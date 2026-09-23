Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Yogurt Brands

Yogurt, it could be said, is having a moment, and has had one for like the past decade plus. And we’re totally ok with that: yogurt is delicious. And thanks to the needs of different diets, there are all kinds of healthy, filling and yummy yogurts on that market. Here are some of Scary Mommy’s faves. What’s yours?

Vote for your favorite yogurt brand daily until noon ET on Wednesday, October 21.

Photos Courtesy of Chobani, Forager Project, Kite Hill, Noosa/Novus Foods, Stonyfield Organic, Too Good & Co., Wallaby Organic

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