip easily in a bag, are surprisingly good at picking up pet hair and dust, and cute enough to leave hanging from a zipper. With refillable sheets included and a handy lanyard, these are practical, reusable, and oddly satisfying to use.
30Gel Pens With Subtle Fidget Spinners Built In
If owning an entire collection of fidget toys isn’t your style, consider opting for these gel pens instead. Each one features a spinner at the tip that you can flick with your thumb when you’re feeling anxious. Plus, the rubber grips at the other end make them comfortable to hold when writing.
31A Brilliant Night-Light That Also Tells The Time
Consider this night light a must-have in any bathroom. The brightness is dimmable up to 10 levels, and you can even switch it between three light temperatures: white, natural, or warm. The best part? It even features a digital clock in the center so that you can always see the current time.
32This Tablet Pillow Stand With Hidden Storage Inside
Holding your tablet up when scrolling can be a bit of a pain. Instead, pop it into this stand. The cushioned base feels comfortable against your lap, and you can even adjust the viewing angle up to three levels. Plus, the top pops up to reveal storage space on the inside for everything from charging cables to your phone.
33A Handy Yoga Mat Bag With Room For Extras
There are more than a few reasons why reviewers are head-over-heels for this yoga mat bag. The roomy interior can accommodate larger, thicker yoga mats, while two pockets on the side gives you somewhere to stash water bottles or any other accessories you’d like to take with you. “Fits my larger and thicker yoga mat with plenty of room,” raved one reviewer. “Highly recommend!”
34A Clever Magnetic Clasp That Makes It Easier To Put On Necklaces
Consider this clasp a must-have if you have trouble putting on necklaces. Simply secure it into both ends of your necklace, and the magnets in the center will instantly stick together when you put them behind your neck, making it easy to put on. Choose from two finishes: gold or silver.
35Genius Shaving Patches With A 4.5-Star Average Rating
You’ll be glad you grabbed these patches the next time you accidentally nick yourself when shaving. Not only do they help nicks heal faster, but their translucent finish also gives them an ultra-subtle look on skin — just in case you choose to wear them outside the house. One reviewer even wrote that they “keep things sealed up nicely and stay on all day.”
36Petal-Shaped Covers That Help Keep Your Tea Warm
Place one of these covers onto your coffee mug, and it’ll help keep your drink warm and safe from dust so you can take your time sipping. They’re made from tough silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit — so there’s no need to worry about them melting when placed on hot mugs. Their universal design makes them suitable for use with just about any cup.
37Gorgeous Hinge Toppers Reviewers Have Awarded 4.5 Stars
Dress up the metal door hinges in your home with these gorgeous little sparrows. They’re made from sleek brass, with a small magnet on the bottom that makes installation a total breeze — no tools required. “These tiny bird magnets are adorable and so charming,” wrote one reviewer. “They stick very well to the top of my door hinges.”
38An Ergonomic Wrist Rest To Provide Comfy Support
If you’ve noticed your wrist feeling sore after a day spent at your desk, consider taking a look at this rest. The ergonomic design elevates your wrist, which can help alleviate strain as well as prevent soreness. You can also use it to give your elbow some extra support — and the bean bag design is a fun addition to any space.
39Self-Draining Soap Dishes That Help Bars Last Longer
Letting a bar of soap sit in its own puddle of water will cause it to break down faster. Instead, keep it inside of one of these soap dishes. The self-draining design helps keep your bar high and dry, while the lotus flower shape makes them a cute addition to any countertop. Choose from two colors: white/gray or pink/blue.
40Genius Blind Spot Mirrors With Over 5,400 5-Star Reviews
Not being able to see into your blind spot when driving can lead to crashes. Luckily, these mirrors are an easy fix. Simply mount them onto your side view mirrors via their adhesive backing, and they’ll help increase your field of vision so that you can see further into your blind spot. “For such a small upgrade, the improvement in safety and confidence while driving is huge,” wrote one reviewer.
41An Insulated Margarita Tumbler That Helps Keep Cocktails Cold
From tangy margaritas to classic martinis, this tumbler is a must-have for your next happy hour. The insulated walls help keep cold drinks chilled for up to 10 hours — and the lid even works to keep you safe from spills. It’s also completely shatterproof, so there’s no need to worry about it breaking if it ever gets dropped.
42The Nonslip Bath Mat That Dries So, So Quickly
Place this bath mat on your shower floor, and it’ll provide extra traction for your feet so that you’re less likely to slip and fall. It dries quickly when wet, making it unlikely to develop mildew over time — and the top features a loofah-like texture that makes it comfortable to stand on. Choose from six colors: gray, blue, beige, and more.
43A Glass Foot File That Gently Exfoliates Skin
Ditch that harsh foot rasp in favor of this glass file. It gently exfoliates away flakes without leaving your skin feeling irritated — and when it’s finally too dirty to continue using, it easily rinses clean under running water. Choose from two colors: teal or pink.
44Chic & Cheap Hair Clips You Can Lean Back In
Unlike some hair clips, these ones are made with a flat profile so you can avoid getting poked in the head when relaxing, as with traditional claws. This is a massive set of 12 in various chic designs and shades, and they come out to less than a dollar apiece.
45Magnetic AirPod Straps That Help Keep Them From Getting Lost
Having an AirPod fall out of your ears can be an expensive mistake, making these straps a smart buy. Their magnetic ends attach onto your AirPod stems — so they won’t fall to the ground if they shake loose from your ears. “My AirPods seem to fall out more frequently than for some other people,” wrote one reviewer. “It is good to have these straps to prevent loss or having to stop your workout to pick them off the floor.”
46Stylishly Slouchy Socks Made From A Soft Cotton Blend
Whether you wear them with boots or sneakers, these socks will have your feet looking and feeling good. They can be scrunched down for that stylishly scrunchy look — though they’ll look just as good when pulled up straight over your calves. Plus, the cotton blend means they’re just as breathable as they are soft.
- Available sizes: 6 - 8, 9 - 11 women’s
- Available colors: 11
47Adult-Friendly Fidget Toys That Can Help Soothe Stress
Unlike some fidget toys, these ones are adult-friendly, as they’re small enough to mess with in the palm of your hand without anyone noticing. The best part? Not only are they great for blowing off steam at work, but they can even help alleviate anxiety, as well as help you focus at work when you’re feeling distracted.
48A Unique Flower Vase That Makes It Easy To Trim Stems
Anyone who enjoys having fresh flowers in their home is sure to appreciate this vase. Its unique design lets you drain old, cloudy water out the base — simply give it a twist and it’ll begin to drain. Twist it even further, and you’ll be able to trim your waterlogged flower stems without having to remove them from the vase.
49Reusable Microfiber Cloths That Tear Off Like Paper Towels
Stop wasting money on paper towels and upgrade to these microfiber ones. The sheets tear off just like paper towels, making them just as convenient — but the microfiber fabric is so durable you can reuse each sheet over and over. “These are great for cleaning,” wrote one reviewer. “Just the right thickness for liquids, good quality with no lint residue.”
50The Glasses Holder With A Farmhouse Vibe
Leaving your glasses sitting out on a table or desk is an easy way to wind up with scratched lenses. Instead, store them inside of this holder. The faux fur lining helps keep the lenses safe from damage, while the farmhouse-style exterior makes it a cool addition to any space. Choose from three colors: green, brown, or white.
51A Clever Sleeve That Adds Storage To Your Laptop
Flash drives, charging cables, pens — this sleeve has storage space of all of them and more. The adhesive backing lets you mount it onto your laptop without needing to reach for any tools. Plus, its ultra-low profile adds minimal heft.
52Hypoallergenic Earring Backs Reviewers Bestowed 4.5 Stars
If your current earring backs tend to irritate your skin, consider switching over to these hypoallergenic ones. Their lightweight design won’t weigh your ear lobes down — and each one is even plated with real 18-karat gold. “These are way more comfortable than traditional backs,” wrote one reviewer. “I kept having allergic reactions to my last set of backs and I popped these in and, so far, so good.”
53A Matching Bandana & Bracelet For You & Your Dog
Your dog is your best friend, so why not grab this matching bandana and bracelet set? The bandana can be adjusted to fit your dog’s neck as needed, making it suitable for breeds large and small. Plus, both the bandana and the bracelet are made from a combination of soft cotton and hemp.
54Creamy Balm That Adds A Pop Of Color To Lips & Cheeks
Not only does this balm have a creamy, buildable formula, but you can also use it to add a nice pop of color to lips as well as cheeks. With six shades to choose from (brick red, orange color, and more), you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that sutis your skin tone.
55This Space-Saving Sunglasses Organizer That Fits 5 Pairs
Don’t waste precious drawer space storing all your sunglasses. Instead, keep them inside of this organizer. It rolls up nice and compact so that it takes up minimal space, yet still boasts enough room inside for up to five pairs. Choose from 12 colors: cream, brown, black, and more.
56A Fun Charger Cover That Helps Keep It From Fraying
Tired of having to replace your charging cable every few months? Then this cover is a must-have. It reinforces the cable as well as both charging ports, helping keep them safe from fraying over time. It’s suitable for use with lightning cables — and you also have the choice of 18 different styles.
57The Stylish Baseball Cap With Space For Your Ponytail
I’m a huge fan when it comes to this baseball hat — and not just because it comes in dozens of gorgeous colors. The back features openings where you can thread your ponytail through for a fun, sporty look, while the mesh panels let you head breathe if you start to warm up. Plus, the universal fit makes it suitable for heads both large and small.
58Insulating Coffee Sleeves That Save Your Hands
Slip your plastic coffee cup into one of these sleeves, and the neoprene material will help insulate your drink so that it stays colder for longer. They’re also great for helping prevent condensation — and they’ll even stretch to fit larger cups to a certain point. Choose from 21 patterns: floral, leopard, cats, and more.
59Transparent Sticky Notes That Let You See The Text Underneath
Repeatedly peeling sticky notes off your page will cause the adhesive to gradually wear away. Instead, use these transparent ones. Not only do they let you see the text underneath without having to remove them, but they’re also waterproof — so there’s no need to worry about how they’ll hold up if they get wet.
60Memory Foam Wrist Rests That Look Like Clouds
If you’ve noticed your wrist growing sore after a day of typing at your desk, consider taking a look at this rest. It’s made from soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your wrists for added comfort — and the nonslip underside works to keep it from shifting out of place. Each order also includes a rest for your mouse hand as well.
61A Hydrating Butt Mask That Can Help Refresh Skin
You likely have a skin-care routine for your face, but what about your butt? Enter: this mask. A blend of cucumber, orange peel, and grapefruit extract works to even out your skin tone, while the added lemon peel can help brighten skin. Plus, you only need to wear it for about 15 minutes for best results.
62Whimsical Curtain Lights With Over 79,000 5-Star Reviews
Creating a cozy, inviting vibe in your home is as easy as hanging up these curtain lights. Eight lighting modes (slow fade, flash, twinkle, and more) give you options when setting the mood — and their waterproof design means you can use them outside as well as indoors. “If you’re looking to add some magic to a bedroom, playroom, or even a cozy corner for yourself, I can’t recommend these lights enough,” raved one reviewer. “Beautiful, versatile, and well worth it!”
63The Cute Tulip Light With A Powerful Rechargeable Battery
Don’t squint at those pages when trying to read in poor lighting. Instead, reach for this reading light. Not only is it designed to look like a cute flower, but the stem can also be bent into nearly any position, making it easy to perch on your shoulder. But if that isn’t enough? The battery delivers up to 12 hours of light before it needs to be recharged.
64A Weighted Cord Holder Made From Sleek Stainless Steel
I’m a huge fan when it comes to this cord holder — and not just because the stainless steel frame looks so sleek sitting on my desk. It’s heavy enough to keep all your cords held in place on any flat surface, and the slots are wide enough to fit thin lightning cables as well as chunky HDMIs. “This holder is solid, has good weight to it, and looks very nice,” wrote one reviewer.
65A Cute Pin That Adds Style To Plain Moleskin Notebooks
Looking for ways to dress up that plain Moleskine notebook? Search no further than this pin. It attaches onto the elastic closure on the outside of your notebook — and since it’s made from zinc alloy, it’s also made to use on your notebook season after season.