65 Kooky Things That Are Actually Super Smart & Practical

If you love quirky, kooky items that still serve a practical purpose, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you want to add some personality to your home, upgrade your work setup, or solve an annoying storage problem, this list is full of instant life upgrades. They’re so uniquely helpful, you’ll wish you knew about them sooner. But now that you do, you’ll want to add one (or a few) of these fun finds to your cart ASAP.

01 A Soft Seat Cushion That Looks Like A Piece Of Toast lumogeva Toast Seat Cushion See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add some extra padding to your favorite chair with this cozy cushion. The pillow looks like a piece of toasted bread with a cute face, but it’s as practical as it is cute. The nonslip backing helps keep it in place on your chair, the fluffy filling makes it soft to sit on, and the surface fabric is velvety smooth. Plus, you can machine wash it for easy care.

02 Cat-Shaped Toilet Paper Holders For Bathroom Conversation Piece UQOOQFA Cat Toilet Roll Holder (3 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Your extra rolls of toilet paper don’t just have to sit there plainly. These adorable cat-shaped holders are an easy way to add some style. Each holder features a set of legs designed to hold a roll of TP and a cute face insert that fits into the center cardboard tube. You get three holders in the set.

03 Cozy Slippers That Double As Reusable Mops Selric Washable Mop Slippers See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can keep your feet warm and clean your floors at the same time with these microfiber mopping slippers. Made from absorbent chenille, the slippers feature a detachable duster sole that you can wash and reuse. The slippers come in several animal designs and in both adult and child sizes — so the whole family can get in on the cleaning fun.

04 A Wireless Charging Station That Powers 3 Devices At Once UEQ 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Station See price on Amazon See on Amazon This charging station looks like a futuristic dog, and it can power multiple devices at once. With adjustable legs and three charging surfaces, your phone, smart watch, and earbuds can all get juice at the same time. And there’s built-in temperature control as well as short-circuit protection for added safety.

05 Heart-Shaped Purse Lights That Help You Find Your Items Uonlytech Purse Light (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your bag turns into a black hole the second you need your keys, these little heart-shaped purse lights are such a cute fix. Just hang one inside your handbag and let the soft glow illuminate the chaos so you can actually see what you’re grabbing. The lights are battery-powered and lightweight, and they turn on with a touch.

06 A Magnetic Door Prop That Prevents Smelly Washing Machines eHuangTools Washer Door Prop See price on Amazon See on Amazon With an impressive 4.7-star average rating, this door prop is designed to keep the air flowing to prevent odors from developing inside your washing machine between uses. The gadget can attach magnetically to most metal surfaces, and you can adjust the hose portion to keep the door as wide as you’d like.

07 A Steaming Duck That Can Deep Clean The Microwave ECOGREDA Microwave Steam Cleaner See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get this duck-shaped steamer gadget to make cleaning the microwave so much easier. To use: Add water and vinegar to the inside of the duck — when it heats up, the steam will help soften debris and make it easier to wipe them off. It takes just a few minutes to loosen stuck-on grime.

08 A Turtle Pillow With A Built-In Snack Tray Firstfeel Turtle Cupholder Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you love to lounge and snack, you’re going to love this quirky turtle pillow. Designed to be fluffy and soft, the turtle pillow holds a secret under its zippered shell: multiple compartments designed to keep snacks and drinks in place. And the tray is removable and washable just in case of spills.

09 Silicone Wristbands That Keep You Dry During Face-Washing Liquilinks Face Washing Wristbands See price on Amazon See on Amazon If washing your face always gets your sleeves and floor wet, these silicone wristbands are the fix. They sit around your wrists to catch the runoff so water stays where it belongs — in the sink, not racing to your elbows. The bands are quick to rinse and fast to dry, so your skin-care routine instantly feels more spa-like and less “cleanup aisle.”

10 A Dog Lamp That Turns On With A Nose Boop HAPPYBAG Soft Silicone Dog Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This silicone dog night-light is perfect for a cute, soft glow. Thanks to its rechargeable battery, you can use this lamp anywhere — no outlets or electrical wiring necessary. The light is also dimmable and has timer options, so you can adjust the settings to your preferences. Cycle through the lighting choices with a tap on the pup’s nose.

11 Leaf-Shaped Funnels For Easier Plant Watering Peleg Design Plant Watering Funnel (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These plastic funnels are designed to look like leaves, so they can blend right into your favorite plant — while also making watering a little easier. Just insert one into your pot’s soil to direct the water straight to the roots while minimizing spills. You get three leaf-shaped funnels in the set.

12 A Silicone Hair Catcher That Mounts On The Shower Wall Shower Cat Silicone Hair Catcher See price on Amazon See on Amazon This silicone hair catcher is an odd but genius bathroom addition. Designed to keep loose hair from getting trapped in the shower drain, this cat-shaped catcher features soft teeth that gather strands in place until you’re ready to throw them out. Just attach the device to your shower wall with the included adhesive strip, and add or remove hair with a simple swipe.

13 A Bird Colander For Washing & Serving Fruit Genuine Fred BLUE BIRD Ceramic Colander See price on Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable ceramic, this bird-shaped colander offers up a convenient way to wash produce. Fill it with water and tip it forward to rinse, then set the colander on its raised feet for a stylish way to store or serve the food. It can hold up to a pint of produce, so there’s plenty of room for your favorite fruit.

14 A Rolling Garlic Mincer That Speeds Up Cooking Prep Chef'n Garliczoom Garlic Chopper See price on Amazon See on Amazon Fresh garlic makes food taste amazing, but mincing it can be tedious. This rolling kitchen tool helps you to process garlic bulbs in record time, while also keeping your hands clean. Pop a couple of cloves in the middle chamber and roll the wheel on a hard surface to start chopping. When you’re done, the device can go in the dishwasher, so cleanup is a breeze.

15 A Phone Charger Cover That’s As Cute As It Is Useful Yluirktfa Charger Cover See price on Amazon See on Amazon Protect your charger in style with a soft silicone cover. Available in 20 fun designs ranging from animals to flowers, the accessories set comes with a cover for both your connector and charging block, plus a cord wrap and a tie to keep everything together. It’s sized to fit standard USB-C iPhone chargers.

16 Clear Stickers That Help Prevent Earring Droop Lobe Wonder Ear Lobe Support Patches (120 Count) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you love statement earrings, but don’t want droopy lobes, these support patches deserve a spot in your cart immediately. Designed to ease earring pressure, the discreet patches are hypoallergenic and go on the back of your ear — so no one will know you’re wearing them, but your ears will feel much more supported.

17 A Cup Holder Expander For Your Large Water Bottle Swigzy Car Cup Holder Expander See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your water bottle handy, no matter how big it is, with this car cup holder expander. It has an adjustable base to accommodate almost any vehicle, and the built-in retaining tabs help it stay put when you remove your bottle. Sized to fit bottles up to 40 ounces, the device is offset so it won’t block the second cup holder.

18 A Flexible Claw Clip That Holds Hair Without Digging In Mello Squishy Hair Claw Clip See price on Amazon See on amazon This claw clip is about to become your hair’s new BFF. It’s designed to have inward-curving teeth to prevent scalp pressure, and it’s made from flexible material so as not to dig in while you’re driving or laying down. The clip also has stainless steel springs to stand up to sweat and showers without rusting.

19 A ‘Trash Fire’ Zen Garden For De-Stressing Munnygrubbers Trash Fire Zen Garden See price on Amazon See on Amazon This “trash fire” zen garden kit gives you a unique way to de-stress. The kit includes a base and miniature tools as well as fine grain sand so you can get started right away. For accessories: You get a flaming trash can and an articulating raccoon to play with. Aside from the garbage theme, you can also choose from chicken coop and sheep herd options.

20 A Rechargeable Lamp That You Can Use In The Shower IMPREMEY Rechargeable Shower Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Want to trade harsh lighting for a soothing, warm glow? Then you’ll want to add this rechargeable lamp to your bathroom. Featuring a waterproof design that’s built for damp areas, this lamp is compact enough for the shower, bathtub, or sink area. It also offers patterned wave light effects for extra relaxation.

21 An Adorable Wrist Support For Your Desk Cityhermit Store Duck Wrist Rest See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add this adorable squishy duck to your desk for extra wrist support. The flexible foam pad is designed to keep your hands and arms in an ergonomic position when typing, while still keeping its cute animal shape. In addition to the duck, you can get the wrist rest in several other designs, like a panda, pig, or cat.

22 Vertical Drying Racks For Your Tumblers & Water Bottles Kuppy Silicone Water Bottle Drying Racks (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These genius water bottle racks help improve drying time and reduce trapped moisture. They feature horizontal airflow vents to prevent odors and mildew from building up after you wash the bottles. The racks are designed to work with most types of cups, bottles, and even reusable bags, and they come in a set of four to dry multiple items at once.

23 An Elegant Beaded Charging Cable For Your USB-C Device XNMOA Beaded Charging Cable See price on Amazon See on Amazon Use this pearl charging cable to power up your phone quickly and stylishly. Available in three lengths and four designs, the USB-C cable supports fast-charging and is compatible with most phones and tablets. It also features a chip that’s designed to control the temperature to help prevent overcharging and short-circuiting.

24 A Tiny Cleaning Ball That Collects Debris In Your Bag Sauberkugel The Bag Cleaning Ball See price on Amazon See on Amazon Toss this sticky ball in your bag, and it’ll roll around to collect all sorts of yucky dust and debris. The gel surface is protected by a casing so your hands don’t get sticky, and you can easily pop the gel out to rinse it off and reuse it. It’s so lightweight you won’t notice it, but you will notice how clean your purse stays.

25 An Absorbent Hand Towel That Looks Like A Fluffy Dog Generic Chenille Hand Towel See price on Amazon See on Amazon This pup-shaped chenille ball is a playful alternative to a standard hand towel. It’s made from absorbent microfiber material to dry your hands fast. When it needs a deep clean, just toss it in the washing machine. Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, you’ll love the towel’s adorable animal shape — and it’s also available in a bunny design.

26 A Beverage Warmer That Comes With A Matching Mug LZ-WLKJ Hand Mug Warmer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed to keep your hot beverage at the perfect sipping temperature, this hand-shaped mug warmer also makes for a fun conversation piece thanks to its unexpected design. The warmer features three temperature settings and a timer, and it can accommodate a variety of flat-bottomed cups. It even comes with a matching mug for a cohesive look.

27 A Foldable Snack Mat With Lidded Compartments 321 Grow Foldable Snack Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon Stock this foldable container with your favorite snacks and it’s ready to take anywhere — then unfold it for a convenient (and hygienic) eating surface. The snack mat features three lidded compartments, and everything is made from BPA-free silicone. It’s also dishwasher safe for quick cleanup.

28 A Dog Puzzle Toy Designed To Look Like Ramen CHEWFFON Dog Puzzle Toy See price on Amazon See on Amazon This treat puzzle offers a quirky take on the usual dog toys. This ramen-themed one has noodles made from 100% cotton rope — designed to clean your dog’s teeth while helping to reduce boredom. For added fun, tuck a few of your pup’s favorite treats inside the carrot and pea pouches.

29 Scented Pens With Colorful Lava-Flow Chambers Lifelines Scented Lava Gel Pen Set (5-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Make journaling or note-taking a little more interesting with these scented gel pens. Packaged in a set of five, each pen is infused with essential oils that are released when you write. And inside each pen chamber, there are colorful, moving lava bubbles to help promote focus.

30 Cat Magnets That Double As Convenient Hooks Comidox Magnetic Cat Hooks (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These adorable cat magnets have tails that bend into hooks, so they offer a convenient way to hang everything from keys to utensils. The magnets come in a set of four with several different cute cat designs, and each magnet can hold about half a pound of weight.

31 Turtle-Shaped Cable Holders To Keep Your Wires In Place Lancord Rotatable Cable Clips (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These cable holders keep your charging cords in place, so they’re always ready just when you need them. The clips come in a rainbow of colors and are shaped like little turtles. They feature a rotating design for easy access from any angle, and a spring lock for a strong hold. Stick them on a desk, nightstand, and more with the included adhesive pads.

32 A Flamingo Candle Warmer For Smoke-Free Scents CODOGOY Flamingo Candle Warmer Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This candle warmer lamp allows you to enjoy your favorite scents without dealing with messy smoke or potentially dangerous flames. Featuring adjustable brightness and heat levels, the lamp also has timer functions with auto shut-offs for extra peace of mind. And the fun flamingo design will look great in your home.

33 Geometric Plant Trellises That Help Plants Climb Better Wellsign Indoor Plant Trellis (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Designed for climbing leaves, these trellis supports help your plants grow and access light more efficiently. Packaged in a set of four, each trellis is made from powder-coated iron and features a modern geometric design. There’s no assembly required to use — just push a trellis into your potted plant, and you’re done.

34 Flower Mug Covers That Keep Beverages Warm Keweilian Petal Silicone Cup Covers (Set of 3) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re tired of having to reheat coffee or tea, you’re going to be obsessed with these cup covers. Packaged in a set of three, the silicone toppers are designed to trap heat inside your cup to help keep it warm. As a bonus, the covers also help keep bugs and dust out of your drink.

35 A Salad Container That Prevents Soggy Ingredients Prepara The Original Salad Pod See price on Amazon See on Amazon Salads can be tricky to store for on-the-go eating, but this clever container makes it easy. It comes with a leakproof dressing capsule to prevent soggy leaves, and the removable front hatch turns the jar into a bowl in an instant. The container is made from BPA-free materials and is safe to clean in the dishwasher.

36 A Duck-Shaped Soap Dish With A Convenient Draining System Fewile Duck Ceramic Soap Dish See price on Amazon See on amazon If you’re tired of soggy bar soap, you’re going to be obsessed with this dish. Made from high-quality ceramic, the soap dish is shaped like a cute duck. And its beak acts like a drain to wick away excess moisture. You can also use the dish for other sink-side items like sponges or jewelry.

37 A Clever Ring Holder That Looks Like A Dog Umbra Dog Ring Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This dachshund ring holder acts as convenient jewelry storage as well as whimsical home decor. The interior has space for up to 10 rings, and it’s lined in padded velvet for scratch-protection. The holder is available in three metallic finishes, and it also comes in a cat shape.

38 An Adorable Heating Pad Scented With Lavender Zodaca Cow Plush Heating Pad See price on Amazon See on Amazon Trade your basic heating pad for this plush cow version. It can be heated in the microwave or stashed in the freezer for soothing hot or cold comfort. The pad is also filled with dried lavender for an extra layer of sensory relaxation, and the soft, fuzzy exterior is designed to be comfy on the skin.

39 Mini Sponges That Help Refresh White-Soled Shoes SneakERASERS Shoe Cleaning Sponges (5-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re a sneakerhead or just want your everyday kicks to get a refresh, these cleaning erasers are a must-have if you wear white-soled shoes. The small sponges can help remove scuffs and marks almost instantly — just add water and buff the dirt away.

40 An Adhesive Razor Hook That Looks Like A Cute Cat Mhfpl Cat Razor Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This cat hook holds your razor and looks cute while doing it. Designed to stick to smooth surfaces with its adhesive backing, the hook is a no-drill bathroom storage solution. It’s made from waterproof silicone, so it’s easy to add to humid spots like the shower wall.

41 Pearl Toe Separators That Level Up Your Pedicure Process MHYGKTXRA Pearl Toe Separators (16 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can make your next pedicure more fun when you pop these pearl separators between your toes. Designed to keep your toes straight and steady while you apply polish, the beaded separators are made from soft, washable silicone. The set comes in a pack of 16, so you can find the right fit for between each toe.

42 A Copper Charm That Helps Flowers Stay Fresh For Longer Precious Petal Co. Flower Food Copper Charm See price on Amazon See on Amazon This copper charm is an easy way to keep your vase of cut flowers looking fresher for longer. The star-shaped charm is made from pure copper, and it’s designed to keep slime from developing around flower stems. The device is small, so you’ll hardly notice it in the vase, and it’s reusable.

43 A Travel Mask & Pillow Combo That Promotes Better Sleep ARLIKSI Travel Pillow With Eye Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon This travel pillow and mask combines all the features you need to get some sleep on-the-go. It features a smart design that wraps around your seat’s headrest to support your neck, and the built-in mask help block light and sound for total relaxation. You can even add a tab to the mask that says “wake for food” or “do not disturb,” depending on your preferences.

44 A Reusable Terracotta Disc That Helps Keep Sugar Soft JBK Pottery Terracotta Sugar Saver See price on Amazon See on Amazon Made from porous ceramic and embossed with a hummingbird design, this terracotta disc is designed to keep pantry foods fresher. It helps keep brown sugar and marshmallows soft for up to three months, and it can also keep dry foods like chips crisp and moisture-free. The disc is reusable for long-lasting use.

45 Finger Gloves With A Sharp Edge For Harvesting Plants ZGYFJCH Plant-Harvesting Finger Gloves See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re snipping herbs for dinner or harvesting a bumper crop of tomatoes, these finger gloves can make the job a little easier. The silicone thumb sleeve features a built-in blade (as well as a cut-resistant sleeve for your index finger), and the combo is perfect for snipping veggies safely. Each package includes two sets, so you can wear one on each hand.

46 Pickle Forks That Attach Directly To The Jar PGYARD Pickle Forks (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These pickle forks are the perfect addition to your condiment collection, and you’ll love that they keep germy hands out of the brine. The forks are made from durable stainless steel and they each come with a matching silicone caddy that can fit snugly around most types of jars. That way, a fork is always on hand to spear an olive, pickle, and more.

47 A Weighted Lap Blanket That Doubles As A Heating Pad FRIENDLY CUDDLE Weighted Lap Blanket See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why get a standard weighted blanket when you could get a weighted blanket shaped like a cute dog? This lap blanket is filled with 5 pounds of beads, and you can even warm it up in the microwave for relaxing warmth. Plus, the outer layer is machine washable, so it’s easy to clean.

48 A Book-Inspired Cable Organizer For A Tidier Space TastePick Decorative Cable Management Box See price on Amazon See on Amazon Tuck cords away in this gorgeous storage box, and your space will instantly look less cluttered. The boxes are available in four sizes and come in multiple designs that look like actual books. The box is also resistant to water and scratches and has ventilation holes for electronics.

49 A Heated Ice Cream Scoop That Makes Serving Easy FrostJoy Heated Ice Cream Scoop See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed to glide through hard ice cream more smoothly, this heated scoop makes serving dessert so much easier. The scoop turns on automatically when you grip the handle, and it has an LED screen that shows the temperature and how much battery power is left before it needs a charge.

50 A Toaster That Heats Hot Dogs & Buns At The Same Time Nostalgia Hot Dog & Bun Toaster See price on Amazon See on Amazon Hot dog lovers will be obsessed with this retro-looking toaster. It’s designed to cook two dogs and two buns at once, and the appliance comes with a removable basket and tongs to safely reach your food once done. Set the adjustable timer to achieve the perfect heat level, and use the convenient cord wrap for tidy storage.

51 Gel-Lined Socks That Are Designed To Repair Dry, Cracked Heels Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Fuzzy Heel Socks (2 Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These fuzzy socks are made to hydrate dry and cracked heels while still letting your toes breathe. The socks have a gel lining that’s infused with moisturizing vitamin E, jojoba, and olive oil. They can be worn alone or paired with lotion for extra hydration, and each box comes with two pairs so you can even share with a buddy.

52 Nail Salon Gloves That Protect Against UV Light SUNUV LED Gloves For Gel Nails See price on Amazon See on Amazon These soft and breathable gloves keep your nails accessible at the salon while protecting your hands from the UV light that the gel lamp might emit. With a UPF 50 rating, the gloves can block harmful UV rays, and they’re just as useful for outdoor activities like biking and hiking.

53 Comfy Slippers That You Can Use For Hot & Cold Therapy TruHealth Gel Ice Pack Slippers See price on Amazon See on Amazon These ice pack slippers are a game changer for soothing swollen or aching feet. Designed with a nonslip backing, the slippers can either be cooled in the freezer or microwaved for heat therapy. And they’re made to be flexible, so your feet stay comfy while you wear them.

54 Press-On Toenails For A Salon Look At Home BTArtbox Press on Toenails (32-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon You can use these press-on toenails for a salon-style pedicure achieved in the comfort of your home. Available in seven different colors, the gel-based nails come in a variety of sizes, and the kit includes everything you need to prep and complete your pedicure. You can use the adhesive tabs or the nail glue, depending on how long you want the set to last.

55 A Stylish Book Holder Made From Walnut Wood WACANTIC Walnut Book Page Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This page holder is a genius solution for keeping your book open, while you comfortably read with one hand. The durable walnut gadget comes in sizes small, medium, and large and features an ergonomic design to support finger comfort. It’s made to work with a variety of book thicknesses, so it’s versatile enough to use every day.

56 Armrest Cushions Made With Memory Foam & Cooling Gel Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Arm Pads (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed to support your arms while seated, these padded armrest covers are made with a combination of memory foam and cooling gel for maximum comfort. The pads feature a nonslip design and adjustable fasteners that keep them in place, and they’re perfect for an office chair.

57 A Veggie Peeler Designed For Ultimate Hand Comfort Kitchtic Fruit & Vegetable Peelers (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Use these genius kitchen tools to quickly peel veggies and fruit for meal prep. Thanks to the ergonomic grip, the peelers are designed to keep your hand comfy. They slide on like a ring, and you can just run your hand back and forth while the stainless steel blade does all the work for you.

58 This Bathroom Organizer That Keeps Feminine Products Handy ICOHOT Tampon & Pad Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This quirky storage box corrals tampons, pads, and other bathroom essentials into tidy compartments — or you can remove the dividers if you want one bigger bin for bulkier items. A fitted lid helps reduce visual clutter, keeps everything protected from dust, and adds a layer of privacy.

59 A Bullet Journal Stencil For Clean Lines & Cute Icons Inc. Peter Pauper Press Metal Bullet Journal Stencil Bookmark See price on Amazon See on Amazon For anyone who loves a planner moment, this metal bookmark is a genius little multitasker. It’s a stencil, ruler, and page marker in one slim piece, with cutouts for neat icons and shapes that make bullet journaling easy. It tucks into most journal pockets, comes with a protective sleeve, and works best with fine-tip pens for crisp lines.

60 Stylish Reusable Pads For Indoor Doggie Messes PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These reusable pee pads are a “why didn’t I buy these sooner?” pet product. They’re super absorbent with a waterproof, leakproof layer to protect floors — plus a nonslip backing so the pad doesn’t slide around mid-accident. Use the pads for potty training, senior pet issues, crates, playpens, post-surgery recovery, or even as a couch or floor protector during messy moments. And since they’re machine washable, they’re a solid swap for disposable pads.

61 Makeup Brush Covers For Easier, Cleaner Traveling Brush Bubble Silicone Makeup Brush Covers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These silicone brush covers are such a simple fix for the messiest part of traveling with makeup: bristles that rub product all over your bag or pick up mystery lint from your luggage. The covers stretch to fit different brush shapes and sizes, sealing the bristles so powder stays contained and your cosmetic pouch stays cleaner. When they need a refresh, just rinse the covers — they can clean up fast and dry quickly for the next trip.

62 This Runaway Alarm Clock That Forces You To Get Up CLOCKY Alarm Clock On Wheels See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is not your average alarm clock. When it goes off, it can literally jump and roll away from your nightstand, forcing you to get up and chase it down to turn it off — which is annoying but extremely effective. It’s a great solution for heavy sleepers, teens, and anyone whose morning brain tries to negotiate “five more minutes” forever.

63 A Slim Pizza Storage Container For Leftover Slices The Perfect Pizza Pack™ - Reusable Pizza Storage Container See price on Amazon See on Amazon Leftover pizza doesn’t need to be shoved back into a greasy box that hogs half your fridge shelf. This silicone container expands or collapses depending on how many slices you’ve got, then seals with an airtight lid to help keep things fresher. The five divider trays keep slices separated (no cheese-glued stacks), and they double as microwavable plates when you want to reheat one slice at a time. The container is also BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

64 A Bluetooth Label Maker That Makes Laminated Tags SUPVAN Bluetooth Label Maker Machine See price on Amazon See on Amazon This little label maker gives you a fast track to a calmer home. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth, then lets you whip up tidy labels for pantry jars, storage bins, cords, school supplies, and more. The app has a ton of fonts, frames, and icons to use, and the labels are laminated to handle kitchen splashes, bathroom humidity, and general life grime.