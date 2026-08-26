Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Family Command Center Tech Brands

I really don’t know how parents of multiple kids did it before inventions such as these. I guess they just had big dry erase boards in the house? These “command centers” are just so useful to keep everyone and everything on track. I can confirm they’re a godsend for the modern family. Here are some favorites.

What is your family’s favorite command center tech brand? Let us know! Voting ends on 23 September 2026 at noon ET.

Photos courtey of Amazon Echo, Apolosign, Google Nest, Samsung, Tidbyt