Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Screen-Free Device Brands

There is a time and a place for screens. But, especially when your kids are young, there’s also a time and a place for screen-free fun that still introduce the wonders of technology. From toys for toddlers to audio favorites for older kids, here are some of our favorites.

What is your favorite screen-free device brand? Let us know! Voting ends on 23 September 2026 at noon ET.

Photos courtesy of Fisher-Price, Hatch, Loftie, Mighty, tonies