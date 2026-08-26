Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Wake-Up & Light Tech Brands

Getting kids to sleep in their own rooms can be nothing short of challenging. These devices — whether they keep your kid company with a nightlight, or help them wake up more easily in the morning — are just the ticket to a good night’s sleep for everyone in your household. Here are some of our favorites.

What is your favorite wake-up & light tech brand? Let us know! Voting ends on 23 September 2026 at noon ET.

Photos courtesy of Casper, Govee, Happiest Baby, Hatch, Little Hippo, Momcozy, Phillips Hue, VTech