Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Baby Monitor Brands

One of the most important purchases a parent-to-be makes is the baby monitor. You’ll see, you live and die by that monitor. And the technology and usability has rapidly changed over the years. The ones featured here are some state-of-the-art stuff, truly. Here are some of the most user-friendly, technologically sound options out there.

Vote for your favorite baby monitor brand daily until noon ET on Wednesday, November 18.

Photos Courtesy of Anker eufy, Bebcare Baby, Momcozy, Owlet, VTech

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