by Team Scary Mommy
readers' choice awards
Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Sustainable First Day Apparel Brands
You want your kid to look nice, but you also don’t want to harm the planet.
Yes, it is nearly time to send the kids back to school (hooray?). And with that can come a lot of shopping and some first day outfit jitters. It’s understandable! But it’s also understandable that you want to buy clothes that are not only well-made, but better for the environment. There are a lot of choices out there; here are some of Scary Mommy’s faves.
Photos courtesy of Bobo Choses, Quincy Mae, Rylee + Cru, Tea Collection