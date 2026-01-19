65 Genius Things That Have Super High Reviews & Are Incredibly Cheap

You don’t need to heat up your oven if you’re in the mood for a potato — just cook it in the microwave using this bag. A handy guide printed on the front helps you figure out how long your potato needs to cook according to your microwave’s wattage, and it’s suitable for use with all types of potatoes. Or, if you aren’t into potatoes, you can also use it to make corn on the cob as well as warm up tortillas.