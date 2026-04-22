by Team Scary Mommy
readers' choice awards
Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Countertop Appliance Brand
After all, you don’t want to clear off coveted countertop space for just any appliance.
You don’t want to clear off coveted countertop space for just any appliance. No, no you want to make it count. From coffee makers to air fryers, and loads in between, here are some of our favorite countertop appliance brands that help make life easier and sweeter.
Photos Courtesy of Cuisinart, Dreo, KitchenAid, Vitamix