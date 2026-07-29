Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Commuter-Chic Bag Brands

Whether you’re commuting by car, rail, bus, or, yes, even plane, having a great bag to carry with you is very important. Maybe you’re schlepping a laptop, a water bottle, and all the other things, or maybe you’ve somehow managed to make your life more streamlined (please, tell me how). Either way, you’ll need an excellent bag to take with you. These are some of Scary Mommy’s favorites. What’s yours?

Photos courtesy of Bellroy, Knomo London, Lo & Sons, MZ Wallace