Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Hummus Brands

Hummus is, without question, one of the great nutritious snacks of the world, hands down. And it’s come a long way; now there are all types of flavors and consistencies you can get at the grocery store. YUM. Here are some of our favorite store-bought brands here at Scary Mommy.

Vote for your favorite hummus brand daily until noon ET on Wednesday, October 21.

Photos Courtesy Athenos, Boar's Head, Cava, Cedar's Foods, Fresh Cravings/Novus Foods, Target, Ithaca Hummus, Little Sesame

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