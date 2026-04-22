Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Personal Blender Brand

Long gone are the days of the clunky blender that has to live on the kitchen counter. Nowadays, there are all sorts of chic, compact personal blenders you can use to make a smoothie, a soup, whatever. From the no-nonsense to the downright artful looking, here are some of our favorite personal blenders out there.

Photos Courtesy of Beast Health, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, magic bullet, nutribullet