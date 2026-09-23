Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Canned Cocktail Brands

We are all for people who have forgone alcohol — you do you — but over here, we’re sipping some pretty awesome canned cocktails. What’s great about these is that they come in a bunch of sizes and mixtures, so depending on what you’re in the mood for, they’ve got you covered. Here are some of Scary Mommy’s favorite canned cocktails, from margaritas to bloody marys, and many things in between.

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Photos Courtesy of Cutwater, Golden Rule Spirits, Hugo’s Cocktails/Brz Studios, Mom Water, The Original South Side, Post Meridiem, Salt Point, St. Agrestis, Surfside/Stateside Brands, Tip Top Proper Cocktails/Andrew Thomas Lee, Via Carota Craft Cocktails

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