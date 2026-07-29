Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best On-The-Go HydrationBrands

Some of us are from an era when water bottles weren’t necessarily the norm. Oh how times have changed. These days, everyone has not just one, not two, but even a favorite of their many water bottles. And that’s good! Staying hydrated is good. These water bottles are chic, packable (and car cup holder ready) and, most of all, keep you drinking your gallons all day. What’s your fave?

Photos courtesy of b.box, Corkcicle, Ello, Owala, RTIC Outdoors, Simple Modern, Stanley 1913