Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Label & Personalization Brands

Ask any parent and the answer is the same: Kids lose a lot of stuff. So loads of parents put labels on absolutely everything their kids bring out of the house to help stem the tide of lost items. These labels need to be practically indestructible: machine washable, dishwasher-safe, kid-proof. Here are some of the best of the best.

What is your favorite label & personalization brand? Let us know! Voting ends on 23 September 2026 at noon ET.

Photos courtesy of Mabel’s Labels, Name Bubbles