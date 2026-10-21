Ok sure, technically these are maternity lounge wear brands, but let’s be honest, even if your kid is 10, you still have a few stragglers in your closet. These brands in particular are just so comfortable, so roomy, so... enjoyable to exist in, you hold onto it well after the immediate postpartum time. Here are some of the best of the best.

Vote for your favorite maternity lounge wear brand daily until noon ET on Wednesday, November 18.

Photos Courtesy of Bumpsuit, Dudley Stephens, Nom Maternity

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