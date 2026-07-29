readers' choice awards

Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Life-Proof Backpacks

The right bag, with the right amount and placement of pockets, really can make or break your day.

by Team Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

We don’t have to tell you twice that moms carry a lot — both literally and figuratively. The right bag, with the right amount and placement of pockets, really can make or break your day (sorry, but it’s true). That’s where these life-proof (aka a mom’s life) bags come in: they’re useful, chic and, of course, pretty indestructible. What’s your pick?

Photos courtesy of Away, Bellroy, Fjällräven