Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Best Book Subscription Box

There is nothing better than getting completely immersed in a good book. That is, unless you can get immersed in a series of good books thanks to subscription boxes. These readers’ choice finalists run the gamut from genre-specific (think romantasy, horror and more) to the niche (think books to read in the bathtub and first editions only. So if you are — or know and love — a bibliophile, take note of these!

Photos courtesy of Aardvark Book Club, Bite Me Box, The Book Drop, CrateJoy, Feminist Book Club, Introverts Retreat/Winter Caplanson, The Literary Book Club, The Strand Bookstore