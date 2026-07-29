by Team Scary Mommy
readers' choice awards
Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards Best Zero-Leak Lunch Systems
Nothing is worse than a leaky lunchbox, amirite?
As moms, we are acutely aware of the drama that can unfold over a leaked lunchbox. It smells, it spills, it’s just chaos. Enter these leak-proof lunch systems (yes, we’ve graduated from bags to boxes to whole systems now). They’re durable and nice-looking to boot. Here are some of Scary Mommy’s faves.
Photos courtesy of b.box, Bentgo, Black+Blum, Ello, Go Green Lunch Box, Kinsho, OmieLife, Simple Modern, Yumbox