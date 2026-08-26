by Team Scary Mommy
readers' choice awards
Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Screen-Free Device Brands
Technology is cool, even and especially when it doesn’t come through a screen.
There is a time and a place for screens. But, especially when your kids are young, there’s also a time and a place for screen-free fun that still introduce the wonders of technology. From toys for toddlers to audio favorites for older kids, here are some of our favorites.
What is your favorite screen-free device brand? Let us know! Voting ends on 23 September 2026 at noon ET.
Photos courtesy of Fisher-Price, Hatch, Loftie, Mighty, tonies