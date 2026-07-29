Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Life-Proof Backpacks

We don’t have to tell you twice that moms carry a lot — both literally and figuratively. The right bag, with the right amount and placement of pockets, really can make or break your day (sorry, but it’s true). That’s where these life-proof (aka a mom’s life) bags come in: they’re useful, chic and, of course, pretty indestructible. What’s your pick?

Photos courtesy of Away, Bellroy, Fjällräven