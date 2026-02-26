by Team Scary Mommy
readers' choice awards
Scary Mommy 2026 Readers’ Choice Award Best Cooling Bedding Brand
Maybe you’re in perimenopause, or maybe you just sleep hot. Either way, these are the bedding brands for you.
Sleep is a necessity of life, but good sleep can be elusive. A lot of that can be chalked up to your sleep temperature. If you run super hot, or just like it cool at night, try some of these bedding — from mattresses to sheets — brands. They won’t let you down.
Photos courtesy of Avocado Mattress, Boll & Branch, Coyuchi, Cozy Earth, Luxome, Saatva, Sleep Number