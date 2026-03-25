Scary Mommy 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Subscription Box For Kids

Say you have a kid that’s really into animals, or cooking, or STEM. Chances are you’ve blown through the aisles at your toy store looking for options for things to keep your kiddo occupied. Enter: Subscription boxes. Like magic, these arrive at your house ready to entertain your kid in their chosen activity. Here are some of our favorites. What’s yours?

Photos courtesy of Baketivity, Bookroo, CrunchLabs, Eat2Explore, Girls Can! Crate, KiwiCo, Lovevery, Raddish Kids, Sensory TheraPLAY, We Craft Box