by Team Scary Mommy
readers' choice awards
Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Hummus Brands
How lucky are we to have so many delicious options at our fingertips!
Hummus is, without question, one of the great nutritious snacks of the world, hands down. And it’s come a long way; now there are all types of flavors and consistencies you can get at the grocery store. YUM. Here are some of our favorite store-bought brands here at Scary Mommy.
Vote for your favorite hummus brand daily until noon ET on Wednesday, October 21.
Photos Courtesy Athenos, Boar's Head, Cava, Cedar's Foods, Fresh Cravings/Novus Foods, Target, Ithaca Hummus, Little Sesame
Have questions? Read the official Readers' Choice rules.