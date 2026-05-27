Scary Mommy 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Next-Gen Shade & Cabana Brands

Long gone are the days of relaxing quietly in the sun on the beach. You’re a parent now — you’re older and wiser — and shade is imperative. These next-gen shade and cabana brands make the beach so much more enjoyable for the whole family, plus they’re easy to assemble. Here are some of our faves.

Photos courtesy of BeachBUB, Fatboy, Hollie & Harrie, Neso, Shibumi Shade, Solbello