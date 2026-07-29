Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Sustainable First Day Apparel Brands

Yes, it is nearly time to send the kids back to school (hooray?). And with that can come a lot of shopping and some first day outfit jitters. It’s understandable! But it’s also understandable that you want to buy clothes that are not only well-made, but better for the environment. There are a lot of choices out there; here are some of Scary Mommy’s faves.

Photos courtesy of Bobo Choses, Quincy Mae, Rylee + Cru, Tea Collection