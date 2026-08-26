Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Kid-Safe Wearable Tech Brands

Look, we get it: Introducing technology to your kids can be scary. You want them to gain independence, but you want them to interact with the internet safely. Lots of parents just like you start with wearable tech watches that a) are harder to lose and b) serve as a great first step for your little one. Here are some of our favorites.

What is your favorite kid-safe wearable tech brand? Let us know! Voting ends on 23 September 2026 at noon ET.

Photos courtesy of Apple, Bark, Gabb, Garmin, littlebird, myFirst, Samsung, TickTalk, T-mobile