Hands Down, The 50 Best-Looking Home Upgrades Under $35 On Amazon

You don’t have to knock down walls or buy expensive furniture to upgrade your home. Buying the smallest home decor items can make your space feel refreshed — from slim velvet hangers that’ll create more space in your closet to these chic tea light candle holders that bring vintage charm. Even simpler items like these storage bins for your closet or these cute apothecary jars for the bathroom will tidy the clutter and transform your space.

Scroll on for 50 of Amazon’s best-looking home upgrade items that aren’t just aesthetically pleasing, but also wildly affordable at under $35.

01 This Self-Adhesive Shower Caddy Set Amazon Moforoco Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Give your shower accessories some organization with this two-pack of shower caddy shelf organizers that adhere with ultra-strong adhesive. The shelves are made of rustproof and durable metal, and each can hold up to 40 pounds. The caddies feature hooks to hang loofahs, washcloths, razors, and more. Available colors: 7

02 This Versatile Glass Jar With A Lid & Labels Amazon Paksh Novelty 1-Gallon Glass Jar $19 See On Amazon It’s always nice to have kitchen items that are versatile, like this 1-gallon glass jar. The wide mouth jar comes with an airtight plastic (or metal) lid, all of which is dishwasher safe. It’s great for storing kombucha, pre-made cocktails for parties, uncooked pasta or beans, or DIY pickles. Plus, you get chalkboard labels and a chalkboard white pen to label the jar.

03 This Coffee Mat To Protect Your Counter Amazon AMOAMI Coffee Mat $15 See On Amazon Coffee is known to stain, so you protecting your counters with this rubber-backed drying mat makes sense. Not only will this quick-dry mat keep the area clean, it’ll pull your coffee bar look together. The rubber on the bottom of the mat keeps it in place while preventing coffee from seeping through. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 3

04 This Tiered Basket Organizer That Fans Call The “Best Ever” Amazon Madesmart 2-Tier Slide-Out Storage Basket Organizer $24 See On Amazon The possibilities are endless with this slide-out storage basket organizer. The two-tier organizer is ideal for holding food items in a cabinet or pantry, toiletries in a bathroom, office supplies on a desk, and so much more. Each basket is removable for even easier access. As one shopper raved, “This might sound ridiculous, but sometimes the most inane items might be the best product ever. This is. Worth every penny. Offers the most abundant space under a bathroom cabinet in a convenient, and usable manner.” Available colors: 4

05 This Front Door Mat That’ll Trap Dirt Amazon Color&Geometry Non Slip Washable Indoor Mat $22 See On Amazon The point of a front door mat is to keep dirt from entering your house, and this nonslip indoor mat is a great option because shoppers rave about how effective it is at doing just that. The machine-washable mat might look basic, but it’s designed to capture snow, dust, dirt, and moisture to keep your floors clean. It’s flat enough to fit under most doors, which is a huge bonus. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5

06 These Versatile Storage Bins With Near-Perfect Reviews Amazon ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Whether you use these storage bins to display items in your closet, to store cleaning supplies, or to hold pantry items, they can help keep your space tidy and organized. The transparent plastic bins come in packs of two (featured), four, six, or eight. With a 4.8-star rating after 10,000 reviews, these are high-quality bins that’ll work wonders on your space.

07 These Double Walled Glasses For Coffee & Tea Amazon Luigi Bormioli Double Walled Glass Coffee Mugs (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Drink your coffee or tea in style with this double-walled glasses. The 9-ounce glasses come in a two-pack for you and yours, and they’re about the size of an average coffee mug — just transparent and way cuter. The extra-thick glass gives them the right amount of insulation for hot beverages while they remain cool to the touch.

08 These Best-Selling Clothing Storage Cubes Amazon Fab Totes Clothes Storage Cubes (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon This two-pack of fabric storage cubes will keep your clothes, linens, and towels free from dust and conveniently out of the way. The cubes are even great for storing your kiddo’s stuffed animals that aren’t being played with. (That’s most of them, right?) The cubes shut via zipper and have handles for easy transport. Available colors: 4

09 This Flat Power Strip With USB Ports Amazon TESSAN Flat Power Strip $20 See On Amazon Not only does this flat power strip provide four outlets and three USB ports (two USB-A and one USB-C), its ultra-slim design keeps it more out of the way than a standard power strip. The cord is thin and the plug is flat, so the theme of this power strip is smaller is better. One shopper noted, “This one is small enough to travel with. I use it in hotels, Airbnb's, of friends' guest rooms, especially if there aren't many outlets available to begin with.” Available colors: 4

Available lengths: 3

10 This Lazy Susan For Organization Amazon Greenco Lazy Susan Turntable $22 See On Amazon Place this lazy Susan in your pantry, in a cabinet, or on the kitchen table to give yourself easy access to items that might otherwise be less accessible (or forgotten). The turntable is equipped with a non-skid liner so items stay in place while spinning. The dividers are removable so you can arrange them how you like.

11 These Small Glass Storage Containers For Food Prep Amazon FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) $21 See On Amazon This six-piece set of 4-ounce borosilicate glass containers is perfect for meal prepping, puréed foods, leftovers, and taking lunches to work. Some perks: They’re stackable for easy storage, they come with airtight locking lids, and they’re microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe.

12 This Foldable, Rechargeable Desktop Lamp Amazon One Fire Foldable & Portable Light $14 See On Amazon This portable reading light can be folded to keep it out of the way when it isn’t being used. The rechargeable lamp features adjustable brightness levels so it can be dimmed as you wish — and it charges back up with the included USB cable when it needs juice. Because it’s so compact, the light is perfect for bringing on trips, camping, or in case of a blackout.

13 This Starter Utensil Set With Everything You Need Amazon Home Hero Kitchen Utensils Set (41 Pieces) $33 See On Amazon If you need to buy practically every type of utensil for a new kitchen (or to upgrade an existing one), check out this utterly comprehensive kitchen utensil set crafted from durable stainless steel with silicone accents. Included are measuring spoons, spatulas, a cheese knife, wine opener, can opener, potato peeler, whisk, and so much more. Choose from a 41-piece (featured) 32-piece, or 51-piece set.

14 These Stackable Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $29 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for high-quality mixing bowls that don’t take up too much space in your cabinet, you’re going to love this stainless steel mixing bowl set that nests for storage. There are five bowls with lids in a set, and the sizes range from 3/4 quarts to 8 quarts. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Available colors: 7

15 This Super-Absorbent, Low-Profile Bath Mat Amazon MontVoo Bath Mat $15 See On Amazon When it comes to winning bath mats, this absorbent bath mat takes home the gold. The quick-dry mat is anti- slip, thin enough to fit under most doors, and it can easily be washed by wiping it clean or rinsing it in the shower. One reviewer raved, “I have a toddler that is obsessed with dumping a lot of water outside of the tub. This bath mat has been a lifesaver! I’ve had it for over a month now and it has held up during many bath times. I check I often under the mat and there is no water underneath at all.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 7

16 This Best-Selling Cable Cover Kit Amazon Delamu Cord Cover Raceway Kit $17 See On Amazon A great way to keep cables and cords out of the way and out of sight is by using this best-selling cord cover kit. Each cable hider can fit two to three cables, and they can be mounted to walls, furniture, or floors without the use of tools. They are cuttable to fit the length needed and paintable to boot. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2

17 This Wildly Popular Apothecary Jar Set Amazon AOZITA Apothecary Jar Set (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Keep Q-tips and cotton balls at an arm’s reach with this attractive apothecary jar set. The 10-ounce dispensers come in packs of two, three, or four (featured), and they’re made of thick plastic with tight-fitting lids. The jars even come with labels with pre-printed words for hotel vibes.

18 This Fan-Favorite Bamboo Organizer Set For All Kinds Of Storage Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Drawer Organizers (3-Pack) $26 See On Amazon You can store all types of items in this bamboo caddy organizer set, from art supplies to toiletries to office supplies to tea. The featured set comes with three boxes but you’ll also find options for five or eight boxes within the listing. The sturdy boxes can be configured in several ways in a drawer or on a tabletop for elegant storage.

19 This Set Of Classic Mason Jars Amazon Paksh Novelty Glass Mason Jars (4-Pack) $17 See On Amazon There’s always a reason to have mason jars around the house. The four-piece set of glass mason jars comes in a convenient 16-ounce size with measurement marks up to 12 ounces. Each jar comes with a leakproof lid and a large mouth that’s great for storing all types of beverages and food. One shopper noted, “Nice sturdy jars. I used them for jam and homemade chocolate sauce and sugar syrup and they worked great. Froze well too. Comes with a pen and labels, a handy addition.” Available sizes: 4

20 This Mountable Battery Organizer That Can Hold 93 Batteries Amazon The Battery Organizer and Tester $18 See On Amazon This battery organizer will truly make your life a little easier. The portable organizer can be mounted to a wall, or you can place it in a closet or drawer for quick access. The case can hold 93 total batteries, including 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D, and five flat. It includes a battery tester so you can avoid putting dead batteries in your kids’ toys over and over. Available colors: 7

21 These Bra & Underwear Organizers For Maximizing Drawer Space Amazon Criusia Drawer Organizer Dividers (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Your underwear deserves to be organized, and these drawer organizer dividers will get the job done. The pack comes with three organizers — one of which has 16 slots while the other two have 24. In addition to underwear, they’re great for bras, ties, socks, silk scarves, and more. Available colors: 10

22 These Motion Detecting Stair Lights Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Illuminate your stairs with this three-pack of wireless LED stair lights. The battery operated lights have motion sensors that turn on when someone is 10 feet away, lighting up the stairs so they can see where they’re going. The light automatically turns off after 30 seconds of no motion, and the battery-operated design is meant to last up to 125 hours. (Just make sure to add your own AA batteries.)

23 These Silicone Oven Mitts & Pot Holders With Rave Reviews Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders (4 Pieces) $16 See On Amazon This highly rated four-piece set consists of a pair of oven mitts and two pot holders made of durable silicone for great grip. The mitts are long enough to cover your forearms and protect them from burn, and they’re heat-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The flexible pot holders are waterproof and double as trivets — and they can even work as jar openers. Talk about bang for your buck. Available colors: 7

24 These Silicone Storage Bags In Multiple Sizes Amazon SPLF Reusable Food Storage Bags (12-Piece Set) $15 See On Amazon Pack your leftovers, lunch, or snacks in these reusable food storage bags to cut back big time on plastic sandwich bags. The seal on the bags is leakproof and airtight, keeping food fresh and preventing spills. They’re safe for the freezer but have to be hand-washed. Included in this featured set are five lunch-bag size and five sandwich-size bags. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5

25 This Shower Drain Protector To Keep The Hair Out Amazon ShowerShroom Shower Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon This shower drain protector will stop hair from clogging up your drain. Made of stainless steel, the protector fits effortlessly inside any standard 4-inch shower drain and neatly collects hair in the cylinder that can then be wiped clean without any hassle. With more than 6,500 perfect ratings on Amazon, this small but mighty shower accessory is a must-buy.

26 This Mountable Broom Holder That Works Wonders Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder $15 See On Amazon Hang this broom holder and garden tool organizer in your garage, tool shed, or laundry room for quick access to cleaning supplies and tools. It’s a great way to keep them organized and in one place so you always know where they are. The holder features 11 storage spots — five slots for tools, brooms, mops, or athletic equipment with long handles and six hooks for hanging brushes, gloves, and more. Available colors: 4

27 This Ultra-Effective Pet Hair Remover With 132,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller $31.95 $25 See On Amazon Over 132,000 Amazon shoppers have given this pet hair remover a five-star rating. This pet lint roller works great on furniture, bedding, rugs, clothes, and more. When you roll it back and forth, hair gets trapped in the built-in receptacle, which can be easily emptied. There’s no sticky tape to deal with, and fans rave about how easy it is to use.

28 These Silicone Spoon Rests To Keep Counters Clean Amazon W. INNOVATIONS Silicone Spoon Rests (Set of 3) $16 See On Amazon Place your cooking utensils on these silicone spoon rests to keep your kitchen counters from getting messy while you cook. The spoon rests have a modern aesthetic, they’re easy to clean, and they come with three in pack so you don’t have to worry about cross-contamination.

29 These Stackable Makeup Organizers Amazon Vtopmart Stackable Makeup Organizer Storage Drawers (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These acrylic makeup organizer drawers can be placed on a counter to give you full access to your makeup, skincare products, nail polish, and more, or you can put it in a cabinet to keep it out of the way. The stackable containers are designed with pull out drawers for easy access. You get two in this pack, but the listing also offers packs of three, four, six, or eight.

30 This Mat That’ll Keep Faucet Areas Clean Amazon Meiliweser Silicone Faucet Splash Guard $15 See On Amazon Place this silicone splash guard underneath your kitchen or bathroom faucet to prevent water, soap scum, and wet sponges from ruining your countertops. Its sloped design and drain outlet hels with water drainage so it flows right back into the sink. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2

31 This Silicone Dish Drying Rack With Plenty Of Room Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Dish Drying Mat $22 See On Amazon This large, 24 by 18 inch silicone dish drying mat has a spot for everything you might be washing up after a meal. It features raises ridges to allow air flow so items dry out faster. Not only is the mat water resistant, it’s also heat resistant up to 480 degrees, making it a great spot to place dishes, cookware, and even hairstyling tools. Available sizes: 2

32 These Slim Velvet Hangers To Replace Your Bulky Ones Amazon Zober Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) $21 See On Amazon If you’re always running out of hanging space in your closest, consider switching over to these space-saving velvet hangers. The ultra-thin hangers have a 360-degree swivel hook and can each hold 10 pounds. They feature a bar design for pants, skirts, or suits. Available colors: 8

33 This Handy, Adjustable Lid Organizer Amazon YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer $16 See On Amazon Instead of throwing the lids to pots and pans wherever they’ll fit in your drawers or cabinets, place them neatly in this pot lid organizer. The organizer features seven adjustable dividers to keep lids upright and organized so you can quickly grab the lid you need. The company also sells a a bakeware rack with taller dividers.

34 This Airtight Food Storage Containers With Labels Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These food storage containers will keep your dry foods fresh for longer thanks to their airtight seals. They’re great for storing flour, sugar, coffee, pasta, beans, rice, and more. Included are labels for each of the four containers, as well as a chalkboard marker. Need even more storage? Choose from packs of six, seven, or 14.

35 This Attractive Refillable Wipe Dispenser Amazon Spectrum Diversified Decorative Wipe Canister $26 See On Amazon With this decorative wipe canister, you can keep disinfecting wipes on display at a party, or even just for every day life, without having to look at an ugly container. The refillable container has an airtight seal and can hold both a standard 35-count pack or a 75-80-count pack.

36 This Shelf Organizer For Foil, Parchment Paper, & More Amazon YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon This box organizer is great for storing boxes of Ziploc bags, parchment paper, foil, and more. The shelves can be adjusted to fit any size boxes so you can maximize the space in your cabinet or pantry. The shelves with steel wire support can store up to 20 pounds. Available sizes: 3

37 These Game-Changing Refrigerator Bins Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 8) $20 See On Amazon When you buy these refrigerator organizer bins, you get eight compartments to store fruit, veggies, beverage cans, dairy products, and more. You can stack the bins, place them next to each other, or separate them to use some in other rooms (like the bathroom). Each shatterproof bin features a handle so you can easily pull it out and grab what you need.

38 This Stackable Water Bottle Organizer You Absolutely Need Amazon FabSpace Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon If you have a lot of water bottles, this modern water bottle holder will help keep them organized and prevent them from tipping over and rolling around. The set of two plastic, stackable organizers can be used for various types of water bottles, as well as baby bottles and bottles of wine. This organizer can hold up to six bottles, but there are options that can hold up to nine and 12 bottles within the listing. Available sizes: 3

39 This Stone That’ll Effectively Clean Your Grill Amazon Better Grillin Scrubbin Stone Grill Cleaner $7 See On Amazon This grill brick is designed to clean the racks of your grill better than a grill brush. It wears down like a pumice stone, so each stone can last up to six to eight cleaning sessions for maintenance cleaning. If you need to do some heavy-duty scrubbing, it will last around two times. Use it on cast iron skillets and oven griddles too.

40 These Essential Cord Labels To Make Your Life Easier Amazon Wrap-It Storage Cable Labels (36-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Help your future self by buying this 36-pack of write-on cord labels so you never have to question what each cord goes to again. The tags are easy to write on, and they don’t leave any sticky residue if you have to remove them. The cable identifiers can be used for all types of cords, and you get a rainbow of colors included to color coordinate as needed. Available colors: 2

Available styles: 6

41 This Italian Glass Water Bottle With A Flip-Top Lid Amazon Bormioli Rocco Officina Water Bottle With Metal Clamp (40.5 Oz.) $17 See On Amazon Whether you use it for carbonated drinks, fresh juice, iced tea or coffee, or another favorite infused beverage, this 40.5-ounce glass water bottle will look elegant while serving. The made-in-Italy pitcher features an airtight flip-top metal lid for sealing in freshness, and the entire bottle is dishwasher safe for convenience.

42 These Pretty Tea Light Candle Holders Amazon YWHL Glass Tealight Candle Holders Set (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Add to your everyday table setting or use this glass tea light candle holder set as wedding or party decor (or all of the above). The set of six glass holders can hold tea lights, votives, and LED candles, but you’ll need to supply the candles! When the lights are off or dim, the retro-looking holders emit a pretty halo. Available colors: 2

Available styles: 2

43 These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths That Wipe Up Messes Fast Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $17 See On Amazon You’ll love these Swedish dishcloths because not only do they absorb spilled liquids, they’re reusable, biodegradable, and one dish cloth can replace up to 15 paper towel rolls. The cellulose sponge-like dish cloths come in a pack of 10 and are safe for all surfaces. Available colors: 7

44 This Two-Pack Of Motion Sensor Night Lights Amazon L LOHAS LED Plug-In Motion Sensor Night Light (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon This two-pack of plug-in, motion sensor night lights offer two brightness levels and three lighting modes: on, off, and auto. When one of the night lights is set to auto, the light will automatically turn on when motion is sensed and will turn off after 60 seconds. Available colors: 7

45 This Sleek Under-Cabinet Paper Towel Holder Amazon theaoo Paper Towel Holder $15 See On Amazon Keep your paper towels handy but out of the way with this under-cabinet paper towel holder. The stainless steel holder can be mounted either vertically or horizontally using either the included screws or adhesive. As one shopper noted, “Great quality and style. Was looking for underneath paper towel holder to get ours off the counter. Looks great! It was so easy to install, took seconds.” Available colors: 5

46 This Super-Cute Ceramic Jewelry Dish For Rings, Earrings, & More Amazon Binoster Ceramic Jewelry Dish $9 See On Amazon Set this ceramic jewelry dish wherever you normally take off your jewelry to avoid losing small pieces. It’s great for holding rings, earrings, bracelets, and other small trinkets. The jewelry tray comes in several pretty colors and it makes a great gift. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 3

47 This TV Light Strip To Set The Mood Amazon Power Practical LED Strip Lights $30 See On Amazon This LED light strip has two main functions: to provide some fun ambient lighting for your movie/TV viewing experience and to relieve eye strain by improving the TV’s contrast in a dark room. A wireless remote lets you choose from 15 colors, 10 brightness levels, and three fade modes. Available sizes: 10

48 These Self-Adhesive Shower Hooks Amazon Pickpiff Shower Hooks (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These self-adhesive shower hooks will stick your shower wall without falling. They can hold razors, loofas, washcloths, and more. You can also use them to keep cords organized (not in the shower, of course) or to hang cooking utensils in the kitchen. They are an affordable hack for so many hanging needs. Available colors: 3

49 This Stackable Egg Holder With A Lid Amazon InterDesign Plastic Egg Holder $12 See On Amazon Instead of taking out the cardboard egg container to check how many eggs you have left, switch over to this plastic egg holder so you can always see what you’re working with. A front handle makes it easy to pull the holder out, and a lids keeps the eggs protected while making the holder stackable. Available colors: 2

50 This 2-Pack Of Ceramic Plates For All Your Grating Needs Amazon ONTUBE Ceramics Grater Plate (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Whether you need to grate garlic, lemon, ginger, cheese, chocolate, or anything else, this dishwasher-safe ceramic grater plate is a stylish and effective way of getting it done. A small hole on the handle allows the plate to be hung, or you can just set it in a drawer or on a shelf.

To find even more affordable home upgrade items, check out “50 Strange Things For Your Home Under $30 On Amazon That Are Legitimately Amazing.”