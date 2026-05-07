This Carryon Has Preserved My Sanity Multiple Times

Picture it: screaming child, spilled juice, fidget toys flying through the air and everyone from gate C14 is staring at you. Maybe you don’t need to picture it, because you have lived it. Traveling with children is not for the faint of heart. Of course, you go into your first experience thinking you have thought of everything– then you accidentally put the wipes and the snacks in the overhead bin, realize you didn’t pack enough back up clothes and discover that none of your downloaded shows are actually downloaded. Once you experience a horrible travel day with kids, you vow to do it better the next time.

I have been traveling with my daughter since she was a few months old. Now that she is 5, my gear needs have shifted from bottles to iPads, but the secret to keeping your sanity and your snacks intact is organization that evolves with you.

I’m letting you in on a little secret: This carryon bag is my everything, my secret weapon, my “I will not leave home without it” item. Whether for a day trip to the park or a six-hour flight across the country, this is the best bag when you have kids. Kids are small, and their stuff is smaller. No rummaging around in a big bag filled with other small bags to find what you need. This backpack has a compartment for everything, internal shelves, perfectly sized for all your items. This thing is an absolute dream!

What I love most:

The side pockets: Being able to procure something for your child, one-handed, without taking your eyes off them is the biggest parenting flex while traveling. The side pockets on this bag make it easy to grab just what you need, without stopping and turning on your phone’s flashlight.

The collapsible shelves: First you have perfectly organized clean clothes. Then, as the trip continues and things get dirty, those shelves un-velcro and fold down to hold the dirty laundry. Brilliant.

The wet section: Sounds gross, but every parent knows that sometimes…things get wet. There is a built-in water-resistant compartment at the base! Great for swimsuits, “accidents” or big puddles that are just too exciting to walk around.

It’s for adults: Recognizing that grown-ups have needs, the designers not only included a laptop sleeve, they made it look like any other high end backpack. The design is modern and understated. It comes in three colors (Electric Navy, Olive, and Black). You don’t feel like you are carrying around a nursery. It’s not until you start un-zipping it that you understand its full potential.

I also really appreciate that No Reception Club has a social impact section on their site: For every Getaway Bag sold, Baby2Baby will distribute 20 diapers to a baby in need. Love that!

Candidly, I will use this bag when my daughter can carry her own damn stuff! I have dreams of it filled with adult beverages, sunscreen options and beach snacks- all perfectly in place. But for now, it holds wipes, back up clothes, kid snacks, chargers and a section for the “special rocks” my daughter will inevitably find during our travels.