Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Meal Kit Service

Cooking is a time-consuming endeavor, but good food shouldn’t be. These meal delivery services know that, and aim to provide fresh, yummy foods for the whole family, without breaking the bank or skimping on flavor. Here are some of our favorites on the market now.

Photos Courtesy of Blue Apron, EveryPlate, Factor, Green Chef, HelloFresh, Home Chef, Sunbasket, Suvie, Tovala